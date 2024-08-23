'25 Wing Shelton Henderson Arrives in Louisville for Official Visit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The first of several fall recruiting visits for the Louisville men's basketball program is now underway.
Bellaire (Tex.) HS small forward Shelton Henderson arrived in the city of Louisville late Thursday night, and his set to begin his official visit to the Cardinals today.
Henderson is the first of six official visits to Louisville that are set to take place over the next month-plus. J.J. Mandaquit and Tre Singleton are set to visit next weekend, followed by Davion Hannah the weekend after and then London Jemison after that. Ian Inman is set to take his OV during the final weekend of September.
The wing recently included Louisville in his list of top six schools, with Duke, Houston, LSU, Texas and Texas Tech also making the cut. As of right now, the only other official visits that are penciled in for Henderson are Texas on Sept. 27 and Duke on Oct. 4.
Henderson was first offered by Louisville back in late April, being one of the first high school prospects to be offered by new head coach Pat Kelsey, and the Cardinals have been hard after him ever since. He told 247Sports back in May that Louisville was one of the schools that he was hearing from the most.
Landing Henderson would be a massive start to Louisville's 2025 recruiting class. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound wing is a high four-star prospect, and ranks as high as the No. 19 recruit in the country, according to 247Sports' in-house rankings. The 247Sports Composite tabs him as the No. 5 small forward and the 25 prospect in the cycle.
Henderson was a stat sheet stuffer during his junior campaign for Bellaire. In 36 games, he averaged 21.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.9 steals and 1.4 blocks while shooting 55.9 percent from the field.
So far, Louisville has offered scholarships to 24 prospects in the Class of 2025. They have yet to land a commitment.
(Photo of Shelton Henderson via USA Basketball)
