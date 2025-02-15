Louisville Report

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Notre Dame

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Fighting Irish for their Sunday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

Matthew McGavic

Feb 12, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals bench reacts during the second half of the game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Lenovo Center.
Feb 12, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals bench reacts during the second half of the game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Lenovo Center. / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (19-6, 12-2 ACC) is set to face Notre Dame (11-13, 5-8 ACC) on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8:00 p.m. EST at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Fighting Irish:

Rankings

Notre Dame

Louisville

AP/USAT

NR/NR

RV/RV

SOS

69th

17th

SOR

135th

22nd

BPI

80th

33rd

NET

98th

27th

RPI

201st

19th

KenPom

89th

25th

Torvik

89th

20th

EvanMiya

80th

20th

Team Leaders

Notre Dame

Louisville

Points

Markus Burton (21.3)

Chucky Hepburn (15.0)

Rebounds

Kebba Njie (6.4)

J'Vonne Hadley (7.2)

Assists

Matt Allocco (3.0)

Chucky Hepburn (6.2)

Steals

Marcus Burton (1.8)

Chucky Hepburn (2.3)

Blocks

Kebba Njie (0.6)

James Scott (1.1)

Scoring

Notre Dame

Louisville

Points Per Game

73.8

79.7

Field Goal %

45.9%

44.9%

FGM/FGA Per Game

26.0/58.0

27.3/60.8

Three Point %

36.9%

32.8%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

8.0/21.7

9.9/30.2

Free Throw %

73.8%

73.8%

FTM/FTA Per Game

12.6/17.0

15.1/20.5

Rebounding

Notre Dame

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

35.7

38.3

Off. Reb. Per Game

10.2

12.0

Def. Reb. Per Game

25.0

26.3

Rebound Margin

4.0

5.3

Defense

Notre Dame

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

70.7

69.3

Opp. FG%

44.5%

43.5%

Opp. 3PT%

31.7%

34.5%

Steals Per Game

5.7

6.6

Blocks Per Game

1.7

3.0

Turnovers Forced Per Game

10.3

13.2

Ball Handling

Notre Dame

Louisville

Assists Per Game

12.0

14.5

Turnovers Per Game

10.9

11.2

Turnover Margin

-0.6

2.0

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.1

1.3

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 62.7 percent chance to win against Notre Dame. The Cardinals have a BPI rating of 13.6 (33rd overall), whereas the Fighting Irish have a BPI rating of 7.3 (80th overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 71 percent chance to take down the Fighting Irish, with a projected final score of 76-70 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +22.30 (25th overall), whereas Notre Dame has an adjusted efficiency margin of +8.40 (89th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 73 percent chance to take down the Irish, with a projected final score of 76-70 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9223 (20th overall), whereas Notre Dame has a "Barthag" of .7063 (89th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 79, Notre Dame 71.

