Louisville Report

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Pitt

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:
Matthew McGavic|
Mar 1, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) dribbles past Pittsburgh Panthers forward Cameron Corhen (2) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Pittsburgh 79-68. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) dribbles past Pittsburgh Panthers forward Cameron Corhen (2) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Pittsburgh 79-68. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

In this story:

Louisville CardinalsPittsburgh Panthers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (12-5, 2-3 ACC) is set to face Pitt (8-9, 1-3 ACC) on Saturday, Jan. 17 at 8:00 p.m. EST at the Petersen Events Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers:

*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*

Rankings

Pitt

Louisville

AP/USAT

NR/NR

20th/18th

SOS

38th

41st

SOR

136th

38th

NET

101st

21st

RPI

118th

45th

BPI

72nd

11th

KenPom

83rd

21st

Torvik

80th

21st

EvanMiya

82nd

24th

Team Leaders

Pitt

Louisville

Points

Brandin Cummings (13.6)

Ryan Conwell (19.5)

Rebounds

Cameron Corhen (7.9)

Sananda Fru (7.0)

Assists

Damarco Minor (3.6)

Mikel Brown Jr. (5.1)

Steals

Damarco Minor (1.7)

Ryan Conwell (1.4)

Blocks

Barry Dunning Jr. (1.0)

Sananda Fru (1.2)

Scoring

Pitt

Louisville

Points Per Game

74.1

87.2

Field Goal %

45.9

46.1

FGM/FGA Per Game

26.6/57.9

29.0/62.9

Three Point %

35.2

34.3

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

8.4/23.7

11.7/34.2

Free Throw %

69.7

76.8

FTM/FTA Per Game

12.6/18.1

17.5/22.8

Rebounding

Pitt

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

34.6

41.6

Off. Reb. Per Game

11.5

12.9

Def. Reb. Per Game

23.1

28.8

Rebound Margin

2.8

7.4

Defense

Pitt

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

69.4

70.2

Opp. FG%

43.8

39.3

Opp. 3PT%

33.9

32.3

Steals Per Game

7.1

7.4

Blocks Per Game

3.4

3.5

Turnovers Forced Per Game

11.4

12.8

Ball Handling

Pitt

Louisville

Assists Per Game

13.4

17.5

Turnovers Per Game

11.1

11.5

Turnover Margin

0.3

1.3

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.20

1.52

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 79.3 percent chance to win against the Panthers. Louisville has a BPI rating of 19.6 (11th overall), whereas Pitt has a BPI rating of 8.3 (72nd overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 70 percent chance to take down the Panthers, with a projected final score of 80-74 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +23.30 (21st overall), whereas Pitt has an adjusted efficiency margin of +10.38 (83rd overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 70 percent chance to take down the Panthers, with a projected final score of 79-74 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9237 (21st overall), whereas Pitt has a "Barthag" of .7415 (80th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 82, Pitt 75.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Cameron Corhen, J'Vonne Hadley: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Basketball