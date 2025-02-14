Louisville Pulls Off Road Upset at Florida State
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Louisville women's basketball team (18-7, 11-3 ACC) had one of its best performances of the season in the 83-69 win over No. 23/21 Florida State (19-6, 9-4 ACC) Thursday night at the Tucker Center. After conceding the first bucket of the game, Louisville took the lead and never looked back for its third ranked win of the season. The Cardinals limited Florida State to a season-low 69 points as they averaged 92.1 per game this season.
Tajianna Roberts and Jayda Curry paced the Cardinals with 17 points each. Roberts had a career and team-high 10 rebounds for her first career double-double. Curry had a team-high six assists to go with four rebounds on 7-for-12 shooting. Nyla Harris had foul trouble but still put up 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting and nine rebounds in just 19 minutes. Imari Berry provided 11 points, seven rebounds and tied a season high with four assists. The Cardinals as a team had 21 assists and a season-low 10 turnovers on the night.
The Cardinals came out hot from the floor to start the game. They started 7-for-14 from the field and held an 18-8 lead at the first media timeout. The Cardinals continued the strong shooting throughout the quarter as they finished 10-for-20 for the frame. Curry and Harris had eight points each and the Cards led 25-12 after one.
The Cardinals continued to battle in the second quarter and took a 44-28 lead into the half. Florida State averages 10.5 turnovers per game and the Cards turned them over nine times in the first half.
Florida State began to claw into the lead in the third quarter. The Noles got it to single digits, but Roberts hit a three in the final minute to get the Cards back up by double digits. Roberts had 10 points in the quarter and Louisville held a 63-52 lead into the fourth.
The Cardinals defense continued to hold on in the fourth quarter as the Seminoles attempted to get back into the game. Louisville outscored the Noles 20-17 in the final frame to close out the game and pick up their third-straight win.
The Cardinals will have their second bye date of conference play this weekend. Louisville will be back in action next Thursday as they travel to the Triangle to take on #13/#10 Duke. The Cards and Blue Devils will square off at 7 p.m. ET and it will be broadcast on ESPN.
(Photo via Alicia Devine - Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
