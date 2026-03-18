Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. USF

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (23-10, 11-7 ACC) is set to face South Florida (25-8, 15-3 American) on Thursday, Mar. 19 at 1:30 p.m. EST at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. for the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Bulls:

*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*

Rankings

USF Louisville AP/USAT NR/RV 23rd/24th SOS 95th 41st SOR 50th 26th NET 45th 17th WAB 54th 24th RPI 29th 27th BPI 51st 11th KenPom 47th 19th Torvik 50th 17th EvanMiya 44th 18th

Team Leaders

USF Louisville Points Wes Enis Jr. (16.8) Ryan Conwell (18.7) Rebounds Izaiyah Nelson (9.6) Sananda Fru (6.0) Assists C.J. Brown (4.8) Mikel Brown Jr. (4.7) Steals Joseph Pinion (1.7) Mikel Brown Jr. (1.2) Blocks Daimion Collins (1.5) Sananda Fru (1.4)

Scoring

USF Louisville Points Per Game 87.7 84.8 Field Goal % 43.9 47.0 FGM/FGA Per Game 29.0/66.0 28.7/61.1 Three Point % 33.2 35.7 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 9.6/29.0 11.5/32.3 Free Throw % 74.4 76.9 FTM/FTA Per Game 20.2/27.1 15.7/20.5

Rebounding

USF Louisville Rebounds Per Game 42.7 38.5 Off. Reb. Per. Game 15.5 11.3 Def. Reb. Per Game 27.2 27.1 Rebound Margin 5.0 5.4

Defense

USF Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 75.5 72.2 Opp. FG% 41.3 42.4 Opp. 3PT% 33.9 32.7 Steals Per Game 9.2 6.9 Blocks Per Game 4.1 3.3 Turnovers Forced Per Game 14.3 11.8

Ball Handling

USF Louisville Assists Per Game 17.2 17.1 Turnovers Per Game 11.2 11.6 Turnover Margin 3.1 0.2 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.54 1.47

Predictions

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 81.0 percent chance to win against the Bulls. Louisville has a BPI rating of 19.1 (11th overall), whereas South Florida has a BPI rating of 10.5 (51st overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 73 percent chance to take down the Bulls, with a projected final score of 84-78 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +25.41 (19th overall), whereas South Florida has an adjusted efficiency margin of +16.39 (47th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 74 percent chance to take down the Bulls, with a projected final score of 85-78 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9364 (17th overall), whereas South Florida has a "Barthag" of .8353 (50th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 89, South Florida 81.

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(Photo of J'Vonne Hadley: Charles LeClaire - Imagn Images)

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