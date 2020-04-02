Jordan Nwora projected as Second Round pick in latest SI NBA Mock Draft

Thanks to the combination of both the NCAA Tournament's cancellation and the suspension of the NBA's regular season due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, mock draft season has taken off sooner than is customary.

One player that is expected to hear their name called come draft night is University of Louisville junior forward Jordan Nwora. While Nwora hasn't officially declared for the NBA Draft yet, it is widely anticipated that he will declare.

So how high will Nwora go in the draft, should he choose to go that route? Sports Illustrated NBA Draft insider Jeremy Woo has some idea, recently releasing his NBA Mock Draft 4.0 and taking into account "intel and conversations with executives, scouts, and others around the league".

He projects that Nwora will barely miss the first round, and be drafted with the No. 31 overall pick currently held by the Dallas Mavericks by way of the Golden State Warriors. Coincidentally, Woo also ranked him as the No. 31 overall draft prospect on his latest Big Board released prior to the start of March Madness.

"Nwora’s athleticism, toughness and defensive acumen are often nitpicked by evaluators, but his jump shot is not, and his ability to catch and shoot at a high level at his size bodes well for him as a late first/early second-round option. He does have a tendency to disappear in crucial games and shy away from physicality, which is a stumbling block for some scouts. But if there’s an elite cure-all skill these days, it’s perimeter shooting, and Nwora at least adds value as a rebounder and ball-mover from either forward spot. He’ll be on a roster next season based on the role player potential in a draft where there are far worse directions to invest."

What do you think? Should Nwora be a first round pick? Does a second round grade fit the bill? Let us know in the comments section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp