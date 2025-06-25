Louisville Offers Top-Ranked '27 Prospect Obinna Ekezie Jr.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville men's basketball program is busy trying to land their first commitment in the Class of 2026, they're also laying the groundwork for prospects in the 2027 cycle as well.
One such recruit is Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Prolific Prep center Obinna Ekezie Jr., who is regarded by On3 as the top-ranked player in the Class of 2027. He announced Tuesday that he was the latest to be extended a scholarship offer by the Cardinals.
As you can imagine, plenty of other high major programs have already gotten in the mix with Ekezie. Alabama, Baylor, BYU, Houston, Kansas, Kentucky and UCLA are among the 19 schools that have already extended him offers.
The 7-foot-0, 220-pound center is a consensus top-15 prospect amongst the four major recruiting services. The 247Sports Composite tabs him as the top-ranked center and No. 7 prospect in the 2027 cycle overall.
This past season for Prolific Prep, Ekezie averaged around 10 points, seven rebounds, three blocks and two assists per game, getting named a Third-Team MaxPreps Sophomore All-American. More recently during the NBPA Top 100 Camp earlier this month, which was attended by UofL head coach Pat Kelsey, he averaged 7.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in three games.
Ekezie is now the seventh 2027 prospect to officially be extended a scholarship offer by Louisville. This includes four of the top ten prospects in the cycle by the 247Sports Composite.
(Photo of Obinna Ekezie Jr. via Instagram)
