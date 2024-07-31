Louisville Demolishes Bahamas Select in Baha Mar Hoops Summer League Opener
NASSAU, Bahamas - Playing in their first of two exhibition games as part of the Baha Mar Hoops Summer League, the Louisville men's basketball program was dominant in their first competitive setting against another opponent, racing past Bahamas Select for a 111-59 victory Tuesday at the Baha Mar Convention, Arts & Entertainment Center.
The game served as the first true look at what a Pat Kelsey-coached team will look like with the Cardinals. The former Charleston head coach was hired to lead Louisville back in late March following the dismissal of former head coach Kenny Payne, and subsequently recruited an entirely new team - mainly consisting of transfers - for his first season.
Even with there being virtually zero returning experience from last season's team, with nearly the entire program - from players to coaches and support staff - being brand new, Louisville looked decisive and overwhelming against Bahamas Select. They had excellent ball movement on offense all evening long, and played high intensity defense up until the final horn.
The Cardinals connected on 50.6 percent of their field goal attempts, and were a blistering 20-of-47 on three-point attempts, with seven different players connected from downtown. Louisville assisted on 38 of their 43 made field goals, and turned the ball over just 14 times. They also dominated down low as well as beyond the arc, out-rebounding their hosts 49-to-37, scoring 44 points in the paint and 21 second chance points.
Louisville was even more efficient on the defensive end. They held Bahamas Select to just 32.8 percent from the floor and just 1-of-17 on threes, forced 25 turnovers and blocked an astounding 10 shots.
Seven players for Louisville finished in double figures scoring, led by an 18-point effort from J'Vonne Hadley. Koren Johnson stuffed the stat sheet off the bench, finishing with 15 points, nine assists, five rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Aboubacar "Kader" Traore collected 11 points plus a team-high seven rebounds - including five on the offensive end - plus six assists.
Louisville wasted zero time enforcing their will against Bahamas Select, firing off a 13-0 run right out of the gates. In fact, less than 12 minutes into the game, the Cardinals had their advantage up to as much as 23. The only semblance of momentum from Bahamas Select in the half was an 11-4 run in the final five minutes, but Louisville still took a nearly insurmountable 56-27 lead into halftime.
The Cardinals did start to take their foot off of the gas towards the game's final minutes, but they were still able to out-play Bahamas Select. They shot 48.8 percent in the second half compared to 34.5 percent from Bahamas Select and led by as much as 55.
Next up, Louisville will wrap up their summer foreign trip to The Bahamas with an exhibition matchup against the University of Calgary. Tip-off against the Dinos is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 1 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
(Photo via University of Louisville Athletics)
