Elite '27 G/F Ryan Hampton Receives Louisville Offer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While head coach Pat Kelsey and the Louisville men's basketball program continue to be hard at work recruiting in the Class of 2026, he and his staff continue to lay the groundwork for the more distant future as well.
Dallas (Tex.) Dynamic Prep guard/forward Ryan Hampton, who is a consensus top-10 prospect in the Class of 2027, announced Wednesday night that he had been offered a scholarship to play for the Cardinals.
The junior has already amassed a handful of notable offers up to this point in his recruitment. Kansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Auburn, Texas and NC State are among the now-11 Division I schools to offer Hampton.
The 6-foot-6, 190-pound guard/forward ranks as the No. 6 prospect in the cycle according to the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 2 small forward in the nation behind only No. 1 overall prospect Bruce Branch II.
There's a reason why Hampton is so highly regarded at this stage. Playing for Drive Nation on the Nike EYBL circuit earlier this summer, he led all of the U16 players in scoring at 26.8 points per game. He also poured in 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, while shooting 61.4 percent from the floor and 54.5 percent on three-point tries.
Louisville has already extended scholarship offers to 10 uncommitted prospects in the Class of 2027, with all of them ranked in the top-25 of the 247Sports Composite, and four of them being five-star prospects.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Ryan Hampton: Jonah Hinebaugh - Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky