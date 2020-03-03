NBA Draft Big Board: Top 80 Rankings Ahead of NCAA Tournament

With the 2020 NBA draft shaping up in rather nebulous fashion as college post-season play nears, we’ve taken the opportunity to expand our Big Board to 80 players earlier than usual. Although the first-round group has started to crystallize a bit, there’s still a wide range of draftable prospects contending for NBA teams’ attention, and plenty of time for players to help or hinder themselves over the next few months. This is our first update since December, and a lot has changed.

These rankings are formed holistically, and serve to represent the current shape of the draft. They are informed over the course of each season by my own live evaluations, in addition to ongoing discussions with NBA executives and scouts, and statistical reference and context. These are meant to offer a window into the league’s (admittedly fluid) consensus and put the draft into context, while also objectively assessing the available, draft-eligible talent, and identifying the most intriguing players across the value spectrum.

Unfortunately, said talent level has not endeared itself especially to teams, and the generally agreed-upon feeling continues to be that this draft class is the weakest since 2013, when Anthony Bennett became the No. 1 choice after an injury tanked Nerlens Noel’s draft stock—a sentence that essentially says everything. Players like Victor Oladipo, C.J. McCollum, Steven Adams, and of course, Giannis Antetokounmpo eventually emerged from that draft class. Surprise players always do. But of course, each team’s strategy over the course of the slow crawl to May’s draft lottery and the draft itself in June can only be informed by the present, and there isn’t a ton of optimism right now that those types of players are lying in wait. All of that is really just to say that this entire thing can and will shift several times between now and June.

As can be easily inferred, this board does not take teams or their needs into account. For the latest projections, our mock draft is available here (and will also be updated as the NCAA tournament nears).

1. Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia | Freshman

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 225 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: 1

Edwards remains the presumptive No. 1 pick, and with improved play in recent weeks, he’s begun to earn that mantle, as opposed to more holding it by default. His progress from October to March has been noteworthy and encouraging. There’s been some maturing with his floor game, which has progressed away from catch-and-hold and more toward an unselfish, ball-moving style, and he’s begun to process what’s happening in front of him much faster, even if the results aren’t wholly consistent. Edwards has all the tools to be a standout multi-level scorer and capable secondary playmaker, and given he doesn’t turn 19 until August, the progression in his decision-making feels natural and legitimate. It’s difficult to find efficient shot-creating wings at the NBA level, and Edwards has all the natural ability to grow into that type of player, with the right level of nurture. His balance and coordination are terrific, and he also has a chance to be pretty good defensively, but he remains a ways off. Edwards continues to look like the highest-upside option in the draft, though with a bit more built-in risk than would be preferable in a normal year.

2. James Wiseman, C, Memphis | Freshman

Height: 7’1” | Weight: 245 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: 3

At this point, Wiseman’s strange season has been well-documented, and he remains a likely top pick nonetheless on the strength of his physical tools, productivity, and potential as a rim protector. There’s not exactly a firestorm of excitement surrounding him as a No. 1 pick candidate, but prospects with his body type are rare, even though his offensive skill potential is probably still more idea than reality right now. Wiseman will have to put the work in, but he had begun to play hard more consistently prior to his ineligibility ruling, and would have made a huge impact on Memphis’s success otherwise. There aren’t a ton of teams in need of a starting center, but Wiseman will be a strong option relative to the field in this draft, and the upside if he puts it all together is fairly substantial. But there remains trepidation in league circles as to whether he’ll actually get there, and his stock has been buoyed a bit by the overall shape of this draft. How he handles the pre-draft process and how center-needy teams fall in the lottery will be a major determinant here.

3. LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 180 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: 2

Although his season ended prematurely due to injury, there’s little question Ball helped his stock in Australia, and as a big, productive, playmaking guard, he comes with some allure near the top of the lottery. Entertaining as he is to watch, the skeptical angle here is that Ball has little history of actually being winning-conducive, and that he simply racked up numbers on a bad team while playing disinterested defense and shooting poorly from outside. All those things are true, but with the way this draft is shaping up, Ball remains an enticing risk-reward proposition. There’s not much tangible traction for Ball as the No. 1 pick right now, and he remains a polarizing option no matter where you’re drafting. Where he lands will depend heavily on how much confidence teams can wean from background work that they’ll truly be able to develop him, and orient his style toward winning games and not racking up stats. Drafting him requires enough internal leeway to acknowledge that you could whiff completely if his habits don’t change, and even if he pans out, the risk, to some degree, might outweigh the rewards if he never figures out how to win.

4. Tyrese Haliburton, G, Iowa State | Sophomore

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 175 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 5

Haliburton is done for the season after fracturing his wrist last month, and remains a somewhat polarizing prospect in league circles, but an undeniably impressive player. His impeccable feel for the game and exceptional passing ability are obvious, and he’s grown as a ball-handler and playmaker to the point where he’s answered some of the major questions teams had. But he still doesn’t create offense for himself off the dribble consistently enough that everyone feels comfortable projecting him as a full-time lead guard. As a result, his draft range is still relatively wide, and will hinge a bit more heavily on which teams are picking where. All that said, his floor is pretty substantive as an elite ball-moving facilitator who hits open shots and makes everyone else on the floor better, and can fit into any lineup and make a difference. Haliburton’s impact on winning games and impressive developmental trajectory can’t be ignored, and he’s long been a favorite on this board. His ranking here reflects that.

5. Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn | Freshman

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 225 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 13

Okoro emerged in a major way this season and has taken a significant jump in these rankings as a result, although it’s worth noting the level of enthusiasm here is far from unanimous. General NBA consensus has him pegged as the top wing prospect in the draft, but there’s still some hesitance surrounding whether he’s really a top-five caliber prospect, given the fact he doesn’t generate a whole lot of offense on a consistent basis. He’s got a great frame, but lacks the traditional sort of height and length on the wing befitting of an elite prospect. Still, his direct impact on winning games has been inarguable, and having just turned 19, there’s room for optimism that Okoro can evolve into more than just a rock-solid role player. His overall feel for the game is strong, his nose for making plays on defense is pretty special, and his jumper is at least far enough along that teams feel like he can work into an average shooter in time. In a better draft, he wouldn’t sit this high, but the palpable room for optimism and solid floor helps prop him up.

6. Deni Avdija, F, Maccabi Tel Aviv

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 210 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 9

Avdija’s playing time and production have been on the uptick at Maccabi, offering teams an easier feel for what he brings to the table. His innate strengths—nice size, unselfish, crisp ball delivery, smart off-ball cuts, and solid team defense—are all winning-conducive, and there’s a chance he becomes a viable secondary ball-handler with continued growth. On the flipside, he’s likely going to be a real liability defending in isolation when opponents decide to pick on him. Avdija has to keep getting stronger to mitigate some of those matchup issues. The swing skill here is his shooting, as his jumper is mechanically sound, but simply average in terms of results, and he lacks a degree of dynamism trying to create anything off the dribble in space without a screen. He’s also a poor free throw shooter. If Avdija works himself into a legit three-point threat, the rest of his game should come together in a meaningful way. But labeling him as a safe pick requires a certain level of optimism.

