Louisville Overcomes Slow Start to Blow Out Grambling State
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville women's basketball team (6-4) got back on track with a 96-57 win over Grambling State (2-8) Thursday night at the KFC Yum! Center. After a tight first quarter, the Cardinals stepped on the gas and outscored the Tigers 77-42 over the final three quarters of the game. With the win, the Cards improved to 3-1 at home this season.
Louisville was led by Olivia Cochran and Nyla Harris, who both posted a double double in the win. Cochran had a team-best 18 points on 8-for-10 shooting and a team-high 11 rebounds for her first double double of the season. Harris tallied 14 points on 6-for-7 shooting and had 10 rebounds for her first double double of the season. It is the first time since Feb. 29, 2024 that the Cardinals had two players with a double double in the same game. Harris and Cochran both tallied double doubles in that game, a home win over Florida State.
Overall, the Cardinals had balanced scoring once again as 12 different players scored in the win. Four players scored in double figures as Tajianna Roberts (10 pts.) and Izela Arenas (season-high 13 pts.) joined Cochran and Harris in double digits. Reagan Bender knocked two threes from behind the arc and scored a season-best seven points. The Cardinals were active defensively as they forced Grambling State into 27 turnovers on the night. It is the third time in the last four games the Cardinals have turned their opponent over 25 times or more.
The Cards got off to a slow start but responded with a 10-0 run before the media timeout to take the lead. Louisville then ended the quarter on a 7-2 run and held a 19-15 lead after the first 10 minutes. Cochran started fast as she was 3-for-4 from the floor and had six points and four rebounds in the opening quarter.
The second quarter stayed close between the two teams until the Cardinals ripped off a 13-0 run to close out the first half. The Cardinals shot 9-for-18 from the floor in the second quarter as they took a 15-point lead into the half.
Cochran nearly tallied a double double in the first half as she had 14 points and nine rebounds, both team-high marks, over the first 20 minutes of play.
The run continued for the Cards in the third quarter as it was a 23-1 spurt as Louisville took control of the game. The Cards hit eight straight shots from the floor during the middle of the quarter and finished 12-for-22 (54.5 percent) from the floor in the third.
In the fourth quarter, the hot shooting continued as the Cards finished 9-for-14 (64.3 percent) from the field. Arenas scored eight of her 13 points in the fourth quarter and Jayda Curry tallied all seven of her points in the final frame.
The Cardinals will stay home as they have back-to-back home games for the first time this season. Louisville opens ACC play this weekend as they host No. 22/20 NC State in the Jimmy V Women's Classic. The Cardinals and Wolfpack will square off at 1 p.m. ET and it will be broadcast nationally on ABC.
(Photo of Mackenly Randolph: Clare Grant - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X