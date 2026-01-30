Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. SMU

Louisville Report

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Mustangs for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:
Jan 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Aboubacar Traore (25) looks to pass the ball as SMU Mustangs forward Yohan Traore (21) applies the defensive pressure during the first half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jan 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Aboubacar Traore (25) looks to pass the ball as SMU Mustangs forward Yohan Traore (21) applies the defensive pressure during the first half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (14-6, 4-4 ACC) is set to face SMU (15-5, 4-3 ACC) on Saturday, Jan. 31 at 2:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Mustangs:

Rankings

SMU

Louisville

AP/USAT

RV/RV

20th/20th

SOS

42nd

39th

SOR

29th

35th

NET

31st

19th

RPI

19th

33rd

BPI

40th

10th

KenPom

37th

19th

Torvik

33rd

18th

EvanMiya

36th

22nd

Team Leaders

SMU

Louisville

Points

Boopie Miller (19.4)

Ryan Conwell (19.4)

Rebounds

Samet Yigitoglu (8.1)

Sananda Fru (6.9)

Assists

Boopie Miller (6.7)

Mikel Brown Jr. (5.1)

Steals

B.J. Edwards (2.6)

Ryan Conwell (1.3)

Blocks

Samet Yigitoglu (1.6)

Sananda Fru (1.3)

Scoring

SMU

Louisville

Points Per Game

87.3

86.0

Field Goal %

49.4

46.2

FGM/FGA Per Game

31.2/63.1

28.8/62.4

Three Point %

36.6

35.2

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

7.9/21.6

11.9/33.9

Free Throw %

76.9

76.9

FTM/FTA Per Game

17.0/22.1

16.5/21.5

Rebounding

SMU

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

38.4

40.7

Off. Reb. Per Game

12.4

12.5

Def. Reb. Per Game

26.0

28.2

Rebound Margin

3.8

6.5

Defense

SMU

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

77.0

70.3

Opp. FG%

42.8

39.9

Opp. 3PT%

32.1

33.5

Steals Per Game

7.7

7.3

Blocks Per Game

4.0

3.3

Turnovers Forced Per Game

13.2

12.6

Ball Handling

SMU

Louisville

Assists Per Game

17.8

17.5

Turnovers Per Game

11.6

11.6

Turnover Margin

1.6

1.0

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.53

1.52

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have an 83.7 percent chance to win against the Mustangs. Louisville has a BPI rating of 19.6 (10th overall), whereas SMU has a BPI rating of 13.1 (40th overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 74 percent chance to take down the Mustangs, with a projected final score of 86-79 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +24.74 (19th overall), whereas SMU has an adjusted efficiency margin of +19.56 (37th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have an 78 percent chance to take down the Mustangs, with a projected final score of 87-78 in favor of SMU. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9386 (18th overall), whereas SMU has a "Barthag" of .8870 (33rd overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 85, SMU 81.

(Photo via Raymond Carlin III - Imagn Images)

Matthew McGavic