7. Tyrese Maxey, G, Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6’3” | Weight: 200 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 7

In a guard-heavy lottery, Maxey’s ability to create his own shot and also contribute defensively helps set him apart from the field. His strong frame, willingness to step up in big moments, and relatively polished halfcourt game are all attractive qualities, and he should be able to play on and off to some effect next to a bigger ball-handler. Maxey has shot the ball poorly from three-point range, but some of that has been by necessity as Kentucky’s only creative perimeter scorer. He shoots free throws well and has demonstrated enough touch to project at least as an average jump shooter moving forward. The hope would be that he takes a leap forward as a secondary playmaker and that his build plays up defensively to the point where he can stay on the floor and help close games. Maxey has a chance to be a pretty useful piece, even if he ends up best suited as a quality third guard and sixth-man type.

8. Onyeka Okongwu, C, USC | Freshman

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 235 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 14

There’s some variance of opinion around the NBA surrounding Okongwu’s upside, but also a lot of value being widely assigned to his perceived floor, which has placed him squarely in the lottery conversation. He offers legit rim protection and productive interior play, while also being athletic enough to stay on the floor and offer real defensive backbone against small-ball lineups. In that regard, his lack of ideal height is much less of a detractor, although he’ll inevitably lose some of his physical advantage in the pros. Okongwu isn’t particularly skilled, nor has he demonstrated a ton of upside offensively, but there’s a school of thought that he’ll eventually be able to shoot, and he’s been dominant within eight feet of the basket, to the point where he’s made a pretty bad USC team nationally relevant. It’s worth reiterating that there’s just not a ton of demand for centers around the NBA right now, as evidenced by the trade deadline. But Okongwu should be able to help a team out of the gate, and will be of interest to lottery teams looking to engineer a turnaround next season.

9. Killian Hayes, G, Ratiopharm Ulm

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 195 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: 10

Teams seem somewhat split on Hayes at the moment, but he’s enjoyed a strong year in Germany and has made some nice developmental strides as a lead guard. His toughness and natural creativity with the ball are appealing, and he’s been consistent and productive as a true 18-year-old playing real minutes, which can’t be undersold. His jumper continues to improve, and he puts in effort on defense. The primary knock on Hayes is his lack of explosive athleticism, and while he’s been able to compensate to this point with craft and change of pace, some scouts still wonder how consistently he’ll be able to beat defenders at the highest level. But when you put him up against the other lottery guards, there’s a fair argument that Hayes has the best chance of actually developing into a starting point. Right now, this feels like the high end of his range, but a strong pre-draft process might lift him further.

10. Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton | Sophomore

Height: 6’9” | Weight: 220 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: 16

Typically, 22-year-old prospects don’t get much benefit of the doubt from lottery teams, but Toppin has positioned himself to buck the trend after putting together a prolific season at Dayton. It’s probably important to keep things in perspective, given the advanced age and the fact the Atlantic-10 isn’t the toughest league. But he’s shooting 70% on twos and appears pretty projectable as a stretch big who has to be accounted for along the baseline, out to the wings, and potentially as a ball-screen weapon. Portending star upside here feels a bit rich, but as long as Toppin can acquit himself defensively (which is a concern), he should be a viable NBA rotation player at worst. There aren’t a lot of players out there with his body type and skill level.

11. Théo Maledon, G, ASVEL Basket

Height: 6’4” | Weight: 175 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: 12

Although this has been a rockier year than expected for Maledon, who has battled injuries and been in and out of the starting lineup for ASVEL, while his numbers have dipped across the board. The situation here is far from damning, but the lack of substantial progression on that front has essentially kept him in this second tier of guards. Maledon is a solid athlete with impressive end to end speed, but is still learning to run a team and play in the halfcourt, although his ball-screen play continues to improve. Sme evaluators have begun to view him as more of a combo guard long-term as long as he shoots it from outside, which the eye test and solid career free throw percentages suggest he will. Maledon is big, fast and strong enough to fit in as a complementary backcourt player, with some upside as the rest of his offensive game expands, and could be a value pick in the late lottery/mid first if he slips.

12. R.J. Hampton, G, New Zealand Breakers

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 185 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 11

Hampton’s results were mostly mixed in Australia, as he predictably battled serious efficiency problems, though he also made some apparent progress in his overall floor game. His season was cut short early by a hip injury, and on whole, proved a challenging adjustment for a player who would have been a high school senior, experience-wise, had he not reclassified. With all that said, his offensive play for the Breakers often felt detrimental, and it’s hard to take Hampton’s year as a clear, positive indicator that he’s anywhere close to ready to help an NBA team. His size and skill level still make for an interesting project, but the reality is he will need time to develop, and likely would benefit from going to the G League next season. Hampton will have work to do during the predraft process to solidify his place in the guard order, but remains a likely late lottery to mid-first round option as things stand.

13. Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona | Freshman

Height: 6’3” | Weight: 190 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: 4

In terms of craft, Mannion is already among the best guards in college hoops, and he’s always been advanced for his age. His skill as a ball-handler and understanding of playmaking subtleties are substantial, and will almost surely play up, in a winning reserve role at worst. Mannion is also a good-looking shooter with an improving pull-up game, and a solid athlete. But he’s struggled driving all the way to the rim, and he’s not a great on-ball defender. His ceiling will hinge on how well he adjusts playing against NBA length, and whether he can improve his finishing enough to remain efficient. But he’s been mostly effective in spite of those issues, and he’s such a good decision-maker that it’s a reasonable bet he eventually figures things out. Mannion’s stock has dropped, but more in the sense that his upside has been reframed a bit by his performance.

14. Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State | Sophomore

Height: 6’7” | Weight: 195 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: NR

It’s hard to think of a more on-the-nose three-and-D prospect than Vassell, who continues to make big strides offensively while innately making a significant impact on the other end with his length and nose for the ball. He’s young for a sophomore, fits the bill physically and statistically, and has played his way into consideration as a Top 20 type prospect. Vassell is still figuring out how to score off the dribble, but has been productive in spite of that notable weakness. As an above-average shooter and disruptive defensive presence, it’s easy to pencil him into lineups as a complementary piece, even if he only ends up being a floor-spacer and ball-mover. If he puts the work in to expand his pull-up shooting and becomes a more dangerous threat using screens, Vassell has a clear pathway to being a winning-conducive role player, and potentially more than that.

15. Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina | Freshman

Height: 6’3” | Weight: 190 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 6

As the best player on perhaps the worst North Carolina team in Roy Williams’ tenure, Anthony’s stock remains as volatile as any of the projected preseason lottery picks. His shot-making talent remains fairly evident, but the fact he hasn’t been much of an accessory to winning games has been a legitimate turn-off for many scouts. He’s started playing better the past couple weeks, but if he gets picked higher than this, it will be more off reputation than résumé. It’s true that there isn’t much talent around him, and North Carolina hasn’t done Anthony many favors in terms of optimizing him in their scheme. He’s leading the ACC in scoring and racking up numbers. Still, his struggles to dictate pace of play and finish on the interior coupled with his disinterest in defense have been costly. Anthony projects more cleanly as a microwave scorer than anything else, and could see his stock continue to slide, particularly in a point guard heavy draft.

