ACC Releases Final Injury Report for Louisville vs. SMU

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has a chance to bounce back and get back in the right direction coming up soon.

In just a couple hours, the Cardinals will return home to the KFC Yum! Center and take on SMU, a few days removed from suffering a 31-point loss at Duke. Tip-off against the Mustangs is set for 2:00 p.m. EST.

Two hours before tip-off, we learned just who will actually be able to suit up for both Louisville and Duke, with the ACC releasing their updated availability report. Fortunately, there wasn't any difference from the first report.

Like on the first report, reserve forward Khani Rooths is not listed on the second report, and is good to go. Walk-on Spencer Legg remains "out" on the second report.

Rooths has played in 16 games and made two starts, averaging 6.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He had previously missed the last four games due to illness, but was healthy enough to get back in the building roughly a week ago.

"We have him back in the building, which is great," Kelsey said on Rooths late last week. "He needs to eat a hamburger, too. Eli (Foy)'s working with him right now. He hasn't been cleared for basketball activity yet, so I don't have an update further than that. But great to see that big old smile, that energy that he brings to every room he walks into."

As for the Mustangs, they have a full clean bill of health, and have no players listed on the second report.

Below is the full report for both sides:

ACC's Game Day Availability Report for Louisville vs. SMU

OUT

#55 Spencer Legg

GAME TIME DECISION

N/A

SMU Mustangs

OUT

N/A

GAME TIME DECISION

N/A

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Khani Rooths: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky