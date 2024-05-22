Louisville's Reyne Smith to Compete with Australian National Team in Japan
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Before making his debut with the Louisville's men's basketball program, Reyne Smith will first be representing his country this summer.
The transfer guard from Charleston, who was Louisville's first commitment following the hiring of new head coach Pat Kelsey, has made the roster for the Australia Select team that will compete in the 2024 Nissay Cup in Japan. Australia Select is a leg of the Australian National Team that features a mixture of young up-and-coming prospects, collegiate players and NBL players.
Games will take place on June 22nd and 23rd at the Hokkaido Sports Center in Hokkaido, Japan. Afterwards, select players from the team will then have the opportunity to attend training camp for the Australian National Team's squad for the 2024 Summer Olympics.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound two-guard was one of the top players for the Cougars this past season. Playing in all 35 of Charleston's games while making 28 starts, he was their leading scorer at 12.8 points per games, while also averaging 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He was named All-CAA Second Team for his efforts.
Smith is a three-point specialist, connecting on 39.4 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc, and 41.0 percent of his field goals overall. 112 of his 133 made field goals and 284 of his 324 attempts last season were threes.
The native of Ulverstone, Australia has been a productive player in every one of his three seasons in college. In 102 career games and 89 starts with Charleston, Smith has totaled 1,212 points, 294 made threes, 192 rebounds, 149 assists and 68 steals.
Smith is one of 12 transfers that are joining Louisville for year one of the Kelsey era, and one of 13 newcomers overall.
(Photo of Reyne Smith: Tommy Gilligan - USA TODAY Sports)