16. Saddiq Bey, F, Villanova | Sophomore

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 215 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 25

Bey appears to have made a pretty significant leap, putting together a strong case as a versatile frontcourt role player who can space the floor, defend multiple positions, and fit into different types of lineups without hurting you in any particular area. He’s made a convincing improvement as a jump shooter with increased three-point volume, while also making free throws at a better clip. His release is compact and quick, and up close, it’s evident his confidence level has really grown. Bey also has a big, strong frame that holds up at either forward spot. You could argue he should be a more productive rebounder, but Villanova focuses on spacing the floor offensively and getting back in transition, as opposed to aggressively crashing the glass. Bey isn’t very dynamic off the dribble, but he’s far along conceptually and does so many things well that teams should feel fairly secure in what they’re getting. It helps that Villanova prospects tend to be trustworthy.

17. Patrick Williams, F, Florida State | Freshman

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 225 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: 26

Williams brings a lot to the table for teams to work with, as a big, legitimately versatile forward who can guard three positions and is slated to be one of the youngest draft-eligible players if he turns pro. He’s seen his role steadily increase this season, and his quiet offensive contributions have been valuable in addition to all he brings defensively. Williams has real potential to be a solid outside shooter, does a great job staying active defensively and making small plays, and is really just starting to put all the pieces together. In time, he could be a strong lineup cog on a winning team, although it might require some patience. The value of his youth can’t be understated here given where he’s at developmentally, and the situational optics could push him to the fringes of the lottery with a strong predraft process. He’s the type of flier teams should feel comfortable prioritizing in this range, but has a ways to go.

18. Jaden McDaniels, F, Washington | Freshman

Height: 6’9” | Weight: 200 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 8

McDaniels has been more flash than substance this season, but his flashes, given his long frame and ball skills, have always been enough to intrigue scouts. That window of curiosity may be closing a bit, as he hasn’t gotten consistent results shooting the ball this season, and he continues to get moved around in the paint due to his slight build. McDaniels is a willing passer and rebounder, but has to be able to consistently shoot over opponents to tie the rest of his skill set together, and he just hasn’t been all that reliable or efficient. It requires some optimism to really sell him as a lottery pick, and a number of more functionally versatile forwards may end up pushing him down a bit. He’s a project in need of some G League time, ideally, and it takes some real optimism to sell him as an obvious lottery guy. But if he ever puts the pull-up game together more consistently, McDaniels could evolve into a contributor and deliver on his promise. He’s shot it better of late, for what it’s worth.

19. Aaron Nesmith, G/F, Vanderbilt | Sophomore

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 190 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 23

Unfortunately, Nesmith’s season was cut short by a foot fracture, but he did put together a pretty convincing 14 games, in which he hit a remarkable 52% of his threes on 115 attempts. He’s one of the better pure shot-makers in the draft, can attack a closeout fairly well, and is competent if not jaw-dropping from an athletic perspective. If Nesmith’s shooting plays up in an elite capacity, which it could, the rest of his game should accessorize that skill pretty well, and he has a chance to at least be an average defender. His ability to catch and shoot under duress and off movement is a pretty rare, and capable floor spacing tends to come at a premium, understandably, given the way the NBA continues to trend. He’s pretty squarely a first-round talent as long as his medical checks out, and offers a degree of safety in this part of the draft.

20. Leandro Bolmaro, G, Barcelona

Height: 6’7” | Weight: 180 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: NR

An intriguing talent who blends ideal size with real creativity and improvisational playmaking vision, Bolmaro has started to win people over and at this point is tracking as a clear late first/early second round option for teams, and a player who can theoretically be stashed overseas for another year or two. Although he plays primarily for Barcelona’s B team at a low level, it doesn’t take a whole lot to glance at him and see the upside, particularly given how difficult it is to find and cultivate legit wing-sized secondary playmakers. He’s an inconsistent jump shooter, but not so far off that you can’t buy in. Bolmaro needs more seasoning, but there’s real room for optimism here, and he could conceivably rise further than this as the next few months play out.

21. Josh Green, G/F, Arizona | Freshman

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 210 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 17

While Green’s game is somewhat unspectacular, his athleticism and generally well-rounded game are still intriguing in a complementary sense. He’s quick, fluid and active in the passing lanes and is a passable shooter. His frame and explosive leaping ability, plus some instincts moving the ball, could make him a viable wing player, even if he’s on the shorter side for that type of role in the NBA. The hope is Green will become a more capable player off the bounce, although he lacks a degree of creativity while playing on the move. He also has to improve defensively on the ball. But the overall package of strengths here still has some appeal, and he’s quite good in transition, leaving room for optimism that he further develops his guard skills and becomes a rotation-viable body in a couple years.

22. Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington | Freshman

Height: 6’9” | Weight: 250 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: 15

Although there’s little question Stewart is about the right stuff, works hard and finds ways to produce, Washington has really struggled this season, and neither he nor Jaden McDaniels has been enough to make a huge difference. Stewart is long, hefty, rebounds very well and can get vertical defensively with his length, but he’s had serious struggles to finish plays and get off clean looks against guys who can counter his size. His below-the-rim style makes him a slightly dated type of glue guy, at this point. But as he develops more skill on the interior and gets better at shooting from outside, Stewart could be a valuable piece. Teams feel like they can trust his intangibles and activity level, and there’s some hope he can become a legit stretch five in time.

23. Tyrell Terry, G, Stanford | Freshman

Height: 6’2” | Weight: 160 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: NR

Terry is a big-time shot-making talent who’s had an unexpectedly exceptional freshman year, and there’s at least an argument for him as the most intriguing long-term guard prospect in the Pac-12. What’s holding him back right now from an NBA perspective is his extremely slight 160-pound frame, given the fact it’s almost impossible to play in the NBA at that weight, particularly on the defensive end. He also may be better suited as a secondary playmaker than as a full-time point guard, which adds a wrinkle in terms of backcourt fit. Still, Terry is a first-round talent with real feel for scoring and ball movement, and the type of prospect worth investing in long-term, although he might be better off going back for another year at Stanford and focusing on adding strength.

24. Kira Lewis, PG, Alabama | Sophomore

Height: 6’3” | Weight: 165 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: 38

Lewis has improved by leaps and bounds in his second year of college and doesn’t turn 19 until April, which coupled with blazing speed and improving feel make him one of the more intriguing risers in this draft class. He’s extremely thin, but compensates by being able to beat people to spots going downhill and being a competent finisher with both hands. While Lewis isn’t exactly a floor general in the sense of controlling pace and dictating play, he’s so fast and naturally effective in two-man situations that he may be able to succeed in spite of that. He has decent instincts defensively, shoots it pretty well, and there’s a clear degree of upside present with the way he’s evolved in recent weeks. Lewis has gained some traction of late, and the whole profile here points to attractive potential as a possible starting-caliber guard or high-level reserve down the line.

25. Zeke Nnaji, C, Arizona | Freshman

Height: 6’11” | Weight: 240 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 19

Nnaji has been extremely effective despite playing a somewhat predictable style as a scorer—he’s a good offensive rebounder, has great touch that lets him take and make a lot of short and mid-range jumpers, and if he extends that range beyond the arc on a consistent basis, he could fit into a rotation as an energy guy. Nnaji isn’t great defensively, both at the rim or in space, and still has to get up to speed on that end. It’s possible he remains efficient playing against NBA size, adds strength and becomes a viable stretch big, but he could also struggle to consistently find the same types of shots and touches in the paint that are often available to him in college. He’ll have to become a much better face-up player to stick, and makes more sense as a late first-rounder than he does in the Top 20.

