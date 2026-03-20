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Louisville Report

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Michigan State

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Spartans for their NCAA Tournament matchup, and who the statistical models favor:
Matthew McGavic|
Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Sananda Fru (13) makes a slam dunk during the second half against the South Florida Bulls during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Sananda Fru (13) makes a slam dunk during the second half against the South Florida Bulls during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

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Louisville CardinalsMichigan State Spartans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (24-10, 11-7 ACC) is set to face Michigan State (26-7, 15-5 Big Ten) on Saturday, Mar. 21 at 2:45 p.m. EST at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. for the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Spartans:

*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*

Rankings

Michigan State

Louisville

AP/USAT

11th/11th

23rd/24th

SOS

19th

38th

SOR

13th

24th

NET

11th

17th

WAB

12th

24th

RPI

8th

25th

BPI

13th

12th

KenPom

9th

20th

Torvik

10th

17th

EvanMiya

10th

20th

Team Leaders

Michigan State

Louisville

Points

Jeremy Fears Jr. (15.4)

Ryan Conwell (18.7)

Rebounds

Jaxon Kohler (9.1)

Sananda Fru (6.1)

Assists

Jeremy Fears Jr. (9.2)

Mikel Brown Jr. (4.7)

Steals

Jeremy Fears Jr. (1.2)

Ryan Conwell (1.2)

Blocks

Carson Cooper (0.9)

Sananda Fru (1.4)

Scoring

Michigan State

Louisville

Points Per Game

79.3

84.7

Field Goal %

47.4

47.2

FGM/FGA Per Game

27.7/58.5

28.7/60.8

Three Point %

36.3

36.1

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

7.7/21.3

11.6/32.1

Free Throw %

76.6

76.1

FTM/FTA Per Game

16.2/21.1

15.7/20.6

Rebounding

Michigan State

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

39.7

38.5

Off. Reb. Per Game

12.5

11.3

Def. