Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. USF
In this story:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (23-10, 11-7 ACC) is set to face South Florida (25-8, 15-3 American) on Thursday, Mar. 19 at 1:30 p.m. EST at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. for the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Bulls:
*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*
Rankings
USF
Louisville
AP/USAT
NR/RV
23rd/24th
SOS
95th
41st
SOR
50th
26th
NET
45th
17th
WAB
54th
24th
RPI
29th
27th
BPI
51st
11th
KenPom
47th
19th
Torvik
50th
17th
EvanMiya
44th
18th
Team Leaders
USF
Louisville
Points
Wes Enis Jr. (16.8)
Ryan Conwell (18.7)
Rebounds
Izaiyah Nelson (9.6)
Sananda Fru (6.0)
Assists
C.J. Brown (4.8)
Mikel Brown Jr. (4.7)
Steals
Joseph Pinion (1.7)
Mikel Brown Jr. (1.2)
Blocks
Daimion Collins (1.5)
Sananda Fru (1.4)
Scoring
USF
Louisville
Points Per Game
87.7
84.8
Field Goal %
43.9
47.0
FGM/FGA Per Game
29.0/66.0
28.7/61.1
Three Point %
33.2
35.7
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
9.6/29.0
11.5/32.3
Free Throw %
74.4
76.9
FTM/FTA Per Game
20.2/27.1
15.7/20.5
Rebounding
USF
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
42.7
38.5
Off. Reb. Per. Game
15.5
11.3
Def. Reb. Per Game
27.2
27.1
Rebound Margin
5.0
5.4
Defense
USF
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
75.5
72.2
Opp. FG%
41.3
42.4
Opp. 3PT%
33.9
32.7
Steals Per Game
9.2
6.9
Blocks Per Game
4.1
3.3
Turnovers Forced Per Game
14.3
11.8
Ball Handling
USF
Louisville
Assists Per Game
17.2
17.1
Turnovers Per Game
11.2
11.6
Turnover Margin
3.1
0.2
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.54
1.47
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 81.0 percent chance to win against the Bulls. Louisville has a BPI rating of 19.1 (11th overall), whereas South Florida has a BPI rating of 10.5 (51st overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 73 percent chance to take down the Bulls, with a projected final score of 84-78 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +25.41 (19th overall), whereas South Florida has an adjusted efficiency margin of +16.39 (47th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 74 percent chance to take down the Bulls, with a projected final score of 85-78 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9364 (17th overall), whereas South Florida has a "Barthag" of .8353 (50th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 89, South Florida 81.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of J'Vonne Hadley: Charles LeClaire - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky
McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. Also an avid video gamer, a bourbon enthusiast, and fierce dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic