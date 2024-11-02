Louisville '25 Target Shelton Henderson Announces College Decision
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Even with all the positive buzz that is surrounding the Louisville men's basketball program since their hiring of head coach Pat Kelsey, one area that is starting to give the Cardinals fanbase an antsy feeling is the fact that we are still waiting for their first commitment in the Class of 2025.
That waiting will have to stretch into the start of Louisville's first season under Kelsey and Co.
On Saturday, Bellaire (Tex.) HS small forward Shelton Henderson finally announced his college decision, committing to Duke over Louisville and Texas.
Losing out on Henderson certainly wasn't due to a lack of trying on Louisville's behalf. He was first offered by the Cards back in late April, being one of the first high school prospects to be offered by new head coach Pat Kelsey. He took an official visit to Louisville back in late August.
The 6-foot-6, 220-pound wing is regarded as a five-star prospect by two of the four major recruiting services, and ranks as high as the No. 12 recruit in the country according to Rivals. The 247Sports Composite tabs him as the No. 5 small forward and the 22 prospect in the cycle.
Louisville might be out of the running for Henderson, but they're still in the mix for several high profile recruits in the cycle. They've recently hosted five-star prospect Nate Ament and four-star prospect J.J. Mandaquit for official visits, are in line to host five-star prospect Mikel Browl Jr. later this month.
(Photo of Shelton Henderson via USA Basketball)
