Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Florida State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (20-6, 13-2 ACC) is set to face Florida State (16-10, 7-8 ACC) on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 12:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Seminoles:
*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*
Rankings
Florida State
Louisville
AP/USAT
NR/NR
25th/22nd
SOS
77th
25th
SOR
80th
21st
BPI
82nd
33rd
NET
88th
27th
RPI
112th
20th
KenPom
87th
25th
Torvik
91st
17th
EvanMiya
89th
19th
Team Leaders
Florida State
Louisville
Points
Jamir Watkins (17.9)
Chucky Hepburn (15.0)
Rebounds
Malique Ewin (8.0)
J'Vonne Hadley (7.2)
Assists
Daquan Davis (2.7)
Chucky Hepburn (6.2)
Steals
Chandler Jackson (1.4)
Chucky Hepburn (2.4)
Blocks
Bol Bowen (1.6)
James Scott (0.8)
Scoring
Florida State
Louisville
Points Per Game
75.3
79.5
Field Goal %
45.4%
45.1%
FGM/FGA Per Game
26.3/57.8
27.3/60.5
Three Point %
31.4%
32.8%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
6.2/19.6
10.0/30.3
Free Throw %
71.2%
73.7%
FTM/FTA Per Game
16.6/23.3
15.0/20.3
Rebounding
Florida State
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
35.5
38.1
Off. Reb. Per Game
10.5
11.8
Def. Reb. Per Game
25.0
26.3
Rebound Margin
0.3
5.1
Defense
Florida State
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
70.7
69.0
Opp. FG%
40.9%
43.3%
Opp. 3PT%
31.9%
34.2%
Steals Per Game
8.2
6.6
Blocks Per Game
4.9
3.0
Turnovers Forced Per Game
14.1
13.1
Ball Handling
Florida State
Louisville
Assists Per Game
13.5
14.6
Turnovers Per Game
12.5
11.2
Turnover Margin
1.6
1.9
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.1
1.3
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has an 84.7 percent chance to win against Florida State. The Cardinals have a BPI rating of 13.9 (33rd overall), whereas the Seminoles have a BPI rating of 7.0 (82nd overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 89 percent chance to take down the Seminoles, with a projected final score of 81-68 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +22.90 (25th overall), whereas Florida State has an adjusted efficiency margin of +8.74 (87th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 91 percent chance to take down the 'Noles, with a projected final score of 83-68 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9270 (17th overall), whereas Florida State has a "Barthag" of .6957 (91st overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 85, Florida State 69.
(Photo of Reyne Smith: Jaylynn Nash - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky