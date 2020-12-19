Carlik Jones to Return for ACC Opener vs. Pitt

Louisville's best player will make his return when the Cardinals start conference play next week.

MADISON, Wis. - Yes, the Louisville men's basketball program did receive a dose of good news on Saturday.

During his postgame conference immediately following the blowout road loss to Wisconsin, head coach Chris Mack said that graduate transfer guard Carlik Jones, who was deemed unavailable vs. the Badgers moments before tipoff, was in line to return for the Cardinals' ACC Opener at Pitt next Tuesday.

"He'll be back. He'll be back when we play again," Mack said when asked how long Jones would be out for. "There's a gradual progression that every school makes up. The NCAA sort of gives guidelines, but doesn't mandate it. And so, we made those protocols a long time ago. We're just following them."

Per guidelines set by Louisville's medical advisory group, he must complete a "graduated return to play process" before playing again, and had yet complete enough of that process.

Louisville (4-1, 0-0 ACC) had to pause all team-related activities back on Dec. 3 "due to a positive COVID-19 test and accompanying contact tracing measures among individuals within the program". They resumed them seven days later on Dec. 10, but were not able to return to practice until Dec. 12, and didn't even have their full compliment of players when they did, presumably including Jones.

Coming over as a graduate transfer from Radford during the offseason, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound guard has been as good as advertised so far in the young season. The reigning Big South Player of the Year is averaging 17.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists in four games.

Heading into the game vs. Wisconsin, he was leading the Cardinals in points and assists, and was second in rebounding behind redshirt freshman forward Jae'Lyn Withers' 7.3 per game.

Tipoff between the Cardinals & Panthers at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa. is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 7:00 p.m. EST on your regional sports network.