26. Jahmi’us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech | Freshman

Height: 6’4” | Weight: 185 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: 21

A catalyst for Texas Tech with his perimeter scoring and defensive toughness, Ramsey has a pretty advanced set of skills for a younger freshman in addition to a strong frame and appealing length. He’s shown a good deal of ability as a pull-up shooter, with projectable mechanics and a pretty quick release off the dribble. That said, Ramsey settles for a lot of jumpers, his struggles getting to the rim off the dribble have been pronounced, and he’s not really a creative playmaker, leaving room for concern over what type of role he can really fill as an off-guard. He’s also struggled from the foul line. There’s certainly enough here on both sides of the ball to roll the dice, and he could really benefit from another strong Red Raiders postseason run.

27. Precious Achiuwa, F/C, Memphis | Freshman

Height: 6’9” | Weight: 225 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 27

From a productivity perspective, Achiuwa has had a strong freshman season, putting his physical tools to use on the glass and around the rim, and proving a surprisingly solid defensive presence playing center in James Wiseman’s absence. It’s probably his most natural position, although he still seems more interested in floating to the perimeter and moonlighting as a skill player, which has always been a concern. Achiuwa’s actual skill level and feel are often called into question, as he’s not a convincing shooter and often relies on drawing fouls with his strength and quickness. He fits the bill athletically, and could end up going higher than this. But there’s also reason to be skeptical.

28. David Johnson, PG, Louisville | Freshman

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 210 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: NR

Johnson isn’t ready to run an NBA team anytime soon, but his ongoing flashes of top-end passing vision at his substantial size have been enough to pique real interest around the league. After missing the first two months of the season to injury and coming in as a relatively less-heralded recruit, Johnson recently moved into the starting lineup, and if Louisville puts together a late-season run, he may stand to benefit. General consensus is that he needs another year of college to improve his jumper and grow into a bigger role. His statistical sample is pretty small, and there have predictably been some growing pains. But this is shaping up as a situation where if Johnson tests, there will be teams who try and tempt him to stay in the draft. He’s a name to keep an eye on this month.

29. Xavier Tillman, C, Michigan State | Junior

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 245 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 34

There may not a better big in the draft than Tillman when it comes down to the minutiae, and his hard-nosed, smart approach to interior play is tailor-made for an NBA role. He rebounds, sets great screens, can make plays for others in a pinch, knows exactly where to be on defense, and has even flashed potential to shoot from outside. There may not be a ton else for him to really add to his game, and he‘s undersized for a five-man, but Tillman should be able to help teams by simply continuing to be a better version of his current self. He would be a good addition to a playoff-caliber roster in the late first or early second round, and should benefit from the added exposure if Michigan State can regroup for another tournament run.

30. Grant Riller, PG, Charleston | Senior

Height: 6’3” | Weight: 190 | Age: 23 | Last Rank: 43

Riller has built a strong case as the top mid-major prospect in the country and a late first-round talent, relying on high-end explosiveness and elite finishing ability in traffic for his size, and putting together a highly consistent four-year body of work at Charleston. His athleticism, relentlessness and toughness help assuage concerns about translation, and he’s also a capable pull-up shooter who will benefit from playing alongside better talent and drawing less individual attention from defenses. Riller isn’t quite as tall as he’s listed, he’s already 23, and some scouts still have questions about how good of a passer he really is. Still, his offensive profile is so elite that it might play up in a real way off an NBA bench in short order.

31. Jordan Nwora, F, Louisville | Junior

Height: 6’7” | Weight: 220 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 18

Nwora’s athleticism, toughness and defensive acumen are often nitpicked by evaluators, but his jump shot is not, and his ability to catch and shoot at a high level at his size bodes well for him as a late first/early second-round option. He does have a tendency to disappear in crucial games and shy away from physicality, which is a stumbling block for some scouts. But if there’s an elite cure-all skill these days, it’s perimeter shooting, and Nwora at least adds value as a rebounder and ball-mover from either forward spot. He’ll be on a roster next season based on the role player potential in a draft where there are far worse directions to invest.

32. Ashton Hagans, PG, Kentucky | Sophomore

Height: 6’3” | Weight: 190 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 32

Winning intangibles and strong defensive instincts have helped Hagans build a solid reputation, although there’s still a degree of hesitance surrounding his jump shot, and questions about what caliber of passer he really is. He’s tenacious and disruptive on the ball and in the passing lanes, and has the size and toughness that make his weaknesses more palatable. The fact he’s a strong free throw shooter helps leave room for optimism that his set shooting eventually comes along. But Hagans isn’t a super dynamic scorer off the dribble, his gaudy assist totals are also a byproduct of playing heavy minutes, and he can still be mistake-prone. He’s matured this season, and if you really buy his strengths, the late first round makes sense. There’s also a chance he doesn’t shoot it well long-term, and that the rest of his offensive game isn’t enough to make him into a top-end rotation player.

33. Vernon Carey Jr., C, Duke | Freshman

Height: 6’10” | Weight: 270 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 24

It’s hard to knock how productive Carey has been as a freshman, but there’s some fear that he may end up a casualty of the NBA’s trend toward mobile, skilled bigs. Carey is a good athlete and strong offensive rebounder who has been a menace in the paint at the college level, but he’s not especially skilled as a finisher against bodies, and relies heavily on going to his left hand and drawing contact. He blocks shots well within his area, but teams are skeptical as to how well he’ll actually defend in space when opponents inevitably try to make him hedge and recover. He’s so young that there’s time for him to figure it out, and he’s in the first-round mix on the strength of a solid year, but it’s hard to find a scout who’s wholly convinced Carey will make it work.

34. Aleksej Pokusevski, F, Olympiacos

Height: 7’0” | Weight: 200 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: NR

Pokusevski is one of the weirder draft-eligible prospects and should be an interesting case study moving forward. He’s the youngest player on this board and his ball skills, shooting and fluidity at his size are highly unusual, but he’s so physically frail and ill-suited to play on the interior that he may never have a real chance of contributing on a regular basis in the NBA. He has the size to play center, but may never fill out to the point where he can actually do the job. He’s become an intriguing proposition nonetheless, in a weaker draft where we might see teams place added priority on stashing prospects overseas. Pokusevski is still more of an idea than anything, but the thought of him as a versatile stretch big might be enough to roll the dice.

35. Isaiah Joe, SG, Arkansas | Sophomore

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 180 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 28

There was hope around the industry that Joe might break out in a major way this season after quietly establishing himself as one of the top shooters in the country as a freshman. Injuries and the emergence of backcourt-mate Mason Jones as a trigger-happy scorer have tabled that a bit, although Joe returned last week with a pair of 20-point performances, and remains very much the same player, even if his three-point percentage has regressed. He’s gotten a bit stronger, which is encouraging in terms of his chances to hold up defensively. Barring a massive late-season explosion, Joe seems more likely to end up in the second round right now, but he’s the type of potentially elite catch-and-shoot player that shouldn’t slip too far.

36. Terrence Shannon Jr., G/F, Texas Tech | Freshman

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 210 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: NR

Although Shannon has flown under the radar for the most part from a national perspective, he’s been a meaningful catalyst for the Red Raiders with his toughness and non-stop energy, imposing himself on games as a physical presence on the wing, and finding ways to make an impact beyond scoring. Shannon is still pretty raw and isn’t much of a jump shooter yet—his offensive contributions have been sporadic, and it’s more likely he ends up a part of the discussion in 2021. But he’s the type of athlete and natural talent worth rolling the dice on in the second round right now, should he decide to turn pro. Shannon needs development in the ball skills department, but he may not be as far off as it looks at a glance.

