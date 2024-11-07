Louisville Report

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Tennessee

The Cardinals face their first true test of the Pat Kelsey era against the Volunteers.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville's Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) got a chest bump from teammate Reyne Smith (6) after Edwards hit a tough shot against Morehead State's Dieonte Miles (23) during their game at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Nov. 4, 2024.
Louisville's Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) got a chest bump from teammate Reyne Smith (6) after Edwards hit a tough shot against Morehead State's Dieonte Miles (23) during their game at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Nov. 4, 2024. / Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (1-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Tennessee (1-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 12:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Volunteers:

*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*

Rankings

UT

UofL

AP/USAT

12th/12th

RV/NR

SOS

182nd

169th

SOR

78th

69th

NET

7th

216th

RPI

T-1st

T-1st

BPI

11th

55th

KenPom

14th

56th

Torvik

7th

54th

EvanMiya

17th

27th

Team Leaders

UT

UofL

Points

Chaz Lanier (18.0)

Kasean Pryor (18.0)

Rebounds

Felix Okpara (9.0)

Kasean Pryor (12.0)

Assists

Zakai Zeigler (9.0)

Chucky Hepburn (4.0)

Steals

Jahmal Mashack (4.0)

Kasean Pryor (3.0)

Blocks

Felix Okpara (1.0)

Aboubacar Traore (2.)

Scoring

UT

UofL

Points Per Game

80.0

93.0

Field Goal %

50.9%

45.1%

FGM/FGA Per Game

28.0/55.0

32.0/71.0

Three Point %

34.8%

30.6%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

8.0/23.0

11.0/36.0

Free Throw %

76.2%

64.3%

FTM/FTA Per Game

16.0/21.0

18.0/28.0

Rebounding

UT

UofL

Rebounds Per Game

29.0

49.0

Off. Reb. Per Game

8.0

14.0

Def. Reb. Per Game

21.0

35.0

Rebound Margin

-3.0

4.0

Defense

UT

UofL

Opp. Points Per Game

64.0

45.0

Opp. FG%

43.6%

23.1%

Opp. 3PT%

26.1%

14.3%

Steals Per Game

9.0

12.0

Blocks Per Game

2.0

6.0

Turnovers Forced Per Game

15.0

21.0

Ball Handling

UT

UofL

Assists Per Game

16.0

21.0

Turnovers Per Game

11.0

5.0

Turnover Margin

4.0

16.0

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.5

4.2

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 36.3 percent chance to win against Tennessee. Louisville has a BPI rating of 10.3 (55th overall), whereas Tennessee has a BPI rating of 16.6 (11th overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 46 percent chance to take down the Volunteers, with a projected final score of 76-75 in favor of UT. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +14.43 (56th overall), whereas Tennessee has an adjusted efficiency margin of +21.05 (14th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 42 percent chance to take down the Vols, with a projected final score of 80-78 in favor of UT. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .8224 (54th overall), whereas Tennessee has a "Barthag" of .9208 (7th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 79, Tennessee 77.

(Photo of Terrence Edwards Jr., Reyne Smith: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Basketball