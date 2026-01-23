Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Virginia Tech

Louisville Report

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Hokies for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:
Jan 2, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Sananda Fru (13) goes for a layup during the first half against Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images
Jan 2, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Sananda Fru (13) goes for a layup during the first half against Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images | Justine Willard-Imagn Images

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (13-5, 3-3 ACC) is set to face Virginia Tech (15-5, 4-3 ACC) on Saturday, Jan. 24 at 3:30 p.m. EST at the Petersen Events Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hokies:

Rankings

Virginia Tech

Louisville

AP/USAT

NR/NR

23rd/21st

SOS

54th

40th

SOR

44th

35th

NET

49th

15th

RPI

25th

38th

BPI

71st

8th

KenPom

56th

16th

Torvik

53rd

14th

EvanMiya

58th

18th

Team Leaders

Virginia Tech

Louisville

Points

Amani Hansberry (15.5)

Ryan Conwell (19.8)

Rebounds

Toibu Lawal (9.3)

Sananda Fru (6.9)

Assists

Neoklis Avdalas (5.1)

Mikel Brown Jr. (5.1)

Steals

Ben Hammond (1.9)

Ryan Conwell (1.4)

Blocks

Toibu Lawal (1.5)

Sananda Fru (1.2)

Scoring

Virginia Tech

Louisville

Points Per Game

82.0

87.9

Field Goal %

45.8

46.9

FGM/FGA Per Game

28.2/61.5

29.4/62.6

Three Point %

23.6

35.1

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

8.1/23.6

11.9/33.9

Free Throw %

72.5

77.2

FTM/FTA Per Game

17.7/24.4

17.3/22.4

Rebounding

Virginia Tech

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

36.5

41.3

Off. Reb. Per Game

11.5

12.5

Def. Reb. Per Game

25.0

28.8

Rebound Margin

0.4

7.6

Defense

Virginia Tech

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

74.1

69.6

Opp. FG%

43.0

39.3

Opp. 3PT%

29.5

32.1

Steals Per Game

7.2

7.3

Blocks Per Game

3.6

3.4

Turnovers Forced Per Game

13.2

12.6

Ball Handling

Virginia Tech

Louisville

Assists Per Game

14.5

17.9

Turnovers Per Game

10.3

11.3

Turnover Margin

2.9

1.3

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.41

1.58

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 92.8 percent chance to win against the Hokies. Louisville has a BPI rating of 20.5 (8th overall), whereas Virginia Tech has a BPI rating of 8.4 (71st overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 85 percent chance to take down the Hokies, with a projected final score of 86-74 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +26.10 (16th overall), whereas Virginia Tech has an adjusted efficiency margin of +14.32 (56th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have an 88 percent chance to take down the Hokies, with a projected final score of 87-73 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9462 (14th overall), whereas Virginia Tech has a "Barthag" of .8096 (53rd overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 88, Virginia Tech 77.

(Photo of Sananda Fru: Justine Willard - Imagn Images)

