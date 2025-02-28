Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Pitt
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (22-6, 15-2 ACC) is set to face Pitt (16-12, 7-10 ACC) on Saturday, Mar. 1 at 6:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers:
*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*
Rankings
Pitt
Louisville
AP/USAT
NR/NR
19th/17th
SOS
45th
30th
SOR
70th
14th
BPI
49th
31st
NET
58th
27th
RPI
87th
20th
KenPom
57th
25th
Torvik
78th
21st
EvanMiya
60th
25th
Team Leaders
Pitt
Louisville
Points
Jaland Lowe (16.7)
Chucky Hepburn (15.6)
Rebounds
Ish Leggett (5.8)
J'Vonne Hadley (7.4)
Assists
Jaland Lowe (5.3)
Chucky Hepburn (6.0)
Steals
Lowe/Leggett (1.8)
Chucky Hepburn (2.7)
Blocks
Zack Austin 91.7)
James Scott (1.1)
Scoring
Pitt
Louisville
Points Per Game
76.8
79.5
Field Goal %
45.6%
45.2%
FGM/FGA Per Game
26.4/57.8
27.3/60.3
Three Point %
35.3%
32.7%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
8.3/23.6
9.7/29.8
Free Throw %
78.4%
74.7%
FTM/FTA Per Game
15.7/20.0
15.3/20.5
Rebounding
Pitt
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
33.3
37.5
Off. Reb. Per Game
9.6
11.5
Def. Reb. Per Game
23.6
26.0
Rebound Margin
-0.8
4.6
Defense
Pitt
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
71.3
69.3
Opp. FG%
43.9%
43.6%
Opp. 3PT%
35.1%
34.2%
Steals Per Game
7.3
6.7
Blocks Per Game
4.5
2.9
Turnovers Forced Per Game
12.3
13.4
Ball Handling
Pitt
Louisville
Assists Per Game
13.5
14.4
Turnovers Per Game
9.8
11.3
Turnover Margin
2.5
2.1
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.4
1.3
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 73.2 percent chance to win against Pitt. The Cardinals have a BPI rating of 13.7 (31st overall), whereas the Panthers have a BPI rating of 49th (10.9 overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 79 percent chance to take down the Panthers, with a projected final score of 80-71 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +22.48 (25th overall), whereas Panthers has an adjusted efficiency margin of +14.21 (57th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have an 88 percent chance to take down the Panthers, with a projected final score of 82-69 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9254 (21st overall), whereas Pitt has a "Barthag" of .7474 (78th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 78, Pitt 73.
(Photo of Louisville Players: Jaylynn Nash - Imagn Images)
