Jordan Nwora Named 13th Best Player of 2019-20 College Basketball Season by SI

University of Louisville men's basketball junior forward Jordan Nwora has been ranked as the 13th best player of the 2019-20 college basketball season by Sports Illustrated, as voted by SI on Thursday. He is the only Louisville player to make the list, and the third-highest ACC player behind Duke's Vernon Carey & Tre Jones.

"After flirting with the NBA last spring, Nwora returned to pace Louisville as one of college basketball’s top perimeter scorers and improve incrementally on his sophomore numbers. The Cardinals had more talent this time around, but his contributions remained crucial, and he’s one of the rare few who can win a game by himself on a hot night."

A Julius Erving Award & John Wooden Award finalist as well as a First Team All-ACC selection and Third Team SI All-American, the Buffalo, NY native leads the team in points per game and is second in rebounding. He is the only player to be ranked in the ACC's top ten in points, rebounding, free there percentage, field goal percentage and three-pointers made per game.

Louisville (24-7) was set to take on the Syracuse Orange (18-14) in the Quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament, but the remainder of the tournament as well as the NCAA Tournament was cancelled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

