Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Virginia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (13-5, 6-1 ACC) is set to face Virginia (8-9, 1-5 ACC) on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 12:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Cavaliers:
Rankings
Virginia
Louisville
AP/USAT
NR/NR
RV/RV
SOS
39th
6th
SOR
123rd
27th
BPI
111th
40th
NET
139th
28th
RPI
129th
14th
KenPom
132nd
30th
Torvik
122nd
29th
EvanMiya
134th
27th
Team Leaders
Virginia
Louisville
Points
Isaac McKneely (11.9)
Chucky Hepburn (15.6)
Rebounds
Jacob Cofie (5.4)
J'Vonne Hadley (7.8)
Assists
Andrew Rohde (3.5)
Chucky Hepburn (5.7)
Steals
Andrew Rohde (1.3)
Chucky Hepburn (2.5)
Blocks
Blake Buchanan (1.1)
James Scott (0.8)
Scoring
Virginia
Louisville
Points Per Game
61.0
78.2
Field Goal %
42.7%
43.7%
FGM/FGA Per Game
21.6/50.6
26.4/60.5
Three Point %
35.5%
30.9%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
7.7/21.7
9.6/30.9
Free Throw %
75.4%
72.4
FTM/FTA Per Game
10.1/13.4
15.8/21.8
Rebounding
Virginia
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
30.7
38.5
Off. Reb. Per Game
6.9
12.7
Def. Reb. Per Game
23.8
25.8
Rebound Margin
-3.1
5.2
Defense
Virginia
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
63.4
69.7
Opp. FG%
41.1%
43.7%
Opp. 3PT%
32.5%
34.8%
Steals Per Game
5.1
6.9
Blocks Per Game
3.9
3.0
Turnovers Forced Per Game
9.6
13.5
Ball Handling
Virginia
Louisville
Assists Per Game
14.2
13.7
Turnovers Per Game
11.0
11.6
Turnovers Margin
-1.4
1.9
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.3
1.2
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 87.8 percent chance to win against Virginia. The Cardinals have a BPI rating of 12.1 (40th overall), whereas the Cavaliers have a BPI rating of 3.3 (111th overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 90 percent chance to take down the Cavaliers, with a projected final score of 71-57 in favor of Louisville. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +19.32 (30th overall), whereas Virginia has an adjusted efficiency margin of +2.35 (132nd overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 91 percent chance to take down the Hoos, with a projected final score of 69-56 in favor of Louisville. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .8957 (29th overall), whereas Virginia has a "Barthag" of .5931 (122nd overall).