37. Tyler Bey, F, Colorado | Junior

Height: 6’7” | Weight: 215 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: 42

With an aggressive approach, strong build and high-end vertical explosiveness, Bey has turned himself into a highly productive all-around player in spite of his relative positional height, and has been the primary driver on a solid Colorado team. He’s an intriguing prospect in the sense that he kind of transcends a traditional position, but that you can drop him on the floor and expect some low-maintenance production. Bey’s shot selection is sometimes an issue, but he’s shown potential to be a passable jump shooter (albeit on low volume), and having the freedom to experiment at Colorado has probably been a good thing for his growth. He’s a bit unorthodox, but if he can anchor smaller lineups defensively and knock down open threes, Bey has a pathway to an eventual NBA role.

38. Cassius Stanley, G/F, Duke | Freshman

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 195 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 50

Boasting freak athleticism and a nose for making energy plays, Stanley has reinvented himself as a complementary piece at Duke, and may have what it takes to eventually play a similar role at the NBA level. He lacks creativity with the ball and needs shots created for him, but he’s solid in the open floor, has shot well from three, and has the tools to keep up defensively, although his quickness sometimes covers for his mistakes on that end. It’s hard to see Stanley evolving into more than a fifth option offensively, and there’s a chance his lack of dynamism with the ball in his hands ultimately hinders him from being enough of a threat to carve out a serious role on a winning team. But his tools have a chance to play up, and if he continues to embrace an energy-centric role, it’s easy to see someone gambling on his ongoing development.

39. Cassius Winston, PG, Michigan State | Senior

Height: 6’1” | Weight: 185 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: 30

Winston hasn’t fully been able to repeat last year’s performance, but he’s pretty much the same player, and most evaluators seem willing to give him a break given he’s been dealing with the death of his brother. He continues to profile well as a potential backup point guard, with the same innate decision-making smarts, situational scoring ability and ball-screen acumen. The concerns persist about his body type holding up long-term, as well as his ability to add rather than subtract value on the defensive end. Winston’s intangibles are going to help him here, but he’s also part of a pretty crowded pack of late first/early second-round guards, which means his range of draft outcomes remains somewhat wide.

40. Malachi Flynn, PG, San Diego State | Junior

Height: 6’1” | Weight: 185 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: NR

San Diego State’s unexpected dominance has been due in large part to Flynn, who has been one of the best guards anywhere in college basketball after transferring from Washington State. He’s slippery and creative off the dribble, dangerous pulling up for jumpers, and has above-average playmaking chops as well. While he probably isn’t quite athletic enough to create ideal separation in the NBA, his current level of skill, feel and toughness leave some room for optimism that he can be more than just a great college player, particularly given how good he’s been operating in ball screens, and the fact he can also operate effectively on the catch without the ball. Flynn has set himself apart as one of the more intuitive and offensively gifted options in this later group of guards, and could rise further with a convincing NCAA tournament.

41. Joel Ayayi, G, Gonzaga | Sophomore

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 180 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 22

Ayayi’s individual production tapered off a bit in February, but there’s still a lot to like about him in the long-term given his relative youth, advanced feel and well-rounded skill set. His size, passing ability and understanding of how to complement teammates offensively makes him pretty intriguing as a combo guard moving forward, although it’s unclear if he’ll put his name in this draft. Ayayi lacks downhill explosiveness and relies more on craft, but he’s done pretty well with his opportunities in a lower-usage role on an offense that more often than not runs through its bigs. He’d be a nice flier in this part of the draft if he declares, but should benefit from returning to a more featured offensive role.

42. Skylar Mays, SG, LSU | Senior

Height: 6’4” | Weight: 200 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: 56

Mays has taken a notable leap this season, making real strides in terms of poise and decision-making, and has been the only true constant as the leader of an inconsistent LSU team. He’s best suited playing off a lead playmaker, a luxury the Tigers don’t really have, but Mays has been superbly efficient scoring the ball anyway, and effective in spite of his average explosiveness. His consistency, intangibles, and dribble/pass/shoot well-roundedness make him a strong second-round candidate, and a rosterable role player who might be able to chip in minutes next season. He may not qualify as a sleeper in the true sense of the word, but Mays should be considered one of the more appealing second-round guard options, despite garnering relatively little buzz.

43. Udoka Azubuike, C, Kansas | Senior

Height: 6’11” | Weight: 275 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: NR

His own sheer enormity has made Azubuike an extremely effective college player, and by simple dint of being huge, there may be a place for him as a situational backup center on the right team. He rebounds extremely well and occupies a ton of space both vertically and horizontally with his length, and is actually fairly athletic, all things considered. Azubuike will never defend overly well in space, and he lacks much skill on the offensive end. But he’s made some major strides this season in terms of positioning and habits, and there may be some use for him situationally in a limited, defensive-oriented role against lineups that feature more traditional centers. What’s become clear in recent weeks is that Azubuike has worked himself into a draftable prospect, and he could continue to separate himself from the other bigs in this range with a big postseason. He’s willing to do the dirty work, and it goes a long way.

44. Jalen Smith, C, Maryland | Sophomore

Height: 6’10” | Weight: 225 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 36

Smith finally turned a corner this season and has been uber-productive for the Terps, who have been among the best teams in the country on the strength of his play. He’s shooting the ball well from outside, done a good job protecting the rim, and done an outstanding job on the glass, in spite of the fact he’s naturally a bit stiff in the back and shoulders, and a little bit slow off the floor. His size and reach have aided him so far, but he needs to continue to improve his lower body strength to have a better chance of keeping up at the NBA level. Smith is naturally more of a pick and pop guy who protects the rim than a low-post banger, anyway. He’s had a strong year overall, and has played his way into the late first/early second round picture, with the floor-spacing potential and improved all-around play helping his case. But you do worry a bit about translation, and how he holds up defensively in terms of mobility and physicality.

45. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, F/C, Villanova | Freshman

Height: 6’9” | Weight: 230 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: NR

Robinson-Earl has been rock solid as a freshman while logging heavy minutes, tasked with anchoring a smaller Villanova team defensively at the five and generally doing a good job at it. He boasts terrific hands and feet, and has been a prolific rebounder and valuable defender, particularly in ball screen situations, although he doesn’t block a ton of shots and isn’t a hulking presence at the rim. He moves well and has an advanced understanding of positioning, which should give him a chance to be a viable small-ball big. It’s certainly possible Robinson-Earl ends up back at Villanova in the fall, noting his need for growth offensively, where his contributions have been a little inconsistent. But he’s demonstrated potential to shoot it from outside effectively, can really pass, and mostly just needs to be more consistent finishing around the basket and in traffic. He’s an attractive prospect, albeit one who might be better off developing in college for another year.

46. Jared Butler, PG, Baylor | Sophomore

Height: 6’3” | Weight: 190 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 37

Butler is a bit of a tricky eval in Baylor’s three-guard system, but his fingerprints are all over their success as the team’s primary scoring threat and most gifted playmaker. He’s tough, strong, can make shots from outside and supplies enough creativity off the dribble to think he can develop into a rotation player in time. Butler is a little bit smaller than ideal for a combo guard, and isn’t quite a pure point, so the fit here is going to be nitpicked a bit. But he’s won some fans around the league given his intangibles and role in Baylor’s success, and he’s played his way into draftability. He might need a strong March to solidify his position among second-round guards.

