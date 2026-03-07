ACC Releases Final Injury Report for Louisville vs. Miami

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Later today, the long and winding regular season for the Louisville men's basketball program will come to an end.

In just a couple hours, the Cardinals will play their final game of the 2025-26 regular season, hitting the road to take on Miami. Tip-off against the Hurricanes is set for 2:00 p.m. EST.

Two hours before tip-off, we learned just who will actually be able to suit up for both Louisville and Miami, with the ACC releasing their updated availability report.

Like on the first report, Louisville's Mikel Brown Jr. was designated as "out" on the second report. Brown re-aggravated his lingering lower back injury in the game against North Carolina on Feb. 23. It had a notable impact on his availability and efficiency in the game at Clemson on Feb. 28, as he did not start against the Tigers and logged only five points, four assists and two rebounds in 21 minutes. The star freshman point guard would then go on to miss the previous game vs. Syracuse.

In the five games prior to the Clemson game, Brown was playing at an All-American caliber level, putting up 29.2 points, 4.8 assists and 3.2 assists per game, and shooting 52.2 percent from the field plus a blazing 54.0 percent on three-point tries. Playing in 21 games this season, the 6-foot-5, 190-pound point guard's 18.2 points, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game all lead the Cardinals.

Additionally, sixth-year forward Kasean Pryor is designated as "out" due to an illness, and redshirt senior forward/center Aly Khalifa off the second report after being designated as "probable" on the first report.

Pryor has been in and out of the lineup at various points of the season due to complications post-ACL surgery. The 6-foot-9, 210-pound stretch four has played in 21 games, but is only averaging 2.4 points and 1.9 rebounds per game. As for Khalifa, he's been a go-to front court reserve, playing in all 30 games up to this points. The 7-foot-1, 250-pound big man is averaging 3.2 points, 2.6 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game.

As for the Canes, three players are designated as out on the second injury report. Sophomore guard Marcus Allen has (5.3 PPG, 3.1 RPG) has been out since mid-December due to a battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. True freshman forward Timotej "Timo" Malovec (4.7 PPG, 1.5 RPG) had to miss the previous game at SMU due to an undisclosed injury, while freshman forward Treyvon Maddox has yet to play in a game this season.

Below is the full report for both sides:

ACC's Game Day Availability Report for Louisville vs. Miami

Louisville Cardinals

OUT

#0 Mikel Brown

#7 Kasean Pryor

GAME-TIME DECISION

N/A

Miami Hurricanes

OUT

#4 Marcus Allen

#6 Treyvon Maddox

#88 Timotej Malovec

GAME-TIME DECISION

N/A

(Photo of Aly Khalifa: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

