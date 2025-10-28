Louisville SG Ryan Conwell Named to Jerry West Award Preseason Watch List
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – University of Louisville senior guard Ryan Conwell has been named to the Naismith Starting 5 - Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Top 20 Preseason Watch List, the Basketball Hall of Fame announced Tuesday afternoon. Conwell is one of three players from the ACC on the preseason list.
The annual Jerry West Award, named after the late Class of 1980 Hall of Famer and 1959 NCAA Final Four Most Valuable Player, celebrates its 12th year by highlighting the top shooting guards in Division I men’s college basketball.
In Friday night’s exhibition game against Kansas, Conwell’s first outing in the Red and Black, he led the team with 26 points. He added three boards and two assists while netting three long range shots. He made 9 of 12 from the charity stripe.
Conwell enters the 2025-26 season with 1,353 career points in his three collegiate seasons. Over the course of his career, he has shot 39.3% from 3-point range, netting 236 of 598 attempts.
As the 2025-26 season progresses, the Jerry West list will remain fluid, giving players the opportunity to move on and off the list until the final five are selected. The list will narrow down to 10 players in late January, with the final five being announced in March. The award winner and presentation details will be revealed at the Final Four in Indianapolis.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Ryan Conwell: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky