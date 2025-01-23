Report: Louisville Visiting Top-Five '25 Prospect Nate Ament
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is putting the metaphorical full-court press on their top remaining target in the Class of 2025.
Both head coach Pat Kelsey and assistant coach Thomas Carr are paying an in-home visit to Warrenton (Va.) Highland School forward Nate Ament on Thursday, according to Rivals' Ty Spalding.
The consensus five-star prospect was one of the first high school recruits to receive a scholarship offer from Kelsey, and the recruitment has been in high gear ever since. Ament was offered back on Apr. 23, less than a month after Kelsey formally accepted the job, and later took an official visit to campus on Oct. 11.
As it currently stands, Louisville is among the favorites to land a commitment from Ament. Earlier this month, he trimmed his list of top schools to 11, with the Cardinals still in the running. Arkansas, BYU, Duke, Georgetown, Kansas State, Kentucky, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Alabama, and Texas also made the cut.
The 6-foot-9, 185-pound small forward ranks as the No. 4 recruit nationally according to the 247Sports Composite. He's a consensus top-five prospect by all four of the major recruiting services.
With a Composite rating of 0.9990, should Ament commit to Louisville, he would be the highest-ranked recruit to commit to the Cardinals in the modern recruiting era. Samardo Samuels and his 0.9985 rating in the Class of 2008 currently holds that distinction.
Ament stuffed the stat sheet during his junior season at Highland School. He averaged 19.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.0 blocks and 3.7 assists per game, while guiding the Hawks to a 24-12 record. This included a berth in the VISAA Division II State Championship game.
So far, Daytona Beach (Fla.) DME Academy point guard Mikel Brown Jr. is Louisville's only commitment in the Class of 2025, although he has already put pen to paper and is officially a Card. Ament and Eastvale (Calif.) Eleanor Roosevelt guard Brayden Burries are currently the only uncommitted 2025 prospects to hold a UofL offer.
(Photo of Nate Ament via USA Basketball)
