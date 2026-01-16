Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Pitt
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (12-5, 2-3 ACC) is set to face Pitt (8-9, 1-3 ACC) on Saturday, Jan. 17 at 8:00 p.m. EST at the Petersen Events Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers:
Rankings
Pitt
Louisville
AP/USAT
NR/NR
20th/18th
SOS
38th
41st
SOR
136th
38th
NET
101st
21st
RPI
118th
45th
BPI
72nd
11th
KenPom
83rd
21st
Torvik
80th
21st
EvanMiya
82nd
24th
Team Leaders
Pitt
Louisville
Points
Brandin Cummings (13.6)
Ryan Conwell (19.5)
Rebounds
Cameron Corhen (7.9)
Sananda Fru (7.0)
Assists
Damarco Minor (3.6)
Mikel Brown Jr. (5.1)
Steals
Damarco Minor (1.7)
Ryan Conwell (1.4)
Blocks
Barry Dunning Jr. (1.0)
Sananda Fru (1.2)
Scoring
Pitt
Louisville
Points Per Game
74.1
87.2
Field Goal %
45.9
46.1
FGM/FGA Per Game
26.6/57.9
29.0/62.9
Three Point %
35.2
34.3
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
8.4/23.7
11.7/34.2
Free Throw %
69.7
76.8
FTM/FTA Per Game
12.6/18.1
17.5/22.8
Rebounding
Pitt
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
34.6
41.6
Off. Reb. Per Game
11.5
12.9
Def. Reb. Per Game
23.1
28.8
Rebound Margin
2.8
7.4
Defense
Pitt
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
69.4
70.2
Opp. FG%
43.8
39.3
Opp. 3PT%
33.9
32.3
Steals Per Game
7.1
7.4
Blocks Per Game
3.4
3.5
Turnovers Forced Per Game
11.4
12.8
Ball Handling
Pitt
Louisville
Assists Per Game
13.4
17.5
Turnovers Per Game
11.1
11.5
Turnover Margin
0.3
1.3
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.20
1.52
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 79.3 percent chance to win against the Panthers. Louisville has a BPI rating of 19.6 (11th overall), whereas Pitt has a BPI rating of 8.3 (72nd overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 70 percent chance to take down the Panthers, with a projected final score of 80-74 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +23.30 (21st overall), whereas Pitt has an adjusted efficiency margin of +10.38 (83rd overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 70 percent chance to take down the Panthers, with a projected final score of 79-74 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9237 (21st overall), whereas Pitt has a "Barthag" of .7415 (80th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 82, Pitt 75.
