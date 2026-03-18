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Louisville Report

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. USF

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Bulls for their NCAA Tournament matchup, and who the statistical models favor:
Matthew McGavic|
Jan 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'vonne Hadley (1) brings the ball up court against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Jan 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'vonne Hadley (1) brings the ball up court against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

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Louisville CardinalsSouth Florida Bulls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (23-10, 11-7 ACC) is set to face South Florida (25-8, 15-3 American) on Thursday, Mar. 19 at 1:30 p.m. EST at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. for the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Bulls:

*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*

Rankings

USF

Louisville

AP/USAT

NR/RV

23rd/24th

SOS

95th

41st

SOR

50th

26th

NET

45th

17th

WAB

54th

24th

RPI

29th

27th

BPI

51st

11th

KenPom

47th

19th

Torvik

50th

17th

EvanMiya

44th

18th

Team Leaders

USF

Louisville

Points

Wes Enis Jr. (16.8)

Ryan Conwell (18.7)

Rebounds

Izaiyah Nelson (9.6)

Sananda Fru (6.0)

Assists

C.J. Brown (4.8)

Mikel Brown Jr. (4.7)

Steals

Joseph Pinion (1.7)

Mikel Brown Jr. (1.2)

Blocks

Daimion Collins (1.5)

Sananda Fru (1.4)

Scoring

USF

Louisville

Points Per Game

87.7

84.8

Field Goal %

43.9

47.0

FGM/FGA Per Game

29.0/66.0

28.7/61.1

Three Point %

33.2

35.7

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

9.6/29.0

11.5/32.3

Free Throw %

74.4

76.9

FTM/FTA Per Game

20.2/27.1

15.7/20.5

Rebounding

USF

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

42.7

38.5

Off. Reb. Per. Game

15.5

11.3

Def. Reb. Per Game

27.2

27.1

Rebound Margin

5.0

5.4

Defense

USF

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

75.5

72.2

Opp. FG%

41.3

42.4

Opp. 3PT%

33.9

32.7

Steals Per Game

9.2

6.9

Blocks Per Game

4.1

3.3

Turnovers Forced Per Game

14.3

11.8

Ball Handling

USF

Louisville

Assists Per Game

17.2

17.1

Turnovers Per Game

11.2

11.6

Turnover Margin

3.1

0.2

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.54

1.47

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 81.0 percent chance to win against the Bulls. Louisville has a BPI rating of 19.1 (11th overall), whereas South Florida has a BPI rating of 10.5 (51st overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 73 percent chance to take down the Bulls, with a projected final score of 84-78 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +25.41 (19th overall), whereas South Florida has an adjusted efficiency margin of +16.39 (47th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 74 percent chance to take down the Bulls, with a projected final score of 85-78 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9364 (17th overall), whereas South Florida has a "Barthag" of .8353 (50th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 89, South Florida 81.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of J'Vonne Hadley: Charles LeClaire - Imagn Images)

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Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. Also an avid video gamer, a bourbon enthusiast, and fierce dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

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