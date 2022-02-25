Watch: Mike Pegues, Dre Davis Preview Wake Forest

The Cardinals are continuing on their three-game road trip with a stop in Winston-Salem against the Demon Deacons.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Once again, the Louisville men's basketball program put themselves in a position to win a game, but found themselves faltering down the stretch.

Kicking off a three-game road trip at North Carolina in their last game, the Cardinals were able to tie things up with the Tar Heels with six minutes left to go, only to give the game away. UNC closed the game on a 10-3 run, and Louisville was scoreless over the final three minutes.

"It's kind of frustrating not being able to get over that hump, guard/forward Dre Davis said. "You got to be able to find a way to lock in and finish possessions, finished games, to be able to give yourself a chance to win."

Things won't get any easier in their next game, though it is a team they have taken down once already this season. Wake Forest is one of the surprise teams in the ACC, sporting arguably the league's player of the year in Alondes Williams, but it Louisville who came out on top, 73-69, back on Dec. 29 at the KFC Yum! Center.

"When you beat a team as successful as Wake Forest has been throughout the year, it serves as confidence and as a boost," interim head coach Mike Pegues said. "Our guys know these guys, we know how they intend on attacking us, we understand who their key players are. The fact that we were able to minimize the impact that they've had throughout the year, I think is a good thing for our group."

Prior to their matchup with the Demon Deacons, Pegues and Davis took time to meet with the media. They discussed the previous game against North Carolina, previewed the upcoming game vs. Wake Forest, dissected their late game woes, and more.

Interim Head Coach Mike Pegues

Guard/Forward Dre Davis

