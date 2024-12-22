Hot-Shooting Louisville Dominates Memphis
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
MEMPHIS, Tenn. —The Louisville women's basketball team (7-5) head into the Christmas break on a high note after the 87-68 win over Memphis (2-9) Saturday night at the FedEx Forum. The Cardinals and Tigers were tied at 21 after the first quarter but the Cardinals outscored the Tigers 66-47 the rest of the way en route to their third road win of the season. Louisville was red hot from the floor as they shot 60.0 percent (36-for-60) in the win, the second time this season they have shot 60 percent or better.
The Cardinals were led by freshman Tajianna Roberts and graduate student Olivia Cochran against the Tigers. Roberts set a career high with 23 points on a career-best 10-for-17 from the field and added three steals and two assists. It is the second time this season Roberts has scored 20 points or more in a game. Cochran tallied her second double-double of the season with 12 points and a season-best 13 rebounds. The 13 rebounds are the most by a Louisville player in a game this season.
Ja'Leah Williams led the team with seven assists, her fifth game this season with six or more assists. Williams also scored six points on 3-for-3 shooting to go with three steals and three assists. Jayda Curry scored in double figures for the fifth time this season with 14 points and three made three-pointers. Playing in the same arena as her father did for most of his NBA career, Mackenly Randolph had her best game in a Louisville uniform. She scored a season-best nine points on 4-for-5 shooting and had a season-best four assists.
Louisville started shooting well in the first quarter and had a spurt where the Cards hit six shots in a row. Memphis responded late in the quarter to tie the game up at 21-21 after the first 10 minutes of play.
The Cardinals responded with a big second quarter and used a 19-0 run to regain the lead. Roberts scored 10 points in the second alone and Williams tallied six second quarter points while the Cards went on their run. Louisville shot 13-for-20 (65.0 percent) from the floor in the second and took a 51-36 lead into the half.
Roberts led all scorers with 16 points at halftime while Randolph added nine points on 4-for-4 shooting over the first 20 minutes. Cochran owned the boards in the first half as she tallied nine first half rebounds. As a team, the Cards shot 22-for-35 (62.9 percent) from the field in the first half.
In the third quarter, Louisville continued to grow its lead. In the closing moments of the quarter, Louisville went on a 9-0 run to extend the lead to its largest of the game at 22. Memphis chipped away at the lead a bit in the fourth quarter but the Cardinals advantage was too much for them to fully overcome.
Louisville will head off on Christmas break with its next game not until Sunday, December 29. When the Cardinals get back in action, they will resume ACC play as they hit the road to take on Boston College. The Cardinals and Eagles will square off at 2 p.m. ET and it will be broadcast on ACC Network.
(Photo via Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
