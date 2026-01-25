Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Duke

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (14-5, 4-3 ACC) is set to face Duke (18-1, 7-0 ACC) on Monday, Jan. 26 at 7:00 p.m. EST at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Blue Devils:

Rankings

Duke Louisville AP/USAT 5th/5th 23rd/21st SOS 21st 40th SOR 4th 34th NET 3rd 17th RPI 2nd 34th BPI 1st 7th KenPom 3rd 16th Torvik 8th 15th EvanMiya 3rd 19th

Team Leaders

Duke Louisville Points Cameron Boozer (23.7) Ryan Conwell (19.5) Rebounds Cameron Boozer (9.9) Sananda Fru (7.1) Assists Cameron Boozer (4.1) Mikel Brown Jr. (5.2) Steals Cameron Boozer (1.9) Ryan Conwell (1.3) Blocks Patrick Ngongba II (1.3) Sananda Fru (1.2)

Scoring

Duke Louisville Points Per Game 85.7 87.8 Field Goal % 49.8 46.9 FGM/FGA Per Game 29.2/58.6 29.5/62.8 Three Point % 34.4 35.3 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 9.2/26.8 11.9/33.8 Free Throw % 71.7 77.2 FTM/FTA Per Game 18.1/25.3 16.9

Rebounding

Duke Louisville Rebounds Per Game 40.2 41.4 Off. Reb. Per Game 12.4 12.6 Def. Reb. Per Game 27.8 28.8 Rebound Margin 9.6 7.9

Defense

Duke Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 65.3 69.6 Opp. FG% 39.3 39.3 Opp. 3PT% 31.1 33.5 Steals Per Game 8.5 7.3 Blocks Per Game 4.1 3.3 Turnovers Forced Per Game 13.8 12.6

Ball Handling

Duke Louisville Assists Per Game 17.5 17.8 Turnovers Per Game 11.4 11.5 Turnover Margin 2.4 1.1 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.5 1.5

Predictions

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 22.7 percent chance to win against the Blue Devils. Louisville has a BPI rating of 20.4 (7th overall), whereas Duke has a BPI rating of 24.5 (1st overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 22 percent chance to take down the Blue Devils, with a projected final score of 83-74 in favor of Duke. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +26.29 (16th overall), whereas Duke has an adjusted efficiency margin of +33.71 (3rd overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have an 31 percent chance to take down the Devils, with a projected final score of 81-76 in favor of Duke. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9483 (15th overall), whereas Duke has a "Barthag" of .9564 (8th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Duke 80, Louisville 78.

