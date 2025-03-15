Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Duke

Louisville Report

Dec 8, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) dribbles against Duke Blue Devils forward Mason Gillis (18) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Duke defeated Louisville 76-65. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (27-6, 18-2 ACC) is set to face Duke (30-3, 19-1 ACC) on Saturday, Mar. 15 at 8:30 p.m. EST at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. in the ACC Tournament Championship. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Blue Devils:

Rankings

Duke

Louisville

AP/USAT

1st/1st

13th/13th

SOS

41st

42nd

SOR

3rd

9th

BPI

1st

28th

NET

1st

23rd

RPI

3rd

13th

KenPom

1st

23rd

Torvik

2nd

19th

EvanMiya

1st

20th

Team Leaders

Duke

Louisville

Points

*Kon Knueppel (14.2)

Chucky Hepburn (16.3)

Rebounds

*Khaman Maluach (6.7)

J'Vonne Hadley (7.4)

Assists

*Sion James (4.1)

Chucky Hepburn (5.9)

Steals

*+Kon Knueppel (1.0)

Chucky Hepburn (2.5)

Blocks

*Khaman Maluach (1.2)

James Scott (0.9)

*Cooper Flagg (ankle) is OUT for the matchup.
+Maliq Brown (shoulder) is QUESTIONABLE for the matchup.

Scoring

Duke

Louisville

Points Per Game

83.0

79.1

Field Goal %

48.9%

45.6%

FGM/FGA Per Game

29.1/59.4

27.0/59.2

Three Point %

37.7%

33.2%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

10.1/26.8

9.5/28.6

Free Throw %

78.4%

74.8%

FTM/FTA Per Game

14.8/18.8

15.5/20.8

Rebounding

Duke

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

38.7

37.4

Off. Reb. Per Game

11.3

11.0

Def. Reb. Per Game

27.4

26.4

Rebound Margin

8.4

4.1

Defense

Clemson

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

61.9

68.8

Opp. FG%

38.6%

42.4%

Opp. 3PT%

31.0%

33.6%

Steals Per Game

7.0

6.5

Blocks Per Game

3.8

2.9

Turnovers Forced Per Game

11.8

13.0

Ball Handling

Duke

Louisville

Assists Per Game

16.9

14.1

Turnovers Per Game

9.6

11.5

Turnover Margin

2.2

1.5

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.8

1.2

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 13.8 percent chance to win against Duke. The Cardinals have a BPI rating of 14.0 (28th overall), whereas the Blue Devils have a BPI rating of 24.8 (1st overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 17 percent chance to take down the Blue Devils, with a projected final score of 79-69 in favor of DU. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +22.69 (23rd overall), whereas Duke has an adjusted efficiency margin of +38.09 (1st overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 20 percent chance to take down the Devils, with a projected final score of 77-69 in favor of DU. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9286 (19th overall), whereas Duke has a "Barthag" of .9806 (2nd overall).

(Photo of J'Vonne Hadley: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

