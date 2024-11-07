Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Tennessee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (1-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Tennessee (1-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 12:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Volunteers:
*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*
Rankings
UT
UofL
AP/USAT
12th/12th
RV/NR
SOS
182nd
169th
SOR
78th
69th
NET
7th
216th
RPI
T-1st
T-1st
BPI
11th
55th
KenPom
14th
56th
Torvik
7th
54th
EvanMiya
17th
27th
Team Leaders
UT
UofL
Points
Chaz Lanier (18.0)
Kasean Pryor (18.0)
Rebounds
Felix Okpara (9.0)
Kasean Pryor (12.0)
Assists
Zakai Zeigler (9.0)
Chucky Hepburn (4.0)
Steals
Jahmal Mashack (4.0)
Kasean Pryor (3.0)
Blocks
Felix Okpara (1.0)
Aboubacar Traore (2.)
Scoring
UT
UofL
Points Per Game
80.0
93.0
Field Goal %
50.9%
45.1%
FGM/FGA Per Game
28.0/55.0
32.0/71.0
Three Point %
34.8%
30.6%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
8.0/23.0
11.0/36.0
Free Throw %
76.2%
64.3%
FTM/FTA Per Game
16.0/21.0
18.0/28.0
Rebounding
UT
UofL
Rebounds Per Game
29.0
49.0
Off. Reb. Per Game
8.0
14.0
Def. Reb. Per Game
21.0
35.0
Rebound Margin
-3.0
4.0
Defense
UT
UofL
Opp. Points Per Game
64.0
45.0
Opp. FG%
43.6%
23.1%
Opp. 3PT%
26.1%
14.3%
Steals Per Game
9.0
12.0
Blocks Per Game
2.0
6.0
Turnovers Forced Per Game
15.0
21.0
Ball Handling
UT
UofL
Assists Per Game
16.0
21.0
Turnovers Per Game
11.0
5.0
Turnover Margin
4.0
16.0
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.5
4.2
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 36.3 percent chance to win against Tennessee. Louisville has a BPI rating of 10.3 (55th overall), whereas Tennessee has a BPI rating of 16.6 (11th overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 46 percent chance to take down the Volunteers, with a projected final score of 76-75 in favor of UT. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +14.43 (56th overall), whereas Tennessee has an adjusted efficiency margin of +21.05 (14th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 42 percent chance to take down the Vols, with a projected final score of 80-78 in favor of UT. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .8224 (54th overall), whereas Tennessee has a "Barthag" of .9208 (7th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 79, Tennessee 77.
(Photo of Terrence Edwards Jr., Reyne Smith: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X