47. Corey Kispert, SF, Gonzaga | Junior

Height: 6’7” | Weight: 220 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: NR

Although it feels like he’s been in college forever, Kispert is still only 21 and has become a pretty substantial piece for Gonzaga, as the glue who holds their lineups together with his size and versatility. It’s possible he’s capable of playing a similar role in the pros, thanks to his highly reliable catch-and-shoot play, feel for moving the ball and attacking closeouts, and smarts as a team defender. Kispert might be a liability defending on an island, but he’s big enough that it might be less of a concern schematically. He’s not flashy, but he’s extremely consistent, and that tends to go a long way when it comes to budget role players.

48. Devon Dotson, PG, Kansas | Sophomore

Height: 6’2” | Weight: 180 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 52

Dotson has put together another impressive year at Kansas, but in a potentially point guard-heavy draft, his lack of physical tools and average dynamism as a passer make it more likely that he ends up in the second round. Dotson’s game is predicated on his blazing speed and a lot of drive-and-kick, both of which should translate to an extent. But he may just be an average jump shooter, and he‘s not a prolific assist man, either. It helps that Dotson is a plus defensively in terms of toughness and effort, but at his size, it’ll be a more difficult task in the NBA. He’s definitely draftable, and with continued development could become a solid backup, but he’s more undersized scorer than creative playmaker, and that makes for a trickier sell here.

49. Tre Jones, PG, Duke | Sophomore

Height: 6’2” | Weight: 185 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 40

An unspectacular but solid floor leader, Jones has helped Duke stay solid this season amid heavy roster turnover and the absence of elite talent. That only goes so far, but the thought is that he’ll end up being a capable game manager as a backup guard in the NBA as well. Though his size limits him against bigger athletes, Jones works hard defensively and distributes the ball well, and he’s made some small strides as a jump shooter and at least marginally answered some of those questions. But he just isn’t that dangerous a threat to score in the halfcourt, and the upside here isn’t immense. That said, Jones could be drafted higher than this based off reputation.

50. Kaleb Wesson, C, Ohio State | Junior

Height: 6’9” | Weight: 270 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 54

Wesson has put together another strong year after slimming down in the off-season, and has anchored Ohio State’s offense admirably with his post play, three-point shooting and passing skills. While he’s still somewhat inconsistent and isn’t much of a rim protector given his size and limited verticality, his skill level and consistent three-point shooting are still notable, and as a high-level playmaker for a big, his interplay with teammates in a variety of spots on the floor creates problems for defenses. Wesson’s smarts, toughness and productivity make him a viable second-round option, and help set him apart from a morass of fringy centers.

51. Daniel Oturu, C, Minnesota | Sophomore

Height: 6’9” | Weight: 240 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: NR

The sheer productivity Oturu has displayed this season will get him drafted, but he’s also benefitted greatly from being a high-minute, high-volume post player on a bad team. It’s an archetype that’s diminished a bit in recent years, and the question for NBA teams is what type of value he can supply in a low-maintenance role, rather than as an offensive fulcrum. Oturu is a powerful athlete, but lacks the ideal size and skill level for an NBA five-man, and can be somewhat of a black hole when catching the ball in the paint, leading to a poor assist-turnover ratio that probably limits him to a rim-running, play-finishing role. He’s got some potential to shoot it, and has legit strength for his size to overpower defenders. But the big question here is translation, and while he’s been solid defensively, there are few teams in the Big Ten with the type of guards that can really burn slower bigs in pick and roll coverage. There’s a chance Oturu ends up drafted much closer to the first round, but you have to really value post-up points to fall in love with him, and he’ll have work to do during the pre-draft process to separate himself from a glut of centers.

52. Amar Sylla, PF, Oostende

Height: 6’9” | Weight: 190 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: 20

While there was some optimism in league circles surrounding Sylla’s upside coming into the season, the level of play in Belgium has posed a steep challenge for him, and he’s struggled a good deal while receiving legitimate playing time this season. He’s extremely long, fluid and mobile, and has some jump shooting potential and ball skills, but it’s evident he’s still at a pretty nascent point in his development. Sylla can impact games defensively with his length and has room to get stronger, but it doesn’t seem like he’s figured out exactly what he is yet, for better or worse. There’s enough upside here for a team to stash him for a couple years and take a hands-on approach, but he’s very much a project, and becomes viable in the second round.

53. Killian Tillie, PF, Gonzaga | Senior

Height: 6’10” | Weight: 220 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 48

Tillie’s long list of lower-body injuries continue to hamper his final year of college, and while he’s generally been quite good when he’s active, the concerns about how well his frame holds up in the pros may end up deflating his stock. That said, his activity level and ability to space the floor in a potentially elite capacity out of a frontcourt spot are all real positives, and those things have been generally constant throughout his career. Tillie is certainly worth a flier if the medical checks out, and could end up being a steal if he can ever stay healthy, but it’s a risky proposition.

54. Paul Reed, C, DePaul | Junior

Height: 6’9” | Weight: 220 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 39

After a pretty strong start to the season, Reed has been a complete mixed bag as DePaul’s season has descended into disaster. His overall production sample as a rebounder, shot-blocker and overall efficient scorer remains appealing, but it often depends which day you catch him, as his motor can really come and go, and he can still be prone to fouls and mental mistakes. He’s toolsy, but a little awkward athletically. It would help if Reed were bigger and more explosive, although with more talent around him and asked to do less, he could thrive situationally as a piece. His length, defensive impact, and potential to improve as a shooter should get him drafted, but a lot of the intrigue from teams has dissipated after a hot start to the season.

55. Scottie Lewis, SF, Florida | Freshman

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 185 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 25

It’s certainly possible Lewis returns to school after a so-so freshman season, and it will likely depend on how much interest in him remains as a late first/early second round type. He’s a terrific defensive prospect and solid athlete, but needs to get stronger and become a more consistent threat on offense. But the bright spots have been few and far between, and Lewis’s college-readiness was overstated by the rankings and overly lofty preseason projections (including on this board). If he comes out, he’ll need minutes in the G-League to start working himself into a more complete player, but the athleticism and tools are still an intriguing bet. But it’s hard to make an extremely compelling case, other than the general lack of wings in this draft.

56. Romeo Weems, F, DePaul | Freshman

Height: 6’7” | Weight: 210 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: NR

Although Weems is one of the top draft-eligible defensive prospects, he’s also one of the most raw players available in terms of offensive skills. At this point, he’s a a pretty attractive project simply based off his athletic tools, ranginess and versatility defending on the perimeter. That said, he’s so far off as a decision-maker and ball-handler that it’s tough to project him as more than a fifth option on that side of the ball, and his jump shot remains a total work in progress. He’s an intelligent player who makes winning plays and shows flashes of legit talent as a passer and off-ball cutter, all of which helps a bit. But it’s going to take some time for him to be anywhere close to good enough offensively. Weems is still only 18, which helps. He has a chance to get drafted if he decides to turn pro, but regardless, he’ll spend a lot of time in the G League.

