Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Duke
In this story:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (14-5, 4-3 ACC) is set to face Duke (18-1, 7-0 ACC) on Monday, Jan. 26 at 7:00 p.m. EST at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Blue Devils:
*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*
Rankings
Duke
Louisville
AP/USAT
5th/5th
23rd/21st
SOS
21st
40th
SOR
4th
34th
NET
3rd
17th
RPI
2nd
34th
BPI
1st
7th
KenPom
3rd
16th
Torvik
8th
15th
EvanMiya
3rd
19th
Team Leaders
Duke
Louisville
Points
Cameron Boozer (23.7)
Ryan Conwell (19.5)
Rebounds
Cameron Boozer (9.9)
Sananda Fru (7.1)
Assists
Cameron Boozer (4.1)
Mikel Brown Jr. (5.2)
Steals
Cameron Boozer (1.9)
Ryan Conwell (1.3)
Blocks
Patrick Ngongba II (1.3)
Sananda Fru (1.2)
Scoring
Duke
Louisville
Points Per Game
85.7
87.8
Field Goal %
49.8
46.9
FGM/FGA Per Game
29.2/58.6
29.5/62.8
Three Point %
34.4
35.3
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
9.2/26.8
11.9/33.8
Free Throw %
71.7
77.2
FTM/FTA Per Game
18.1/25.3
16.9
Rebounding
Duke
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
40.2
41.4
Off. Reb. Per Game
12.4
12.6
Def. Reb. Per Game
27.8
28.8
Rebound Margin
9.6
7.9
Defense
Duke
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
65.3
69.6
Opp. FG%
39.3
39.3
Opp. 3PT%
31.1
33.5
Steals Per Game
8.5
7.3
Blocks Per Game
4.1
3.3
Turnovers Forced Per Game
13.8
12.6
Ball Handling
Duke
Louisville
Assists Per Game
17.5
17.8
Turnovers Per Game
11.4
11.5
Turnover Margin
2.4
1.1
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.5
1.5
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 22.7 percent chance to win against the Blue Devils. Louisville has a BPI rating of 20.4 (7th overall), whereas Duke has a BPI rating of 24.5 (1st overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 22 percent chance to take down the Blue Devils, with a projected final score of 83-74 in favor of Duke. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +26.29 (16th overall), whereas Duke has an adjusted efficiency margin of +33.71 (3rd overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have an 31 percent chance to take down the Devils, with a projected final score of 81-76 in favor of Duke. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9483 (15th overall), whereas Duke has a "Barthag" of .9564 (8th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Duke 80, Louisville 78.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Ryan Conwell: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky
McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic