Watch: Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Recap Florida State, Preview WKU

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Returning from their first true road game of the 2022-23 season, the Louisville men's basketball program is still searching for win No. 1.

The Cardinals ventured down to Tallahassee, Fla. for a showdown against Florida State, and it ended the same way that UofL's previous five games did: a decisive blowout loss. In what was only their second win of the year, the Seminoles captured a 75-53 win to extend Louisville's winless start to the Kenny Payne era.

"We have to trust each other," Payne said "We have to trust the process, stay within each other. Keep moving the ball, keep sharing the ball, take good shots, be solid on defense, rebound the ball and let's get a good shot. Trust it."

Louisville's next opponent, Western Kentucky, has a similar makeup to Florida State. Much like how the Seminoles have an elite shot blocker in Naheem McLeod, the Hilltoppers boast the nation's leader in that category in Jamarion Sharp.

"Western Kentucky is a very good team," Payne said. "They got a unique player, just like Florida State did. They can block everything around the basket. If you do attack, and you better get into his body. If not, he's probably gonna block it."

Prior to their matchup with the Hilltoppers, Payne, guard El Ellis and forward Jae'Lyn Withers took time to meet with the media. They discussed the previous game at Florida State, the players' buy-in to Payne's culture, previewed the upcoming showdown vs. Western Kentucky, and more.

Below are the videos from their press conference:

Head Coach Kenny Payne

Guard El Ellis and forward Jae'Lyn Withers

(Photo of Kenny Payne: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

