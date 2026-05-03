Elite Center Obinna Ekezie Jr. Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is dipping into the high school ranks to bolster their front court for next season, and they'll be bringing in one of the top prospects in the nation.

Orlando (Fla.) Southeastern Prep center Obinna Ekezie Jr., a five-star prospect in the Class of 2027, announced Sunday that he has committed to the Cardinals. He will reclassify to the current 2026 cycle, and is set to join the program this summer for the upcoming 2026-27 season.

Ekezie is coming off of a visit to UofL's campus last week. He had previously taken a visit to Arkansas, planned to visit Michigan this past weekend until it was cancelled, only to take a visit to BYU instead. He also held offers from Alabama, Houston, Kentucky, UCLA and others.

The 7-foot-0, 220-pound big man is the No. 1 center in the Class of 2027, per On3/Rivals' in-house rankings and ESPN. He comes in as the fourth-ranked prospect in the 2027 cycle as a whole, per the 247Sports Composite.

Ekezie currently sports a composite rating of 0.9986, but that will eventually change once he is processed to the Class of 2026. But for the moment, he is the highest-ranked prospect in the modern recruiting era to commit to Louisville, surpassing Samardo Samuels' 0.9985 rating in the Class of 2008.

Ekezie is coming off of a very good junior campaign for Southeastern Prep. In 31 games, he averaged 17.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per games, while shooting 60.2 percent from the field.

Ekezie started his prep career at Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Prolific Prep before transferring to Southeastern Prep last offseason. As a sophomore, he averaged around 10 points, seven rebounds, three blocks and two assists per game, getting named a Third-Team MaxPreps Sophomore All-American.

The son of Obinna Ekezie, who was second round 1999 NBA Draft pick out of Maryland, the younger Ekezie does have some Louisville ties. He had a brief stay in the Derby City before getting his high school career started, playing his eighth grade season at St. Raphael.

Ekezie is Louisville's first commitment in the Class of 2026. In the 2027 cycle, the Cardinals have a pair of commitments from Hickory (N.C.) Moravian Prep guard Isaac Ellis and La Porta (Ind.) La Lumiere forward Ferlandes Wright.

There have been a ton of moving pieces regarding Louisville's roster this offseason, as 11 players have moved on in some capacity. Roster construction is still ongoing, but with Ekezie now on board, the Cardinals are up to an eight-man roster for the 2026-27 season. London Johnson and Adrian Wooley are returning, while Flory Bidunga, Gabe Dynes, Alvaro Folgueiras, Karter Knox and Jackson Shelstad have transferred in.

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(Photo of Okinna Ekezie Jr. via Instagram)