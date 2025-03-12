Louisville Community, Basketball World Reacts to Passing of Junior Bridgeman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program and the city of Louisville as a whole has lost a titan in the community.
Junior Bridgeman, a former Cardinals star in the 1970's who went on to become an incredibly successful entrepreneur following his playing days, passed away on Tuesday. He was 71.
Playing for UofL from 1972 to 1975 under Denny Crum, Bridgeman was a two-time MVC Player of the Year and an All-American, helping lead them to a Final Four in 1975. He was a first round NBA Draft pick, who went on to have a successful 12-year career primarily with the Milwaukee Bucks. Following his playing career, he built a built a fast food franchise empire that helped springboard him to a net worth of over half a billion dollars.
Ever since the preliminary reports of Bridgeman's passing were published, there has been no shortage of reactions from those within the Louisville community, and others in the world of basketball.
Here's a sampling of what they had to say:
Louisville Men's Basketball Head Coach Pat Kelsey
"Heartbroken by the passing of Louisville legend Junior Bridgeman. So much more than a basketball player. A brilliant businessman who will undoubtedly be remembered as one of Louisville’s all-time greatest citizens. His amazing philanthropy publicly pales in comparison to the THOUSANDS of ‘anonymous’ acts of kindness and generosity for those in need. My prayers go out to Junior’s beloved family."
Louisville Athletic Director Josh Heird
"Junior Bridgeman was an incredible family man, community leader, business executive and tremendous representative and supporter of the University of Louisville. But more than that, he embodied the kindness and humanity that we should all seek in ourselves. Junior used his immense talents and successes in both business and sport to ensure that his life had a positive impact. He cared deeply about making the world a better place for all of us. His life is woven into the fabric of the University of Louisville's history and story, as a player, as a leader and as a generous supporter of Louisville Athletics and the University. We will be forever indebted to him for all that he did for our student-athletes, our campus, and most importantly, the Louisville community. Words cannot fully express our enormous sense of loss today. Our thoughts and prayers are with his entire family, friends, colleagues, and former teammates during this difficult time."
University of Louisville President Dr. Kim Schatzel
"I have gotten to know Junior during my two years here at UofL. What stood out to me was his incredible grace, humility and his deep love for his family, his adopted Louisville home and his alma mater. He mentored and touched many throughout his life and always had time for those who asked for his counsel or support.
"I know you all join Trevor and I as we offer our deepest sympathies to Junior’s family, wife Doris, sons Ryan and Justin, and daughter Eden. He is a Louisville legend who will be deeply missed by our entire community."
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg
"Today, we lost a kind, generous and groundbreaking legend. He was an All-American at UofL, an NBA All-Star, and a self-made billionaire. Yet, I will most remember Junior Bridgeman for his quiet, impactful assistance to others in need, his love for Doris and his entire family, and his never-ending support for our community. Junior made us all better people and Louisville a better city. Rachel & I send our love and prayers to the Bridgeman family. May Junior’s memory be a blessing."
Former Louisville SID Kenny Klein
"So sad to hear of Junior Bridgeman’s passing. He was the ultimate role model for any player that followed him at UofL. Aside from his astounding success, he was an incredibly humble, generous, wonderful person. Our Cardinal family lost one of its best today."
Former Louisville Guard Russ Smith
"the news of JR Bridgeman hurts me big time.
may he rest in peace & it was truly amazing to meet him & pick his mind.
RIP to a true great & prayers all around."
The Milwaukee Bucks
"The Milwaukee Bucks are shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Bucks legend and owner Junior Bridgeman. Junior's retired No. 2 jersey hangs in Fiserv Forum, serving as a constant remembrance of his outstanding play on the court and his impact on the Bucks' success.
"His hard work and perseverance led him to become one of the nation's top business leaders and, last September, Junior's professional life came full circle when he returned to the Bucks family as an owner. His memory will always be an inspiration to the Bucks organization.
"We are heartbroken by Junior's passing and we send our deepest condolences to his wife, Doris, his children, Eden, Justin, and Ryan, his entire family and all those close to him."
Louisville Football Head Coach Jeff Brohm
"We are deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary Louisville basketball player and businessman, Junior Bridgeman. His success made all former Louisville athletes proud, and his generosity was a gift to our community. Our prayers go out to his friends, family, and fans. RIP."
Former Louisville Men's Basketball Head Coach Rick Pitino
"So sad to hear the news of the passing of Junior Bridgeman. Such a great and humble man. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family."
Kentucky Men's Basketball Head Coach Mark Pope
"Condolences to the friends and family of Junior Bridgeman, a college basketball and NBA great, and a giant in the state of Kentucky. He made a powerful impact throughout our commonwealth, and we will remember him fondly."
Arkansas Men's Basketball Head Coach John Calipari
"I’m in shock and so sad hearing that Junior Bridgeman passed away. One of the nicest and caring person I’ve ever met. He was successful in everything he did. He was always looking for win win opportunities. He treated people right. He was beacon of hope for many and a mentor to anyone that asked his help. My prayers to his wife, children and extended family. This one hurts deep. RIP."
The Cleveland Browns
"The entire Haslam Sports Group family is saddened and heartbroken to hear about the passing of Milwaukee Bucks legend and owner, Junior Bridgeman. You will always be remembered as an amazing teammate and loyal friend. You will be missed and our thoughts are with the Bridgeman family."
Basketball Hall of Famer and NBA Analyst Shaquille O'Neal
Milwaukee Bucks Head Coach Doc Rivers
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver
"I am devastated to learn of the sudden passing of Junior Bridgeman.
Junior was the ultimate entrepreneur who built on his impactful
12-year NBA playing career by becoming a highly respected and successful business leader. He served as a mentor o generations of NBA players and athletes across sports who were eager to learn from him about what it takes to thrive in the business world. Junior was a dedicated member of the NBA family for 50 years - most recently as a minority owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, an investor in NBA Africa and as a player who set the standard for representing the league and our game with class and dignity.
"We express our heartfelt condolences to Junior's wife, Doris, their children, Eden, Justin and Ryan, the Bucks organization, and his many friends and admirers in the basketball community."
ESPN Writer Marc J. Spears
"Junior Bridgeman was a ex-NBA player who was superstar billionaire businessman, philanthropist and a legendary figure in Louisville. He purchased a 10% stake in the Milwaukee Bucks last year and his family also owns Ebony and Jets magazine. A LEGEND who was more than an athlete."
(Photo of Junior Bridgeman: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky