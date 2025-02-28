Louisville Report

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Pitt

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers for their Saturday rematch, and who the statistical models favor:

Matthew McGavic

Feb 12, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals huddle during the second half of the game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Lenovo Center.
Feb 12, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals huddle during the second half of the game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Lenovo Center. / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (22-6, 15-2 ACC) is set to face Pitt (16-12, 7-10 ACC) on Saturday, Mar. 1 at 6:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers:

*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*

Rankings

Pitt

Louisville

AP/USAT

NR/NR

19th/17th

SOS

45th

30th

SOR

70th

14th

BPI

49th

31st

NET

58th

27th

RPI

87th

20th

KenPom

57th

25th

Torvik

78th

21st

EvanMiya

60th

25th

Team Leaders

Pitt

Louisville

Points

Jaland Lowe (16.7)

Chucky Hepburn (15.6)

Rebounds

Ish Leggett (5.8)

J'Vonne Hadley (7.4)

Assists

Jaland Lowe (5.3)

Chucky Hepburn (6.0)

Steals

Lowe/Leggett (1.8)

Chucky Hepburn (2.7)

Blocks

Zack Austin 91.7)

James Scott (1.1)

Scoring

Pitt

Louisville

Points Per Game

76.8

79.5

Field Goal %

45.6%

45.2%

FGM/FGA Per Game

26.4/57.8

27.3/60.3

Three Point %

35.3%

32.7%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

8.3/23.6

9.7/29.8

Free Throw %

78.4%

74.7%

FTM/FTA Per Game

15.7/20.0

15.3/20.5

Rebounding

Pitt

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

33.3

37.5

Off. Reb. Per Game

9.6

11.5

Def. Reb. Per Game

23.6

26.0

Rebound Margin

-0.8

4.6

Defense

Pitt

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

71.3

69.3

Opp. FG%

43.9%

43.6%

Opp. 3PT%

35.1%

34.2%

Steals Per Game

7.3

6.7

Blocks Per Game

4.5

2.9

Turnovers Forced Per Game

12.3

13.4

Ball Handling

Pitt

Louisville

Assists Per Game

13.5

14.4

Turnovers Per Game

9.8

11.3

Turnover Margin

2.5

2.1

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.4

1.3

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 73.2 percent chance to win against Pitt. The Cardinals have a BPI rating of 13.7 (31st overall), whereas the Panthers have a BPI rating of 49th (10.9 overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 79 percent chance to take down the Panthers, with a projected final score of 80-71 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +22.48 (25th overall), whereas Panthers has an adjusted efficiency margin of +14.21 (57th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have an 88 percent chance to take down the Panthers, with a projected final score of 82-69 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9254 (21st overall), whereas Pitt has a "Barthag" of .7474 (78th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 78, Pitt 73.

(Photo of Louisville Players: Jaylynn Nash - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Basketball