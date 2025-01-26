Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Wake Forest

Louisville Report

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Demon Deacons for their Tuesday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

Matthew McGavic

Jan 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Reyne Smith (6) grabs the rebound against the SMU Mustangs during the first half at Moody Coliseum.
Jan 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Reyne Smith (6) grabs the rebound against the SMU Mustangs during the first half at Moody Coliseum. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (15-5, 8-1 ACC) is set to face Wake Forest (15-5, 7-2 ACC) on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Demon Deacons:

Rankings

Wake Forest

Louisville

AP/USAT

RV/NR

25th/RV

SOS

57th

10th

SOR

26th

21st

BPI

61st

38th

NET

71st

25th

RPI

55th

15th

KenPom

74th

25th

Torvik

79th

24th

EvanMiya

50th

21st

Team Leaders

Wake Forest

Louisville

Points

Hunter Sallis (18.9)

Chucky Hepburn (15.1)

Rebounds

Tre'Von Spillers (8.5)

J'Vonne Hadley (7.6)

Assists

Cameron Hildreth (3.2)

Chucky Hepburn (6.4)

Steals

Cameron Hildreth (1.6)

Chucky Hepburn (2.5)

Blocks

Tre'Von Spillers (1.6)

James Scott (0.9)

Scoring

Wake Forest

Louisville

Points Per Game

70.0

79.4

Field Goal %

44.2%

43.8%

FGM/FGA Per Game

24.8/56.1

26.7/60.8

Three Point %

27.7%

31.7%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

5.9/21.2

9.9/31.1

Free Throw %

74.6%

74.0%

FTM/FTA Per Game

14.5/19.5

16.2/21.9

Rebounding

Wake Forest

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

33.7

38.5

Off. Reb. Per Game

9.2

12.7

Def. Reb. Per Game

24.6

25.8

Rebound Margin

-1.9

5.4

Defense

Wake Forest

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

65.6

69.8

Opp. FG%

39.0%

43.7%

Opp. 3PT%

30.5%

34.9%

Steals Per Game

7.7

6.8

Blocks Per Game

4.4

3.1

Turnovers Forced Per Game

14.4

13.5

Ball Handling

Wake Forest

Louisville

Assists Per Game

11.5

14.2

Turnovers Per Game

11.6

11.1

Turnover Margin

2.8

2.4

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.0

1.3

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 75.1 percent chance to win against Wake Forest. The Cardinals have a BPI rating of 12.6 (38th overall), whereas the Demon Deacons have a BPI rating of 9.2 (61st overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 82 percent chance to take down the Demon Deacons, with a projected final score of 74-64 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +21.11 (25th overall), whereas Wake Forest has an adjusted efficiency margin of +11.16 (74th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 86 percent chance to take down the Demon Deacons, with a projected final score of 75-64 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9129 (24th overall), whereas Wake forest has a "Barthag" of .7613 (79th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 78, Wake Forest 76.

(Photo of Reyne Smith: Raymond Carlin III - Imagn Images)

