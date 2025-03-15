Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Duke
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (27-6, 18-2 ACC) is set to face Duke (30-3, 19-1 ACC) on Saturday, Mar. 15 at 8:30 p.m. EST at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. in the ACC Tournament Championship. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Blue Devils:
*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*
Rankings
Duke
Louisville
AP/USAT
1st/1st
13th/13th
SOS
41st
42nd
SOR
3rd
9th
BPI
1st
28th
NET
1st
23rd
RPI
3rd
13th
KenPom
1st
23rd
Torvik
2nd
19th
EvanMiya
1st
20th
Team Leaders
Duke
Louisville
Points
*Kon Knueppel (14.2)
Chucky Hepburn (16.3)
Rebounds
*Khaman Maluach (6.7)
J'Vonne Hadley (7.4)
Assists
*Sion James (4.1)
Chucky Hepburn (5.9)
Steals
*+Kon Knueppel (1.0)
Chucky Hepburn (2.5)
Blocks
*Khaman Maluach (1.2)
James Scott (0.9)
*Cooper Flagg (ankle) is OUT for the matchup.
+Maliq Brown (shoulder) is QUESTIONABLE for the matchup.
Scoring
Duke
Louisville
Points Per Game
83.0
79.1
Field Goal %
48.9%
45.6%
FGM/FGA Per Game
29.1/59.4
27.0/59.2
Three Point %
37.7%
33.2%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
10.1/26.8
9.5/28.6
Free Throw %
78.4%
74.8%
FTM/FTA Per Game
14.8/18.8
15.5/20.8
Rebounding
Duke
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
38.7
37.4
Off. Reb. Per Game
11.3
11.0
Def. Reb. Per Game
27.4
26.4
Rebound Margin
8.4
4.1
Defense
Clemson
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
61.9
68.8
Opp. FG%
38.6%
42.4%
Opp. 3PT%
31.0%
33.6%
Steals Per Game
7.0
6.5
Blocks Per Game
3.8
2.9
Turnovers Forced Per Game
11.8
13.0
Ball Handling
Duke
Louisville
Assists Per Game
16.9
14.1
Turnovers Per Game
9.6
11.5
Turnover Margin
2.2
1.5
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.8
1.2
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 13.8 percent chance to win against Duke. The Cardinals have a BPI rating of 14.0 (28th overall), whereas the Blue Devils have a BPI rating of 24.8 (1st overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 17 percent chance to take down the Blue Devils, with a projected final score of 79-69 in favor of DU. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +22.69 (23rd overall), whereas Duke has an adjusted efficiency margin of +38.09 (1st overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 20 percent chance to take down the Devils, with a projected final score of 77-69 in favor of DU. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9286 (19th overall), whereas Duke has a "Barthag" of .9806 (2nd overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Duke 75, Louisville 72.
(Photo of J'Vonne Hadley: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky