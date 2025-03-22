Louisville Rallies Past, Holds Off Nebraska in NCAA Tournament Opener
FORT WORTH, Tex. - The Louisville women's basketball program's latest attempt to secure their first national title got started on the right foot.
Facing Nebraska in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, the Cardinals were able to mount a last-minute rally against the Huskers, emerging with a 63-58 victory on Friday from Schollmaier Arena.
Trailing by four points with under six minutes to go, seventh-seeded Louisville (22-10, 13-5 ACC) was able to end the game against 10th-seeded Nebraska (21-12, 10-8 Big Ten) on a 13-4 run - including a 5-0 spurt in the final 30 seconds of a tie game.
Louisville bounces back from last season's first round exit in the Big Dance, which had been the first in Jeff Walz' 18 seasons as the head coach. The victory over Nebraska sets up a matchup with former UofL guard Hailey Van Lith and second-seeded TCU, which is set for Sunday, Mar. 23 at a to-be-determined time.
The opening half was far from a showcase of offensive basketball. Louisville shot it just 15-of-39 in the first half, including a stretch in the first quarter where they missed nine straight. The Huskers shot it slightly better at 14-of-30 with assists on every made basket, but they also coughed it up 11 times for 17 points the other way.
Fortunately, it was the Cardinals who went into the locker roof at halftime with momentum. They ended the second quarter on a 15-6 run, including scoring the final nine points to claim a 36-32 advantage at the break.
Louisville had the chance to really put some distance between them and Nebraska to start they second half. They held the Huskers to an 0-for-6 start from the field and scoreless until the 5:07 mark, but the Cardinals themselves started the third quarter 1-for-6. Nebraska found a little bit of rhythm to close out the period hitting three of their final seven, but UofL drained five of their final seven to head into the fourth with a 50-44 advantage.
