Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Michigan State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (24-10, 11-7 ACC) is set to face Michigan State (26-7, 15-5 Big Ten) on Saturday, Mar. 21 at 2:45 p.m. EST at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. for the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Spartans:

*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*

Rankings

Michigan State Louisville AP/USAT 11th/11th 23rd/24th SOS 19th 38th SOR 13th 24th NET 11th 17th WAB 12th 24th RPI 8th 25th BPI 13th 12th KenPom 9th 20th Torvik 10th 17th EvanMiya 10th 20th

Team Leaders

Michigan State Louisville Points Jeremy Fears Jr. (15.4) Ryan Conwell (18.7) Rebounds Jaxon Kohler (9.1) Sananda Fru (6.1) Assists Jeremy Fears Jr. (9.2) Mikel Brown Jr. (4.7) Steals Jeremy Fears Jr. (1.2) Ryan Conwell (1.2) Blocks Carson Cooper (0.9) Sananda Fru (1.4)

Scoring

Michigan State Louisville Points Per Game 79.3 84.7 Field Goal % 47.4 47.2 FGM/FGA Per Game 27.7/58.5 28.7/60.8 Three Point % 36.3 36.1 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 7.7/21.3 11.6/32.1 Free Throw % 76.6 76.1 FTM/FTA Per Game 16.2/21.1 15.7/20.6

Rebounding

Michigan State Louisville Rebounds Per Game 39.7 38.5 Off. Reb. Per Game 12.5 11.3 Def. Reb. Per Game 27.2 27.2 Rebound Margin 11.6 5.3

Defense

Michigan State Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 68.4 72.4 Opp. FG% 41.1 42.2 Opp. 3PT% 32.6 32.0 Steals Per Game 5.1 6.8 Blocks Per Game 4.2 3.3 Turnovers Forced Per Game 10.0 11.8

Ball Handling

Michigan State Louisville Assists Per Game 18.7 17.1 Turnovers Per Game 11.5 11.9 Turnover Margin -1.5 -0.2 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.62 1.43

Predictions

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 51 percent chance to win against the Spartans. Louisville has a BPI rating of 18.8 (12th overall), whereas Michigan State has a BPI rating of 18.5 (13th overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 41 percent chance to take down the Spartans, with a projected final score of 77-75 in favor of MSU. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +25.00 (20th overall), whereas Michigan State has an adjusted efficiency margin of +28.48 (9th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 46 percent chance to take down Sparty, with a projected final score of 76-75 in favor of MSU. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9347 (17th overall), whereas Michigan State has a "Barthag" of .9441 (10th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Michigan State 73, Louisville 72.

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(Photo of Sananda Fru: Gregory Fisher - Imagn Images)

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