Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Cal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (23-6, 16-2 ACC) is set to face Cal (13-16, 6-12 ACC) on Saturday, Mar. 5 at 9:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Golden Bears:
*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*
Rankings
Cal
Louisville
AP/USAT
NR/NR
19th/17th
SOS
77th
30th
SOR
136th
14th
BPI
108th
30th
NET
126th
25th
RPI
190th
19th
KenPom
118th
24th
Torvik
123rd
18th
EvanMiya
117th
23rd
Team Leaders
Cal
Louisville
Points
Andrej Stojakovic (17.2)
Chucky Hepburn (16.3)
Rebounds
Mady Sissoko (7.8)
J'Vonne Hadley (7.3)
Assists
Jovan Blackshear Jr. (2.5)
Chucky Hepburn (6.0)
Steals
Rytis Petraitis (1.2)
Chucky Hepburn (2.4)
Blocks
Mady Sissoko (1.2)
James Scott (0.9)
Scoring
Cal
Louisville
Points Per Game
74.5
79.5
Field Goal %
42.1%
45.4%
FGM/FGA Per Game
25.1/59.6
27.1/59.7
Three Point %
32.2%
33.1%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
7.2/22.5
9.8/29.4
Free Throw %
74.7%
74.5%
FTM/FTA Per Game
17.1/22.9
15.6/20.9
Rebounding
Cal
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
37.1
37.4
Off. Reb. Per Game
13.2
11.2
Def. Reb. Per Game
23.9
26.2
Rebound Margin
2.5
4.3
Defense
Cal
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
75.4
69.2
Opp. FG%
46.6%
43.4%
Opp. 3PT%
37.6%
33.8%
Steals Per Game
6.1
6.7
Blocks Per Game
3.7
2.8
Turnovers Forced Per Game
11.1
13.3
Ball Handling
Cal
Louisville
Assists Per Game
10.5
14.3
Turnovers Per Game
11.6
11.3
Turnover Margin
-0.5
2.0
Assist/Turnover Ratio
0.9
1.3
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 90.4 percent chance to win against Cal. The Cardinals have a BPI rating of 13.9 (30th overall), whereas the Golden Bears have a BPI rating of 3.7 (108th overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 93 percent chance to take down the Golden Bears, with a projected final score of 84-68 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +22.54 (24th overall), whereas Cal has an adjusted efficiency margin of +4.09 (118th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have an 94 percent chance to take down the Golden Bears, with a projected final score of 85-66 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9247 (18th overall), whereas Cal has a "Barthag" of .5899 (123rd overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 88, Cal 70.
