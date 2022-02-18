Watch: Mike Pegues, Jarrod West Preview Clemson

The Cardinals host the Tigers in a game where both teams have lost a combined 12 straight games.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - To say that frustrations are starting to reach a fever pitch for the Louisville men's basketball program is a bit of an understatement.

The Cardinals came close to toppling Notre Dame and Miami in their most recent games, but faltered down the stretch in both outing to see their current losing streak extended to seven games. It's their longest such streak since 1941.

"It's important that I continue to bring positive energy, the entire team just continue to be positive, and continue to work hard in practice every day," guard Jarrod West said. "At the end of the day, we can't just be down all the time and let that frustration continue to to take away our spirit. We just got to continue to keep that love of the game, and do whatever we can to finish strong.

Louisville (11-14, 5-10 ACC) has five games left in the regular season, and their next matchup is coming against a team just as desperate as them for a win. Clemson will come into the KFC Yum! Center having lost 10 of their last 13 and on a five-game losing streak, but still pose a viable threat.

"I see a team that their record doesn't indicate how talented they really are. They're a really good team, really good team," interim head coach Mike Pegues said. "PJ Hall is an animal. He's one of the best bigs in the league, by far. I think they're very well rounded on the perimeter, as well with some guys that can handle the ball in the lane and shoot it."

Prior to their matchup with the Tigers, Pegues and West took time to meet with the media. They discussed the previous game against Miami, previewed the upcoming game vs. Miami, and more.

Below are the videos from their press conference:

Interim Head Coach Mike Pegues

Guard Jarrod West

(Photo of Jarrod West, Mike Pegues: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports

