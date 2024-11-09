Louisville Takes Down Southern Indiana in Home Opener
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Playing in their first home game of the young 2024-25 season, the Louisville women's basketball program was able to bounce back with authority, trouncing Southern Indiana 75-51 on Friday night at the KFC Yum! Center.
The No. 17 Cardinals (1-1, 0-0 ACC) earn their first win of the season after falling to No. 5 UCLA, 66-59, in Paris, France on Monday to tip-off the season. Louisville also moves to 16-2 all-time in home openers under head coach Jeff Walz, having not lost since the 2015-16 opener against Cal.
Louisville had a better day shooting the ball against the Screaming Eagles (0-1) than they did against the Bruins earlier in the week, going 45.3 percent from the field and going 8-of-25 on three point attempts. While they did assist on 17 of their 29 made shots, that did come with 19 turnovers - although eight of them came in the fourth quarter when the game's outcome was long decided.
Defensively, the Cardinals rounded into form after a somewhat slow start, holding USI to just 37.5 percent from the field for the game and 7-of-24 in the second and third quarters. Louisville also forced 20 turnovers for 19 points off them, and generated 12 steals.
Olivia Cochran led the Cards with 15 points, with Tajianna Roberts also cracking double figures in scoring with 11 points. Imari Berry had a team-best eight rebounds, while Roberts and Ja'Leah Williams tied the team lead in assists with four.
Louisville started the game on a 7-2 run, but Southern Indiana did find early success when it came to getting to the free throw line and hitting open threes. In fact, the Screaming Eagles led by as much as four after countering with a 19-10 run of their own. But while some lax Cardinals defense allowed USI to shoot 5-of-8 to close out the quarter, UofL went 6-of-8 down the stretch to claim a 22-21 lead through the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Louisville was much more efficient on both ends of the court, kicking off the period on a 17-0 run and out-scoring Southern Indiana 21-4 in the frame overall. The Cardinals held the Screaming Eagles to just 2-of-11 in the second quarter compared to 7-of-16 in the first, and shot 16-of-30 for the half overall to hold a 43-25 at the half.
Louisville wasn't super efficient on the offensive end in the second half, but their defensive effort against Souther Indiana made up for it and help them cruise to the finish line. The Cards shot just 38.2 percent after halftime, but held the Screaming Eagles to 43.8 percent in the same period, leading by as much as 33 before calling off the dogs.
Next up, Louisville heads back out on the road to take on UT Martin. Tip-off against the Skyhawks is set for Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 7:00 p.m. EST.
(Photo of Tajianna Roberts via University of Louisville Athletics)
