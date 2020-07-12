TBT: Ryan McMahon, Red Scare fall to Golden Eagles

While it was a great run from Ryan McMahon and No. 8 Red Scare, all good things must come to an end as they say.

In the semifinals of The Basketball Tournament (TBT) in Columbus, OH., the former Louisville men's basketball guard did his best to help lead an upset over No. 4 Golden Eagles - a team of mostly Marquette University alumni - but ultimately their shot at $1 million came to an end with a 79-70 loss.

McMahon was once again a threat from deep, as the Sarasota, FL native finished with 9 points on 3-5 shooting while not attempting a single shot inside the perimeter. He also logged an assist and two turnovers.

Between this game as well as Wednesday's Round of 16 game vs. Big X & Friday's quarterfinal vs. House of ' Paign, McMahon finishes the event with 37 points on 12-25 shooting (45%) and 11-23 from beyond the arc (47.1%).

TBT is a winner-take-all tournament with the grand prize constituting of $1 million split between a team's players, coaches and GM. While anyone over 18 years old and not currently on an NBA roster can play, teams more often the not consist of former collegiate and professional basketball players.

While McMahon's team comprised of mostly University of Dayton alumni, Red Scare head coach/general manager Joey Gruden recruited McMahon to play for him. He served as a graduate assistant for the Louisville men's basketball program this past season, and is also the son of former Louisville Football quarterback Jay Gruden.

The TBT Championship is set for July 14 at 7:00pm EST (ESPN), and will feature Golden Eagles against the winner of No. 2 Overseas Elite vs. No. 22 Sideline Cancer.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp