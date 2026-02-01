Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 88, SMU 74
In this story:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program was able to bounce back and secure a home victory on Saturday, coming out on top with a comeback 88-74 win over SMU.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
- UofL used the starting lineup of Adrian Wooley, Isaac McKneely, Ryan Conwell, J’Vonne Hadley and Sananda Fru for the eighth time this season. The group is now 4-4 together.
- KEY FIRST HALF RUN: SMU came out hot in the first five minutes, taking an 11-4 lead against the Cards. The momentum shifted when the Cardinals went on a 5-0 run, and by the end of the half, Louisville battled to come within three points of the Mustangs at the break.
- KEY SECOND HALF RUN: The Cards kept the momentum by using a 10-0 run beginning at 9:32 to take control of the game at 71-62. Louisville went on a 10-2 run between 5:00 and 1:42 to seal the deal.
- Louisville shot 49.2% (31 of 63) from the field, 28.6% (10 of 35) from deep and 69.6% (16 of 23) from the free-throw line.
- The Cardinals are now 15-0 when leading in the game with five minutes of play left.
- The Cards outscored the Mustangs in bench points, 47-5.
Player Notes:
- J'Vonne Hadley notched 10 points, four rebounds and one assist.. This brings Hadley's record to 39 games in his Cardinal career with double digit points
- Mikel Brown Jr. came off the bench to d the team in points today with 20, tying the Louisville record for most 20-point games as a freshman (5). He also recorded two rebounds and one assist.
- Khani Rooths forward tallied his second double- of the season with 12 points, 10 rebounds and two assists after missing four games due to illness
- Kobe Rodgers ended the game with seven points, three rebounds and four assists all in just 12 minutes of game play.
- Ryan Conwell put up his 19th double-digit point game (12) while donning the Louisville jersey. His points went along with five rebounds and three assists..
- Isaac McKneely tallied 14 points, going 5 of 10 from the field. Four of those field goals came from behind the arc, while also recording three rebounds and one assist.
Gallery:
Photos courtesy of Scott Utterback: Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Khani Rooths: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky
McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic