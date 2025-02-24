Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Virginia Tech
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (21-6, 14-2 ACC) is set to face Virginia Tech (12-15, 7-9 ACC) on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 9:00 p.m. EST at the Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hokies:
Rankings
Virginia Tech
Louisville
AP/USAT
NR/NR
25th/22nd
SOS
65th
26th
SOR
143rd
16th
BPI
116th
32nd
NET
158th
25th
RPI
199th
21st
KenPom
151st
24th
Torvik
126th
17th
EvanMiya
126th
20th
Team Leaders
Virginia Tech
Louisville
Points
Toibu Lawal (12.9)
Chucky Hepburn (15.6)
Rebounds
Toibu Lawal (7.1)
J'Vonne Hadley (7.3)
Assists
Brandon Rechsteiner (3.1)
Chucky Hepburn (6.0)
Steals
Ben Hammond (1.1)
Chucky Hepburn (2.5)
Blocks
Toibu Lawal (0.6)
James Scott (0.9)
Scoring
Virginia Tech
Louisville
Points Per Game
69.1
79.9
Field Goal %
44.0%
45.2%
FGM/FGA Per Game
24.4/55.4
27.2/60.2
Three Point %
35.7%
32.8%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
8.0/22.3
9.9/30.0
Free Throw %
71.6%
74.6%
FTM/FTA Per Game
12.4/17.4
15.6/20.9
Rebounding
Virginia Tech
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
33.6
37.8
Off. Reb. Per Game
10.5
11.7
Def. Reb. Per Game
23.1
26.1
Rebound Margin
2.1
5.1
Defense
Virginia Tech
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
71.7
69.4
Opp. FG%
45.3%
43.7%
Opp. 3PT%
32.8%
33.9%
Steals Per Game
5.2
6.6
Blocks Per Game
1.8
2.9
Turnovers Forced Per Game
10.6
13.1
Ball Handling
Virginia Tech
Louisville
Assists Per Game
13.1
14.4
Turnovers Per Game
12.8
11.3
Turnover Margin
-2.2
1.8
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.0
1.3
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 79.1 percent chance to win against Virginia Tech. The Cardinals have a BPI rating of 13.8 (32nd overall), whereas the Hokies have a BPI rating of 2.7 (116th overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 84 percent chance to take down the Hokies, with a projected final score of 78-67 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +22.64 (24th overall), whereas Virginia Tech has an adjusted efficiency margin of +0.99 (151st overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 83 percent chance to take down the Hokies, with a projected final score of 78-68 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9264 (17th overall), whereas Virginia Tech has a "Barthag" of .5845 (126th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 82, Virginia Tech 71.
