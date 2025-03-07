Louisville Guard Reyne Smith 'Day-to-Day' with Ankle Injury
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's entirely possible that Reyne Smith could miss his final home game as a college player.
Head coach Pat Kelsey announced Friday that the sharpshooting guard for the Louisville men's basketball program is "day-to-day" with an ankle injury suffered in the previous game vs. Cal. The Cardinals are set to host Stanford this Saturday at 2:00 p.m. EST for their regular season finale.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound guard was forced to check out of the game against the Golden Bears at the 12:36 mark of the first half. He then spent the remainder of the period in the tunnels of the KFC Yum! Center attempting to work through the injury.
While he was ruled "questionable" to return at halftime, Smith did not warm up with the rest of the team prior to start of the second half. As it turns out, athletic trainer Katie Creznic had told Kelsey that Smith "couldn't come back in the game." He finished with zero points on 0-for-2 shooting.
Smith potentially missing any more time is a massive blow for the Cardinals with the postseason right around the corner. Not only is he Louisville's third-leading scorer at 13.4 points per game, he is one of the top three-point shooters in all of college basketball. His 106 makes from deep in third in the nation, while his 277 attempts is fourth and has also broken the Louisville single-season record. His 38.3 percent shooting percentage on threes is second in the ACC.
The Ulverstone, Australia native spent the first three years of his collegiate career at Charleston with Kelsey. In 102 career games and 89 starts with the Cougars, he totaled 1,212 points, 294 made threes, 192 rebounds, 149 assists and 68 steals. This included an All-CAA Second Team nod last season, when he averaged 12.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.
(Photo of Reyne Smith: Pat McDonogh - Special to the Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
