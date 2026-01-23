Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Virginia Tech
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (13-5, 3-3 ACC) is set to face Virginia Tech (15-5, 4-3 ACC) on Saturday, Jan. 24 at 3:30 p.m. EST at the Petersen Events Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hokies:
Rankings
Virginia Tech
Louisville
AP/USAT
NR/NR
23rd/21st
SOS
54th
40th
SOR
44th
35th
NET
49th
15th
RPI
25th
38th
BPI
71st
8th
KenPom
56th
16th
Torvik
53rd
14th
EvanMiya
58th
18th
Team Leaders
Virginia Tech
Louisville
Points
Amani Hansberry (15.5)
Ryan Conwell (19.8)
Rebounds
Toibu Lawal (9.3)
Sananda Fru (6.9)
Assists
Neoklis Avdalas (5.1)
Mikel Brown Jr. (5.1)
Steals
Ben Hammond (1.9)
Ryan Conwell (1.4)
Blocks
Toibu Lawal (1.5)
Sananda Fru (1.2)
Scoring
Virginia Tech
Louisville
Points Per Game
82.0
87.9
Field Goal %
45.8
46.9
FGM/FGA Per Game
28.2/61.5
29.4/62.6
Three Point %
23.6
35.1
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
8.1/23.6
11.9/33.9
Free Throw %
72.5
77.2
FTM/FTA Per Game
17.7/24.4
17.3/22.4
Rebounding
Virginia Tech
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
36.5
41.3
Off. Reb. Per Game
11.5
12.5
Def. Reb. Per Game
25.0
28.8
Rebound Margin
0.4
7.6
Defense
Virginia Tech
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
74.1
69.6
Opp. FG%
43.0
39.3
Opp. 3PT%
29.5
32.1
Steals Per Game
7.2
7.3
Blocks Per Game
3.6
3.4
Turnovers Forced Per Game
13.2
12.6
Ball Handling
Virginia Tech
Louisville
Assists Per Game
14.5
17.9
Turnovers Per Game
10.3
11.3
Turnover Margin
2.9
1.3
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.41
1.58
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 92.8 percent chance to win against the Hokies. Louisville has a BPI rating of 20.5 (8th overall), whereas Virginia Tech has a BPI rating of 8.4 (71st overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 85 percent chance to take down the Hokies, with a projected final score of 86-74 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +26.10 (16th overall), whereas Virginia Tech has an adjusted efficiency margin of +14.32 (56th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have an 88 percent chance to take down the Hokies, with a projected final score of 87-73 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9462 (14th overall), whereas Virginia Tech has a "Barthag" of .8096 (53rd overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 88, Virginia Tech 77.
(Photo of Sananda Fru: Justine Willard - Imagn Images)
