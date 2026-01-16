Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Pitt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (12-5, 2-3 ACC) is set to face Pitt (8-9, 1-3 ACC) on Saturday, Jan. 17 at 8:00 p.m. EST at the Petersen Events Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers:

Rankings

Pitt Louisville AP/USAT NR/NR 20th/18th SOS 38th 41st SOR 136th 38th NET 101st 21st RPI 118th 45th BPI 72nd 11th KenPom 83rd 21st Torvik 80th 21st EvanMiya 82nd 24th

Team Leaders

Pitt Louisville Points Brandin Cummings (13.6) Ryan Conwell (19.5) Rebounds Cameron Corhen (7.9) Sananda Fru (7.0) Assists Damarco Minor (3.6) Mikel Brown Jr. (5.1) Steals Damarco Minor (1.7) Ryan Conwell (1.4) Blocks Barry Dunning Jr. (1.0) Sananda Fru (1.2)

Scoring

Pitt Louisville Points Per Game 74.1 87.2 Field Goal % 45.9 46.1 FGM/FGA Per Game 26.6/57.9 29.0/62.9 Three Point % 35.2 34.3 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 8.4/23.7 11.7/34.2 Free Throw % 69.7 76.8 FTM/FTA Per Game 12.6/18.1 17.5/22.8

Rebounding

Pitt Louisville Rebounds Per Game 34.6 41.6 Off. Reb. Per Game 11.5 12.9 Def. Reb. Per Game 23.1 28.8 Rebound Margin 2.8 7.4

Defense

Pitt Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 69.4 70.2 Opp. FG% 43.8 39.3 Opp. 3PT% 33.9 32.3 Steals Per Game 7.1 7.4 Blocks Per Game 3.4 3.5 Turnovers Forced Per Game 11.4 12.8

Ball Handling

Pitt Louisville Assists Per Game 13.4 17.5 Turnovers Per Game 11.1 11.5 Turnover Margin 0.3 1.3 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.20 1.52

Predictions

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 79.3 percent chance to win against the Panthers. Louisville has a BPI rating of 19.6 (11th overall), whereas Pitt has a BPI rating of 8.3 (72nd overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 70 percent chance to take down the Panthers, with a projected final score of 80-74 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +23.30 (21st overall), whereas Pitt has an adjusted efficiency margin of +10.38 (83rd overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 70 percent chance to take down the Panthers, with a projected final score of 79-74 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9237 (21st overall), whereas Pitt has a "Barthag" of .7415 (80th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 82, Pitt 75.

