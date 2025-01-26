Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Wake Forest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (15-5, 8-1 ACC) is set to face Wake Forest (15-5, 7-2 ACC) on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Demon Deacons:
*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*
Rankings
Wake Forest
Louisville
AP/USAT
RV/NR
25th/RV
SOS
57th
10th
SOR
26th
21st
BPI
61st
38th
NET
71st
25th
RPI
55th
15th
KenPom
74th
25th
Torvik
79th
24th
EvanMiya
50th
21st
Team Leaders
Wake Forest
Louisville
Points
Hunter Sallis (18.9)
Chucky Hepburn (15.1)
Rebounds
Tre'Von Spillers (8.5)
J'Vonne Hadley (7.6)
Assists
Cameron Hildreth (3.2)
Chucky Hepburn (6.4)
Steals
Cameron Hildreth (1.6)
Chucky Hepburn (2.5)
Blocks
Tre'Von Spillers (1.6)
James Scott (0.9)
Scoring
Wake Forest
Louisville
Points Per Game
70.0
79.4
Field Goal %
44.2%
43.8%
FGM/FGA Per Game
24.8/56.1
26.7/60.8
Three Point %
27.7%
31.7%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
5.9/21.2
9.9/31.1
Free Throw %
74.6%
74.0%
FTM/FTA Per Game
14.5/19.5
16.2/21.9
Rebounding
Wake Forest
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
33.7
38.5
Off. Reb. Per Game
9.2
12.7
Def. Reb. Per Game
24.6
25.8
Rebound Margin
-1.9
5.4
Defense
Wake Forest
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
65.6
69.8
Opp. FG%
39.0%
43.7%
Opp. 3PT%
30.5%
34.9%
Steals Per Game
7.7
6.8
Blocks Per Game
4.4
3.1
Turnovers Forced Per Game
14.4
13.5
Ball Handling
Wake Forest
Louisville
Assists Per Game
11.5
14.2
Turnovers Per Game
11.6
11.1
Turnover Margin
2.8
2.4
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.0
1.3
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 75.1 percent chance to win against Wake Forest. The Cardinals have a BPI rating of 12.6 (38th overall), whereas the Demon Deacons have a BPI rating of 9.2 (61st overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 82 percent chance to take down the Demon Deacons, with a projected final score of 74-64 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +21.11 (25th overall), whereas Wake Forest has an adjusted efficiency margin of +11.16 (74th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 86 percent chance to take down the Demon Deacons, with a projected final score of 75-64 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9129 (24th overall), whereas Wake forest has a "Barthag" of .7613 (79th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 78, Wake Forest 76.
(Photo of Reyne Smith: Raymond Carlin III - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky