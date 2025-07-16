Watch: HC Pat Kelsey, Louisville Players Provide Summer Update
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We're deep into the offseason, but it's been a busy past few months since the 2024-25 season ended for the Louisville men's basketball program.
On the heels of a successful first season at the helm, one where he guided the Cardinals to a 27-8 record and their first NCAA Tournament appearance in six years, head coach Pat Kelsey and his staff have gone to work reloading for year two.
For starters, UofL is bringing in three top-25 transfers in Virginia's Isaac McKneely, Xavier's Ryan Conwell and Kennesaw State's Adrian Wooley. They're also welcoming a four-man 2025 recruiting class, headlined by five-star point guard Mikel Brown Jr. On top of that, Louisville is also bringing back two of their top players from last season: J'Vonne Hadley and Kasean Pryor.
On Tuesday, Kelsey took time to meet with the media for the first time this offseason, with Mikel Brown Jr., J'Vonne Hadley, Aly Khalifa and Kobe Rodgers joining him.
The group discussed their first few weeks together as a team, the recruiting approach in the transfer portal, going the international route in the 2025 class, expectations for the 2025-26 season, and more.
Below is the videos from his press conference:
Head Coach Pat Kelsey
Center Aly Khalifa and Point Guard Mikel Brown Jr.
Point Guard Kobe Rodgers and Guard/Forward J'Vonne Hadley
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Jordan Prather - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky