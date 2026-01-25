Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Duke

Louisville Report

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Blue Devils for their Monday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:
Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) scored 24 points in the loss against Duke Blue during ACC play January 6, 2026.
Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) scored 24 points in the loss against Duke Blue during ACC play January 6, 2026. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (14-5, 4-3 ACC) is set to face Duke (18-1, 7-0 ACC) on Monday, Jan. 26 at 7:00 p.m. EST at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Blue Devils:

Rankings

Duke

Louisville

AP/USAT

5th/5th

23rd/21st

SOS

21st

40th

SOR

4th

34th

NET

3rd

17th

RPI

2nd

34th

BPI

1st

7th

KenPom

3rd

16th

Torvik

8th

15th

EvanMiya

3rd

19th

Team Leaders

Duke

Louisville

Points

Cameron Boozer (23.7)

Ryan Conwell (19.5)

Rebounds

Cameron Boozer (9.9)

Sananda Fru (7.1)

Assists

Cameron Boozer (4.1)

Mikel Brown Jr. (5.2)

Steals

Cameron Boozer (1.9)

Ryan Conwell (1.3)

Blocks

Patrick Ngongba II (1.3)

Sananda Fru (1.2)

Scoring

Duke

Louisville

Points Per Game

85.7

87.8

Field Goal %

49.8

46.9

FGM/FGA Per Game

29.2/58.6

29.5/62.8

Three Point %

34.4

35.3

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

9.2/26.8

11.9/33.8

Free Throw %

71.7

77.2

FTM/FTA Per Game

18.1/25.3

16.9

Rebounding

Duke

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

40.2

41.4

Off. Reb. Per Game

12.4

12.6

Def. Reb. Per Game

27.8

28.8

Rebound Margin

9.6

7.9

Defense

Duke

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

65.3

69.6

Opp. FG%

39.3

39.3

Opp. 3PT%

31.1

33.5

Steals Per Game

8.5

7.3

Blocks Per Game

4.1

3.3

Turnovers Forced Per Game

13.8

12.6

Ball Handling

Duke

Louisville

Assists Per Game

17.5

17.8

Turnovers Per Game

11.4

11.5

Turnover Margin

2.4

1.1

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.5

1.5

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 22.7 percent chance to win against the Blue Devils. Louisville has a BPI rating of 20.4 (7th overall), whereas Duke has a BPI rating of 24.5 (1st overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 22 percent chance to take down the Blue Devils, with a projected final score of 83-74 in favor of Duke. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +26.29 (16th overall), whereas Duke has an adjusted efficiency margin of +33.71 (3rd overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have an 31 percent chance to take down the Devils, with a projected final score of 81-76 in favor of Duke. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9483 (15th overall), whereas Duke has a "Barthag" of .9564 (8th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Duke 80, Louisville 78.

(Photo of Ryan Conwell: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

