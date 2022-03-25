Reports: Louisville Reaches Out to '22 PG, Kentucky Decommit Skyy Clark

The Cardinals could soon be close to landing their first commitment in the Kenny Payne era.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Kenny Payne's prowess as an elite recruiter could be on the verge of paying massive early dividends for the Louisville men's basketball program.

The newly-hired head coach of the Cardinals has officially reached out to five-star Class of 2022 prospect Skyy Clark, according to 247Sports' Travis Branham and Stockrisers' Jake Weingarten.

Clark originally committed to Kentucky last October and signed with them during the early signing period, but asked to be released from his National Letter of Intent earlier this month. Since re-opening his recruitment, schools such as Illinois, Gonzaga, Syracuse, Oklahoma State, Arizona State and several others have reached out to him.

Louisville's interest in Clark was widely expected when he decommitted from Kentucky, and for good reason. The Montverde Academy (Fla.) point guard is ranked as the No. 27 player in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite. Prior to suffering a partially torn ACL last spring, he was ranked as high as No. 8 according to Rivals.

This is also due to the fact that the Cardinals are in desperate need of guards for next year's roster. With Jarrod West and Mason Faulkner running out of eligibility, El Ellis and Noah Locke are the only true guards remaining, and neither are guaranteed to return. Ellis is still weighing his decision, and Locke went through senior day activities but said he could return.

Clark isn't the first prospect in the class that Payne has established communications with. Earlier this week, he reached out to DeMatha Catholic (Mary.) and recent Xavier decommit Tyrell Ward.

Louisville currently has three commitments in their 2022 recruiting class, although Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.) wing Kamari Lands - a verbal commit - is the only one who has hinted that he will remain with the Cardinals.

Warren Central (Ind.) small forward Tae Davis and Bahamian center Frederick King both signed National Letters of Intent, but neither have indicated where they stand in their respective commitments following Payne's hiring.

(Photo of Skyy Clark: George Walker IV - The Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