57. Payton Pritchard, PG, Oregon | Senior

Height: 6’1” | Weight: 195 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 58

By all accounts, Pritchard is one of the most competitive players in college basketball, and his moxie and toughness combined with strong scoring instincts demand he be taken seriously as a potential third point guard. His lack of size is an issue, but Pritchard has found ways to win games at every level and tends to step up in big moments and make plays. His defensive limitations are obvious, but he may supply enough offensive value and leadership off the bench to make a roster and hang around the NBA. Pritchard may not get drafted, but he’s the type of player worth betting on to figure things out and carve out a spot somewhere.

58. Robert Woodard, F, Mississippi State | Sophomore

Height: 6’7” | Weight: 235 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: NR

Woodard brings some intriguing things to the table as a strong, long forward with above-average tools, but has lacked the requisite degree of consistency this season to build a wholly convincing case as a late first or early second rounder. The fact that he’s ranked here and could still conceivably be drafted in that range is somewhat indicative of just how flat the talent level is this year. Still, Woodard has shown some interesting things as a shot-blocker and set shooter, albeit he’s shooting 46% from three on a small sample, and just 62% from the free throw line. Contextually, he’s playing a smaller role on a team with ball-dominant guards and a high-usage interior scorer in Reggie Perry, which explains his sporadic scoring. But his lack of playmaking ability and still-questionable overall profile makes him better suited as a second-rounder at the moment.

59. Markus Howard, G, Marquette | Senior

Height: 5’11” | Weight: 175 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 59

It feels like he’s been in college forever, but it’s easy to forget that Howard just turned 21, and has turned in four straight prolific, mostly efficient seasons as one of college basketball’s elite scoring guards. He doesn’t have much to offer from a physical tools perspective and he’s probably a defensive negative, but he’s a deadeye shooter who can knock down shots from range and at various degrees of difficulty, and his résumé is so convincing that you have to think he gets a real chance at being a microwave scorer somewhere. Howard could certainly land in a great situation and gain a foothold, and an Eddie House-like career as a situational scoring threat is certainly in the realm of possibility.

60. Myles Powell, SG, Seton Hall | Senior

Height: 6’1” | Weight: 200 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: 44

Powell has been one of the more prolific scorers in college basketball the past two seasons and is an elite catch-and-shoot threat who has worked hard to maximize his talent. How that translates into an NBA role is less clear, given he’s not great with the ball in his hands and doesn’t have ideal size for his skill set. But his shooting percentages should climb when defenses can’t key as heavily on him, and his overall feel is pretty solid, making him a potential specialist if he starts knocking down threes at a better clip—he’s having the worst year of his career in terms of shooting splits, but is also handling extreme volume on a team that lacks other consistent scoring options. Powell’s situation has to be taken into account, and if Seton Hall makes a deep March run, he should benefit.

61. Neemias Queta, C, Utah State | Sophomore

Height: 6’11” | Weight: 230 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 41

A series of lower body injuries delayed Queta’s start to the season, but he’s begun to get his legs back under him of late, and remains in the mix as a potential second-rounder at this stage. He brings a lot to the table defensively with his size and frame, finishes well on the interior, and isn’t afraid of physicality, making him an attractive project and a strong candidate for a two-way deal. Queta has some developing skill around the rim and as a passer, and remains an intriguing sleeper, although he’s fallen a bit since decided to return to school. Provided the medical checks out, he’ll still be of interest to teams as a developmental big.

62. Desmond Bane, SG, TCU | Senior

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 215 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: 57

Bane has had a commendable, consistent four-year career at TCU, and while he’s never been able to turn himself into a truly dangerous player off the dribble, he’s a consistent catch-and-shoot guy, underrated passer, and has the type of strong frame that should hold up ok defensively and as a team rebounder. If he continues to play to his strengths, he has a pretty clear pathway to being a solid role player. Bane should be considered a lock to get a Portsmouth invite, and sits on the cusp of draftability.

63. Keyontae Johnson, F, Florida | Sophomore

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 230 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: NR

Johnson’s game is a bit unorthodox as an undersized four-man, but he’s been highly effective in his role each of the last two seasons, and has some potential to help blend lineups at the NBA level eventually. He’s not squarely on the radar for this year’s draft, but will be of interest if he tests the waters as a well-rounded, versatile, and low-maintenance frontcourt piece. Defensively, he’s rock-solid, with good strength and length to compensate for the height factor and a good nose for the ball as a rebounder. He takes good shots and has been highly efficient with his opportunities around the basket. As long as Johnson shoots the three well enough long-term, he should have a pathway to contributing off someone’s bench.

64. Aaron Henry, G/F, Michigan State | Sophomore

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 210 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: NR

Although Henry has an attractive NBA role player starter kit that should eventually get him drafted, right now, teams generally seem to feel he’s not far enough along offensively to be a priority in this draft, along with the fact Michigan State tends to develop players for multiple years. He’s a big, rangy athlete who brings a lot to the table defensively at a position of values, but is still developing confidence with the ball in his hands, and still working himself into a shooter who can consistently hold opponents accountable. This could all change with a big month of March, and Henry will in all likelihood be drafted eventually but the timeline here is still up in the air.

65. Joe Wieskamp, G/F, Iowa | Sophomore

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 210 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: NR

Wieskamp boasts a sweet shooting stroke, above-average athleticism and legit positional size, and while he may still benefit from another year of college, it’s worth noting his form has been much improved in conference play. He still needs to improve his pull-up game, and doesn’t do much secondary playmaking, but his catch-and-shoot potential at a legit 6’6” is still pretty intriguing. He’s big enough that he might survive defensively, and has the type of base skill set for his role that bodes well long-term. There’s an outside chance he pulls it all together and fits nicely as a role guy down the line.

66. Yves Pons, F, Tennessee | Junior

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 215 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: NR

Pons has made steady progress over the past few years at Tennessee, and while he’s still not polished enough to walk in and be impactful as a pro, the French forward has made some improvements as a jump shooter that help augment his freakish athleticism. Pons is an explosive, strong leaper and a threat to catch lobs and block shots outside of his area, covering ground quickly in tight spaces in spite of his height. His production is mostly dependent on his energy and his teammates’ capacity to get him the ball, but it feels like he’s starting to figure things out, and in a best-case scenario, it’s not crazy he could be an adequate small-ball big, depending on how much his shot can further improve.

67. Immanuel Quickley, SG, Kentucky | Sophomore

Height: 6’3” | Weight: 190 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: NR

Quickley has evolved into an important piece for Kentucky, and has revived his profile as a prospect by hitting threes and free throws at a great clip, and having settled in mostly off the ball. He does rely a good bit on drawing contact, and isn’t a high-end athlete, which begs some question as to what he hangs his hat on beyond catching and shooting in the pros. His assist-to-turnover ratio also leaves something to be desired at the moment, and he’s not a particularly inventive passer. Quickley would likely benefit from another year at Kentucky, but he’s already playing so many minutes and making an impact with his current volume that his stock may not get much higher than this, objectively. He can continue playing his way toward draftability with a good finish to the season, but the fact that he doesn’t create much offense for himself or for others is still a limiting factor here.

68. Ayo Dosunmu, G, Illinois | Sophomore

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 185 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: 51

Dosunmu has had a solid year for a surprisingly good Illinois team, but his actual draft stock is somewhat up in the air. He boasts good size for a combo guard and an improving feel for the game, but lacks great burst off the dribble and relies more on craft to set defenders up. Dosunmu doesn’t shoot the ball all that consistently from outside, isn’t a great defender, and isn’t a pure point guard, either, all of which into question what type of role he can excel in as a pro. He’s in the second-round mix as it stands, and has been effective at the college level in spite of those concerns, but will have to further sell teams on his pathway to improvement.

