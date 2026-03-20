Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Michigan State
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LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (24-10, 11-7 ACC) is set to face Michigan State (26-7, 15-5 Big Ten) on Saturday, Mar. 21 at 2:45 p.m. EST at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. for the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Spartans:
*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*
Rankings
Michigan State
Louisville
AP/USAT
11th/11th
23rd/24th
SOS
19th
38th
SOR
13th
24th
NET
11th
17th
WAB
12th
24th
RPI
8th
25th
BPI
13th
12th
KenPom
9th
20th
Torvik
10th
17th
EvanMiya
10th
20th
Team Leaders
Michigan State
Louisville
Points
Jeremy Fears Jr. (15.4)
Ryan Conwell (18.7)
Rebounds
Jaxon Kohler (9.1)
Sananda Fru (6.1)
Assists
Jeremy Fears Jr. (9.2)
Mikel Brown Jr. (4.7)
Steals
Jeremy Fears Jr. (1.2)
Ryan Conwell (1.2)
Blocks
Carson Cooper (0.9)
Sananda Fru (1.4)
Scoring
Michigan State
Louisville
Points Per Game
79.3
84.7
Field Goal %
47.4
47.2
FGM/FGA Per Game
27.7/58.5
28.7/60.8
Three Point %
36.3
36.1
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
7.7/21.3
11.6/32.1
Free Throw %
76.6
76.1
FTM/FTA Per Game
16.2/21.1
15.7/20.6
Rebounding
Michigan State
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
39.7
38.5
Off. Reb. Per Game
12.5
11.3
Def. Reb. Per Game
27.2
27.2
Rebound Margin
11.6
5.3
Defense
Michigan State
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
68.4
72.4
Opp. FG%
41.1
42.2
Opp. 3PT%
32.6
32.0
Steals Per Game
5.1
6.8
Blocks Per Game
4.2
3.3
Turnovers Forced Per Game
10.0
11.8
Ball Handling
Michigan State
Louisville
Assists Per Game
18.7
17.1
Turnovers Per Game
11.5
11.9
Turnover Margin
-1.5
-0.2
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.62
1.43
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 51 percent chance to win against the Spartans. Louisville has a BPI rating of 18.8 (12th overall), whereas Michigan State has a BPI rating of 18.5 (13th overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 41 percent chance to take down the Spartans, with a projected final score of 77-75 in favor of MSU. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +25.00 (20th overall), whereas Michigan State has an adjusted efficiency margin of +28.48 (9th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 46 percent chance to take down Sparty, with a projected final score of 76-75 in favor of MSU. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9347 (17th overall), whereas Michigan State has a "Barthag" of .9441 (10th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Michigan State 73, Louisville 72.
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(Photo of Sananda Fru: Gregory Fisher - Imagn Images)
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McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. Also an avid video gamer, a bourbon enthusiast, and fierce dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic