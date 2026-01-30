Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. SMU
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (14-6, 4-4 ACC) is set to face SMU (15-5, 4-3 ACC) on Saturday, Jan. 31 at 2:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Mustangs:
Rankings
SMU
Louisville
AP/USAT
RV/RV
20th/20th
SOS
42nd
39th
SOR
29th
35th
NET
31st
19th
RPI
19th
33rd
BPI
40th
10th
KenPom
37th
19th
Torvik
33rd
18th
EvanMiya
36th
22nd
Team Leaders
SMU
Louisville
Points
Boopie Miller (19.4)
Ryan Conwell (19.4)
Rebounds
Samet Yigitoglu (8.1)
Sananda Fru (6.9)
Assists
Boopie Miller (6.7)
Mikel Brown Jr. (5.1)
Steals
B.J. Edwards (2.6)
Ryan Conwell (1.3)
Blocks
Samet Yigitoglu (1.6)
Sananda Fru (1.3)
Scoring
SMU
Louisville
Points Per Game
87.3
86.0
Field Goal %
49.4
46.2
FGM/FGA Per Game
31.2/63.1
28.8/62.4
Three Point %
36.6
35.2
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
7.9/21.6
11.9/33.9
Free Throw %
76.9
76.9
FTM/FTA Per Game
17.0/22.1
16.5/21.5
Rebounding
SMU
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
38.4
40.7
Off. Reb. Per Game
12.4
12.5
Def. Reb. Per Game
26.0
28.2
Rebound Margin
3.8
6.5
Defense
SMU
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
77.0
70.3
Opp. FG%
42.8
39.9
Opp. 3PT%
32.1
33.5
Steals Per Game
7.7
7.3
Blocks Per Game
4.0
3.3
Turnovers Forced Per Game
13.2
12.6
Ball Handling
SMU
Louisville
Assists Per Game
17.8
17.5
Turnovers Per Game
11.6
11.6
Turnover Margin
1.6
1.0
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.53
1.52
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have an 83.7 percent chance to win against the Mustangs. Louisville has a BPI rating of 19.6 (10th overall), whereas SMU has a BPI rating of 13.1 (40th overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 74 percent chance to take down the Mustangs, with a projected final score of 86-79 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +24.74 (19th overall), whereas SMU has an adjusted efficiency margin of +19.56 (37th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have an 78 percent chance to take down the Mustangs, with a projected final score of 87-78 in favor of SMU. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9386 (18th overall), whereas SMU has a "Barthag" of .8870 (33rd overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 85, SMU 81.
(Photo via Raymond Carlin III - Imagn Images)