69. Wendell Moore, SF, Duke | Freshman

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 215 | Age: 18 | Last Rank: 31

Moore missed most of January after breaking his hand, and his offensive contributions have been so sporadic this season that the smart money is probably on him returning to Duke, particularly given he’s one of the younger freshmen in college basketball. If he were to enter the draft, he brings enough to the table to get drafted, as a big, coordinated wing with role player potential. But Moore isn’t a high-end, twitchy athlete, and he’s a ways away in terms of creating his own offense, even though he adds value in other areas. Right now, he’s essentially a flier if he turns pro. But he could be in the first-round mix next season if all goes well.

70. Ochai Agbaji, SG, Kansas | Sophomore

Height: 6’5” | Weight: 210 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 46

Although he doesn’t score a ton and has yet to take the leap teams hoped for after a solid freshman season, Agbaji still logs heavy minutes for a very good Kansas team, and is a valuable three-and-D blending piece at the college level. He’s athletic with a good basketball frame, and has been a low-usage, winning-oriented role guy for the last two seasons. Agbaji probably needs to stay at Kansas and show he can take on more responsibility next season, but his intangibles and shooting potential have kept him on the radar.

71. Paul Eboua, F/C, Pesaro

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 215 | Age: 20 | Last Rank: NR

Elite physical tools alone make Eboua a potential second-round stash candidate as a powerful, athletic frontcourt piece worth developing in case his skill set ever clicks. Scouts question how good his feel for the game is, and his ideal long-term role might be at center, where his athletic advantage might create mismatches against slower bigs. But he isn’t all that skilled yet, and has been on the draft radar for a couple years without fully selling teams. Given it’s a weaker draft, this is a particularly good year for teams to stash prospects, and Eboua’s ability to rim-run and beat basically anyone up and down the floor is noteworthy. But his highlights tend to mask his overall poor efficiency, and he’s a inconsistent jump shooter who will need time to grow into a more confined role.

72. Naji Marshall, G/F, Xavier | Junior

Height: 6’7” | Weight: 220 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: NR

Essentially playing as a point forward for Xavier, Marshall is a pretty solid athlete with pop, size, and a nice range of ball skills. He’s improved as a passer, rebounds well, and has been extremely productive across the board over the past couple of seasons. The issue here is that because he’s never been a great jump shooter and still struggles with shot selection, transitioning into a complementary role might be a challenge. It’s hard to trust Marshall as a backup playmaker, and he may not be valuable enough without the ball in his hands otherwise. At worst, he’s at least an intriguing candidate for a two-way contract.

73. Abdoulaye N’Doye, G/F, Cholet

Height: 6’7” | Weight: 185 | Age: 21 | Last Rank: NR

N’Doye is intriguing from an athletic perspective, with a long frame and some role versatility, although scouts remain skeptical about the quality of his offensive feel, and his inability to handle a significant offensive role playing in France. He does have elite length, and the agility to match up on a variety of opponents, and he’s managed a career best 42% from three this season, albeit on a relatively meaningless 35 attempts. But there’s enough feasible upside here to think someone might stash him in the second round. He’s been something of a tease for scouts in the past with his build and flashes of playmaking.

74. Elijah Hughes, G/F, Syracuse | Junior

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 215 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: NR

Hughes supplies just enough scoring, playmaking and shooting on the wing to think there’s an outside chance he can crack a roster next season, and he’s been tasked with some initiation duties at Syracuse and handled them well. He’s not elite in any one area, and it’s hard to assess him defensively in their zone, but Hughes is a solid athlete and finds ways to impact the game in addition to his scoring usage. In a more complementary situation, he could feasibly be a bench piece somewhere, and he could be an intriguing two-way contract candidate or second-round option at this rate.

75. Jay Scrubb, SG, John Logan JC | Sophomore

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 215 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 53

Scrubb has put up huge scoring numbers in junior college and despite being committed to play at Louisville next season, he’s draft-eligible and intends to test the waters. It’s unclear how much traction he’ll actually gather in that regard, as he’s viewed asa a ball-dominant, offense-only wing, but athletic guys his size who can create shots are often afforded added opportunity, and if he turns pro, he’ll likely have time to adjust in the G League. He has a lot of work to do, but could be a decent low-cost project.

76. Nick Richards, C, Kentucky | Junior

Height: 6’11” | Weight: 250 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: NR

There may not be a player in college basketball who’s enjoying a more drastic transformation than Richards, who has finally started living up to his billing as a top recruit, and given Kentucky a huge boost with his constant activity and energy around the rim. He’s a good athlete and solid rim protector who has figured out how to impact games without needing his number called, although most scouts still question whether his feel is good enough to succeed in the NBA. It’s likely Richards ends up in the G League next season, but if his trajectory continues, there’s an outside chance he can work himself into a backup center. Working against him is the fact he’s already 22 years old. But at the very least, he’s back on the draft radar, and to his credit, that’s more than anyone expected.

77. Kahlil Whitney, SF, Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 210 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: NR

After struggling to find any type of foothold at Kentucky (he scored in double figures just once in 18 appearances), Whitney has lost much of his shine as a former five-star prospect and now finds himself in draft limbo after choosing to leave the program. It’s possible he transfers next season, but it seems prudent that he at least test the waters, although he seems more likely a priority undrafted type than a surefire second-round flier based off his subpar freshman sample. Whitney has a great basketball body and simply has not had a ton of structure and development to this point, so there’s obviously untapped upside here. But teams will have to feel secure in his ability to handle the adversity that’s inevitably coming, and do their background on what went wrong in Lexington.

78. Malik Fitts, F, St. Mary’s | Junior

Height: 6’8” | Weight: 230 | Age: 22 | Last Rank: NR

The versatility Fitts offers as a potential floor-spacing four-man has some intrigue, and while he’s not high-end athletic, he’s been productive the past couple seasons and proven he can hit shots, rebound, and stay active defensively. The lack of playmaking and verticality here are concerning, but his feel is otherwise solid, and guys his size who make shots and can defend wings are at the very least a useful role-playing mold.

79. Reggie Perry, F/C, Mississippi State | Sophomore

Height: 6’10” | Weight: 250 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: 60

Perry has great physical tools and has been highly productive the past two seasons, but lacks the level of feel and on-court awareness that would make him a surefire draftable player. He did earn a combine invite last season and has some fans around the league, but his shot selection and consistency have always left something to be desired, and his struggles also persist on the defensive end in terms of positioning and impact. But he’s shown potential to shoot and has the type of frame teams like to gamble on.

80. C.J. Elleby, G/F, Washington State | Sophomore

Height: 6’6” | Weight: 200 | Age: 19 | Last Rank: NR

The star player on an iffy Washington State team, Elleby offers just enough shooting, skill and all-around productivity to pique interest, and he’s a good candidate for a two-way deal given his youth and potential to defend and make shots on the wing. Efficiency has not been his strength, but he’s a disruptive defender, and on the right night, Elleby looks like an intriguing three-and-D type guy. There’s some upside here to the point where he’ll likely be an interesting undrafted candidate.