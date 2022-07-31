Skip to main content

Louisville HC Kenny Payne Releases Statement on Bill Russell's Passing

The former Boston Celtics great passed on Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The basketball world lost a giant on Sunday. Bill Russell, the Hall-of-Fame center who led the Boston Celtics to 11 NBA Championships during 1950's and 60's, while also winning Olympic gold and two NCAA Championships with San Francisco, passed away. He was 88.

Louisville men's basketball head coach Kenny Payne released the following statement in regards to Russell's passing:

Today we lost a true treasure of a man in the great Bill Russell. Growing up, my father loved everything about Bill Russell and made me read his biography. As I read, I learned to respect not only what he did, but that the era he did it in was just as important. I had the pleasure of meeting him a few times, and his laugh and smile were big as life. I was happy when my brother Pervis (Ellison) was drafted by Sacramento where Russell was the general manager. I remember telling Perv that Russell sees some of his same attributes in him. Let's not forget what this man did. Let's make sure that the younger generation understands the path didn't start yesterday, but years ago with True soldiers like Big Bill.

Prayers to his family.

- Louisville Men's Basketball head coach Kenny Payne

The statement, posted to Twitter by Payne, was accompanied by the caption: "A lasting legacy on & off the court. My thoughts & prayers are with the family of the great Bill Russell."

Following a short stint as the Kings' head coach during the 1987-88 season, Russell became Sacramento's general manager and vice president in March of 1988 until December of 1989.

Ellison, a former Louisville All-American at Louisville who is one of just five players to have their jersey retired by the program, spent his rookie season with the Kings after being selected by Russell with the No. 1 overall pick of the 1989 NBA Draft. Ellison and Payne were teammates on the Cardinals from 1985-89, winning the 1986 NCAA Championship as freshmen.

(Photo of Kenny Payne: Jeff Faughender - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

