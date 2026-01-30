Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. SMU

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (14-6, 4-4 ACC) is set to face SMU (15-5, 4-3 ACC) on Saturday, Jan. 31 at 2:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Mustangs:

*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*

Rankings

SMU Louisville AP/USAT RV/RV 20th/20th SOS 42nd 39th SOR 29th 35th NET 31st 19th RPI 19th 33rd BPI 40th 10th KenPom 37th 19th Torvik 33rd 18th EvanMiya 36th 22nd

Team Leaders

SMU Louisville Points Boopie Miller (19.4) Ryan Conwell (19.4) Rebounds Samet Yigitoglu (8.1) Sananda Fru (6.9) Assists Boopie Miller (6.7) Mikel Brown Jr. (5.1) Steals B.J. Edwards (2.6) Ryan Conwell (1.3) Blocks Samet Yigitoglu (1.6) Sananda Fru (1.3)

Scoring

SMU Louisville Points Per Game 87.3 86.0 Field Goal % 49.4 46.2 FGM/FGA Per Game 31.2/63.1 28.8/62.4 Three Point % 36.6 35.2 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 7.9/21.6 11.9/33.9 Free Throw % 76.9 76.9 FTM/FTA Per Game 17.0/22.1 16.5/21.5

Rebounding

SMU Louisville Rebounds Per Game 38.4 40.7 Off. Reb. Per Game 12.4 12.5 Def. Reb. Per Game 26.0 28.2 Rebound Margin 3.8 6.5

Defense

SMU Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 77.0 70.3 Opp. FG% 42.8 39.9 Opp. 3PT% 32.1 33.5 Steals Per Game 7.7 7.3 Blocks Per Game 4.0 3.3 Turnovers Forced Per Game 13.2 12.6

Ball Handling

SMU Louisville Assists Per Game 17.8 17.5 Turnovers Per Game 11.6 11.6 Turnover Margin 1.6 1.0 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.53 1.52

Predictions

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have an 83.7 percent chance to win against the Mustangs. Louisville has a BPI rating of 19.6 (10th overall), whereas SMU has a BPI rating of 13.1 (40th overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 74 percent chance to take down the Mustangs, with a projected final score of 86-79 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +24.74 (19th overall), whereas SMU has an adjusted efficiency margin of +19.56 (37th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have an 78 percent chance to take down the Mustangs, with a projected final score of 87-78 in favor of SMU. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9386 (18th overall), whereas SMU has a "Barthag" of .8870 (33rd overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 85, SMU 81.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo via Raymond Carlin III - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky