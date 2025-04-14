Stephanie Norman Steps Down as Louisville's Associate Head Coach
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A mainstay of the Louisville women's basketball program is moving on to their next stage of her career.
Stephanie Norman announced Monday that she was stepping away from her role as the Cardinals' associate head coach. She is expected to head back to her alma mater and join Molly Miller's staff at Arizona State, according to Jeff Metcaffe, formerly of the AZCentral.
"This has never just been a job," Norman said in a graphic posted to Twitter/X. "It has been my life, my purpose, my home. I have watched our young women grow not just as athletes but as leaders, teammates, and people of character. I have celebrated victories with them, felt the sting of tough losses, and shared in the moments that make this journey so special-the locker room speeches, the hugs after hard-fought battles, and the overwhelming roar of Card Nation standing behind us every step of the way!"
Norman has been with head coach Jeff Walz ever since his hiring in 2007, and has played a crucial role behind their success over the last 18 years. During her nearly two decades on the bench, the Cardinals went 486-146, making four trips to the Final Four and earning two berths in the national championship game.
She spent the first five years of her time in Louisville as an assistant, before being promoted to associate head coach prior to the 2012-13 season. Norman was named the 2020-21 WBCA Assistant Coach of the Year, and voted to the A STEP UP Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame last year.
"After 18 incredible seasons side by side, it’s hard to put into words what Stephanie Norman has meant to me, this community, this program, and our players," Walz said on Twitter/X. Her loyalty, wisdom, and heart helped build Louisville Women's Basketball into what it is today."
Before arriving at Louisville, Norman had stints as the assistant coach at Vanderbilt, Oregon State, Oregon, Hawaii and British Columbia. The Florence, Ore. native was a four-year letterwinner at Arizona State.
Louisville started year 18 under Walz at just 6-5, but went on to win 14 of their next 15 games before alternating wins and losses over the final seven, finishing at 22-11 overall. The Cardinals took down Nebraska in their NCAA Tournament opener, but fell to Hailey Van Lith and TCU in the second round.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Stephanie Norman: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky