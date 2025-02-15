Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Notre Dame
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (19-6, 12-2 ACC) is set to face Notre Dame (11-13, 5-8 ACC) on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8:00 p.m. EST at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Fighting Irish:
*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*
Rankings
Notre Dame
Louisville
AP/USAT
NR/NR
RV/RV
SOS
69th
17th
SOR
135th
22nd
BPI
80th
33rd
NET
98th
27th
RPI
201st
19th
KenPom
89th
25th
Torvik
89th
20th
EvanMiya
80th
20th
Team Leaders
Notre Dame
Louisville
Points
Markus Burton (21.3)
Chucky Hepburn (15.0)
Rebounds
Kebba Njie (6.4)
J'Vonne Hadley (7.2)
Assists
Matt Allocco (3.0)
Chucky Hepburn (6.2)
Steals
Marcus Burton (1.8)
Chucky Hepburn (2.3)
Blocks
Kebba Njie (0.6)
James Scott (1.1)
Scoring
Notre Dame
Louisville
Points Per Game
73.8
79.7
Field Goal %
45.9%
44.9%
FGM/FGA Per Game
26.0/58.0
27.3/60.8
Three Point %
36.9%
32.8%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
8.0/21.7
9.9/30.2
Free Throw %
73.8%
73.8%
FTM/FTA Per Game
12.6/17.0
15.1/20.5
Rebounding
Notre Dame
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
35.7
38.3
Off. Reb. Per Game
10.2
12.0
Def. Reb. Per Game
25.0
26.3
Rebound Margin
4.0
5.3
Defense
Notre Dame
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
70.7
69.3
Opp. FG%
44.5%
43.5%
Opp. 3PT%
31.7%
34.5%
Steals Per Game
5.7
6.6
Blocks Per Game
1.7
3.0
Turnovers Forced Per Game
10.3
13.2
Ball Handling
Notre Dame
Louisville
Assists Per Game
12.0
14.5
Turnovers Per Game
10.9
11.2
Turnover Margin
-0.6
2.0
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.1
1.3
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 62.7 percent chance to win against Notre Dame. The Cardinals have a BPI rating of 13.6 (33rd overall), whereas the Fighting Irish have a BPI rating of 7.3 (80th overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 71 percent chance to take down the Fighting Irish, with a projected final score of 76-70 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +22.30 (25th overall), whereas Notre Dame has an adjusted efficiency margin of +8.40 (89th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 73 percent chance to take down the Irish, with a projected final score of 76-70 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9223 (20th overall), whereas Notre Dame has a "Barthag" of .7063 (89th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 79, Notre Dame 71.
(Photo of Louisville Players: Jaylynn Nash - Imagn Images)
