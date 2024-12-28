Louisville Avoids Disaster, Defeats Eastern Kentucky in Non-Conference Finale
The story will be updated:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Hosting Eastern Kentucky for their final non-conference game of the season and last game of the calendar year, the Louisville men's basketball program was able to avoid a complete disaster, overcoming offensive clunkiness and withstanding several charges to hold on for a 78-76 victory on Saturday.
Following a three-pointer by EKU's Georgie Kimble III, The Cardinals (8-5, 1-1 ACC) trailed by a point with 1:22 to go. Missed threes by Reyne Smith and Chucky Hepburn nearly did them in, but there was one last chance.
The Colonels (6-7, 0-0 ASUN) missed a jumper with 12 seconds left, with J'Vonne Hadley getting the rebound. Smith tried to drive, but kicked the ball out to Noah Waterman at the left wing after stumbling. Waterman then drove up the baseline, and fought through two defenders to hit a go-ahead layup with 1.2 seconds left.
Louisville finishes their non-conference slate of games with a 7-4 mark against such competition. They also extend their active winning streak over the Eastern Kentucky to 16 straight, having not lost in the all-time series since 1963.
While Louisville wasn't playing poorly to start their matchup against Eastern Kentucky, they certainly were not playing their most sharp. They opened the game shooting 5-for17, and committed six turnovers in the first nine minutes. Defensively, while the Cardinals held the Colonels to just 38.2 percent shooting in the first half, they were also prone to brief lapses that allowed EKU to gain some ground and stay in striking distance.
That being said, Louisville did head into halftime with some shooting momentum, hitting of their final 18 attempts of the period, including a stretch where they hit 9-of-12 to go on a 16-4 run an lead by as much as 15 points. However, UofL had to settle for a 46-37 halftime advantage.
Next up, Louisville will host North Carolina in their first game of the new year. Tip-off against the Tar Heels is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 6:00 p.m. EST.
(Photo of Reyne Smith, George Kimble III, Chucky Hepburn: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky