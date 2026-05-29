Louisville Hosting Several '26 Commits and Prospects to Kick Off Official Visit Season
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LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While there have been ups and down, the first three years of the Jeff Brohm era of the Louisville football program has still undeniably been a success. The Cardinals are 28-12 under Brohm, which includes an appearance in the ACC Championship Game, multiple wins vs. top-25 opponents (as well as Kentucky), and a bowl game winning streak.
Then when you add the fact that UofL has made efforts to bolster their recruiting department, such as adding Vince Marrow to the staff, and that on-field momentum is taking place on the recruiting front as well. So far, Louisville has landed 14 commitments in the Class of 2027, and it is on track to be the best class in program history, ranking No. 16 in the nation.
Now that summer is almost here, with it comes official visit season in football recruiting. As you can imagine, the Cardinals have plenty of visits lined up over the next month.
Starting today, Louisville will be hosting several dozen 2027 prospects for official visits over the next three weekends. For the weekend of May 29, 21 recruits will be on campus, according to 247Sports.
Brohm and Co. placed a massive emphasis on getting their currently committed prospects on campus for this weekend. In fact, 13 of them will be visiting this weekend, with the lone exception being West Chester (Oh.) Lakota West tight end Xavier Ratica - who will visit next weekend.
Of the eight uncommitted prospects taking visits, the headliner here is Lithonia (Ga.) HS running back A.J. Tillman Jr., who is a four-star prospect. Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake cornerback Khamani Estrada is another notable visitor, as he is a top-500 prospect.
Below is the full list of prospects who will be in Louisville this weekend, sorted alphabetically by last name:
Chuck Alexander
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 188 pounds
School: Cincinnati (Oh.) Withrow
Top Offers: Cincinnati, Indiana, Virginia Tech, Kentucky, Pitt
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8953 (378th)
Kaylon Bailey
Position: Linebacker
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 225 pounds
School: Cleveland (Oh.) Gleville
Top Offers: Cincinnati, Florida State, Michigan State, Ohio State, Pitt
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8750 (737th)
Sebastian Blue
Position: Defensive Lineman
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 260 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) Trinity
Top Offers: App State, FAU, FIU, Georgia Tech, Southern Miss
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8811 (588th)
Ja'Hyde Brown
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 186 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) Christian Academy
Top Offers: Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Ole Miss
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8966 (369th)
Khamani Estrada
Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 175 pounds
School: Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake
Top Offers: Colorado, Florida State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Nebraska
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8856 (495th)
Allen Evans IV
Position: Cornerback
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 182 pounds
School: Louisville (Ky.) Trinity
Top Offers: Alabama, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9397 (143rd)
Kaleb Exume
Position: Defensive Lineman
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 310 pounds
School: Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney
Top Offers: Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, UCF, Virginia Tech
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8500 (1,334th)
Jesiah Fields
Position: Defensive Lineman
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 250 pounds
School: Charlotte (N.C.) Corvian Community
Top Offers: Georgia, Indiana, Miami, Texas, USC
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8811 (588th)
Alex Johnson
Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 230 pounds
School: Fort Mill (S.C.) Catawba Ridge
Top Offers: Georgia Tech, Michigan, Missouri, SMU, Virginia
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8800 (606th)
Justice Hardy
Position: Running Back
Measurables: 5-foot-9, 185 pounds
School: Reading (Penn.) Wilson
Top Offers: Cincinnati, Duke, Maryland, North Carolina, Pitt
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8700 (849th)
Jordan Haskins
Position: Safety
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 180 pounds
School: Lexington (Ky.) Bryan Station
Top Offers: Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Virginia Tech
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8889 (471st)
Munir Lewis
Position: Defensive End
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 245 pounds
School: Cleveland (Oh.) Brush
Top Offers: Illinois, Michigan State, Ohio State, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8800 (606th)
Kyson Mallard
Position: Offensive Lineman
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 310 pounds
School: Albany (Ga.) Westover
Top Offers: Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8722 (828th)
Brooklyn Maxey
Position: Wide Receiver/Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 215 pounds
School: Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day
Top Offers: Alabama, Florida State, Kentucky, Penn State, Texas
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8700 (849th)
Ryan Moore
Position: Offensive Lineman
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 290 pounds
School: Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek
Top Offers: Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Pitt, South Carolina, Tulane
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8600 (1,115th)
Josiah Pouncy
Position: Linebacker
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 207 pounds
School: Cincinnati (Oh.) Taft
Top Offers: Cincinnati, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8822 (561st)
Alex Scott
Position: Safety
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 180 pounds
School: Lyons (Ga.) Toombs County
Top Offers: Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Tennessee
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8800 (606th)
Brady Scott
Position: Safety
Measurables: 6-foot-0, 195 pounds
School: Reading (Mass.) Tabor Academy
Top Offers: Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8778 (695th)
Cornelius Tims III
Position: Defensive Line
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 285 pounds
School: Fort Myers (Fla.) South
Top Offers: Auburn, Florida State, Kansas, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8733 (815th)
A.J. Tillman Jr.
Position: Running Back
Measurables: 5-foot-11, 175 pounds
School: Lithonia (Ga.) HS
Top Offers: Colorado, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Miami, Ole Miss
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8982 (358th)
D'Angelo White
Position: Tight End
Measurables: 6-foot-6, 245 pounds
School: Cleveland (Oh.) Villa Angela-St. Joseph
Top Offers: Alabama, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio State
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9219 (214th)
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(Photo of Ja'Hyde Brown: Clare Grant - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. Also an avid video gamer, a bourbon enthusiast, and fierce dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic