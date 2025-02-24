Louisville Report

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Virginia Tech

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Hokies for their Tuesday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

Matthew McGavic

Louisville’s Chucky Hepburn splits Florida State defenders Taylor Bol Bowen, left, and Malique Ewin, right on his way to the basket during a game at the YUM Center. Feb. 22, 2025
Louisville’s Chucky Hepburn splits Florida State defenders Taylor Bol Bowen, left, and Malique Ewin, right on his way to the basket during a game at the YUM Center. Feb. 22, 2025 / Pat McDonogh; Special to the Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (21-6, 14-2 ACC) is set to face Virginia Tech (12-15, 7-9 ACC) on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 9:00 p.m. EST at the Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hokies:

Rankings

Virginia Tech

Louisville

AP/USAT

NR/NR

25th/22nd

SOS

65th

26th

SOR

143rd

16th

BPI

116th

32nd

NET

158th

25th

RPI

199th

21st

KenPom

151st

24th

Torvik

126th

17th

EvanMiya

126th

20th

Team Leaders

Virginia Tech

Louisville

Points

Toibu Lawal (12.9)

Chucky Hepburn (15.6)

Rebounds

Toibu Lawal (7.1)

J'Vonne Hadley (7.3)

Assists

Brandon Rechsteiner (3.1)

Chucky Hepburn (6.0)

Steals

Ben Hammond (1.1)

Chucky Hepburn (2.5)

Blocks

Toibu Lawal (0.6)

James Scott (0.9)

Scoring

Virginia Tech

Louisville

Points Per Game

69.1

79.9

Field Goal %

44.0%

45.2%

FGM/FGA Per Game

24.4/55.4

27.2/60.2

Three Point %

35.7%

32.8%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

8.0/22.3

9.9/30.0

Free Throw %

71.6%

74.6%

FTM/FTA Per Game

12.4/17.4

15.6/20.9

Rebounding

Virginia Tech

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

33.6

37.8

Off. Reb. Per Game

10.5

11.7

Def. Reb. Per Game

23.1

26.1

Rebound Margin

2.1

5.1

Defense

Virginia Tech

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

71.7

69.4

Opp. FG%

45.3%

43.7%

Opp. 3PT%

32.8%

33.9%

Steals Per Game

5.2

6.6

Blocks Per Game

1.8

2.9

Turnovers Forced Per Game

10.6

13.1

Ball Handling

Virginia Tech

Louisville

Assists Per Game

13.1

14.4

Turnovers Per Game

12.8

11.3

Turnover Margin

-2.2

1.8

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.0

1.3

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 79.1 percent chance to win against Virginia Tech. The Cardinals have a BPI rating of 13.8 (32nd overall), whereas the Hokies have a BPI rating of 2.7 (116th overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 84 percent chance to take down the Hokies, with a projected final score of 78-67 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +22.64 (24th overall), whereas Virginia Tech has an adjusted efficiency margin of +0.99 (151st overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 83 percent chance to take down the Hokies, with a projected final score of 78-68 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9264 (17th overall), whereas Virginia Tech has a "Barthag" of .5845 (126th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 82, Virginia Tech 71.

