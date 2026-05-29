Louisville Hosting Several '26 Commits and Prospects to Kick Off Official Visit Season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While there have been ups and down, the first three years of the Jeff Brohm era of the Louisville football program has still undeniably been a success. The Cardinals are 28-12 under Brohm, which includes an appearance in the ACC Championship Game, multiple wins vs. top-25 opponents (as well as Kentucky), and a bowl game winning streak.

Then when you add the fact that UofL has made efforts to bolster their recruiting department, such as adding Vince Marrow to the staff, and that on-field momentum is taking place on the recruiting front as well. So far, Louisville has landed 14 commitments in the Class of 2027, and it is on track to be the best class in program history, ranking No. 16 in the nation.

Now that summer is almost here, with it comes official visit season in football recruiting. As you can imagine, the Cardinals have plenty of visits lined up over the next month.

Starting today, Louisville will be hosting several dozen 2027 prospects for official visits over the next three weekends. For the weekend of May 29, 21 recruits will be on campus, according to 247Sports.

Brohm and Co. placed a massive emphasis on getting their currently committed prospects on campus for this weekend. In fact, 13 of them will be visiting this weekend, with the lone exception being West Chester (Oh.) Lakota West tight end Xavier Ratica - who will visit next weekend.

Of the eight uncommitted prospects taking visits, the headliner here is Lithonia (Ga.) HS running back A.J. Tillman Jr., who is a four-star prospect. Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake cornerback Khamani Estrada is another notable visitor, as he is a top-500 prospect.

Below is the full list of prospects who will be in Louisville this weekend, sorted alphabetically by last name:

Chuck Alexander

Position: Wide Receiver

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 188 pounds

School: Cincinnati (Oh.) Withrow

Top Offers: Cincinnati, Indiana, Virginia Tech, Kentucky, Pitt

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8953 (378th)

Kaylon Bailey

Position: Linebacker

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 225 pounds

School: Cleveland (Oh.) Gleville

Top Offers: Cincinnati, Florida State, Michigan State, Ohio State, Pitt

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8750 (737th)

Sebastian Blue

Position: Defensive Lineman

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 260 pounds

School: Louisville (Ky.) Trinity

Top Offers: App State, FAU, FIU, Georgia Tech, Southern Miss

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8811 (588th)

Ja'Hyde Brown

Position: Wide Receiver

Measurables: 5-foot-10, 186 pounds

School: Louisville (Ky.) Christian Academy

Top Offers: Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Ole Miss

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8966 (369th)

Khamani Estrada

Position: Cornerback

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 175 pounds

School: Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake

Top Offers: Colorado, Florida State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Nebraska

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8856 (495th)

Allen Evans IV

Position: Cornerback

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 182 pounds

School: Louisville (Ky.) Trinity

Top Offers: Alabama, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9397 (143rd)

Kaleb Exume

Position: Defensive Lineman

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 310 pounds

School: Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney

Top Offers: Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, UCF, Virginia Tech

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8500 (1,334th)

Jesiah Fields

Position: Defensive Lineman

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 250 pounds

School: Charlotte (N.C.) Corvian Community

Top Offers: Georgia, Indiana, Miami, Texas, USC

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8811 (588th)

Alex Johnson

Position: Defensive End

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 230 pounds

School: Fort Mill (S.C.) Catawba Ridge

Top Offers: Georgia Tech, Michigan, Missouri, SMU, Virginia

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8800 (606th)

Justice Hardy

Position: Running Back

Measurables: 5-foot-9, 185 pounds

School: Reading (Penn.) Wilson

Top Offers: Cincinnati, Duke, Maryland, North Carolina, Pitt

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8700 (849th)

Jordan Haskins

Position: Safety

Measurables: 5-foot-11, 180 pounds

School: Lexington (Ky.) Bryan Station

Top Offers: Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Virginia Tech

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8889 (471st)

Munir Lewis

Position: Defensive End

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 245 pounds

School: Cleveland (Oh.) Brush

Top Offers: Illinois, Michigan State, Ohio State, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8800 (606th)

Kyson Mallard

Position: Offensive Lineman

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 310 pounds

School: Albany (Ga.) Westover

Top Offers: Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8722 (828th)

Brooklyn Maxey

Position: Wide Receiver/Safety

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 215 pounds

School: Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day

Top Offers: Alabama, Florida State, Kentucky, Penn State, Texas

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8700 (849th)

Ryan Moore

Position: Offensive Lineman

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 290 pounds

School: Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek

Top Offers: Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Pitt, South Carolina, Tulane

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8600 (1,115th)

Josiah Pouncy

Position: Linebacker

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 207 pounds

School: Cincinnati (Oh.) Taft

Top Offers: Cincinnati, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8822 (561st)

Alex Scott

Position: Safety

Measurables: 5-foot-11, 180 pounds

School: Lyons (Ga.) Toombs County

Top Offers: Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Tennessee

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8800 (606th)

Brady Scott

Position: Safety

Measurables: 6-foot-0, 195 pounds

School: Reading (Mass.) Tabor Academy

Top Offers: Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8778 (695th)

Cornelius Tims III

Position: Defensive Line

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 285 pounds

School: Fort Myers (Fla.) South

Top Offers: Auburn, Florida State, Kansas, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8733 (815th)

A.J. Tillman Jr.

Position: Running Back

Measurables: 5-foot-11, 175 pounds

School: Lithonia (Ga.) HS

Top Offers: Colorado, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Miami, Ole Miss

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8982 (358th)

D'Angelo White

Position: Tight End

Measurables: 6-foot-6, 245 pounds

School: Cleveland (Oh.) Villa Angela-St. Joseph

Top Offers: Alabama, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio State

247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.9219 (214th)

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(Photo of Ja'Hyde Brown: Clare Grant - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)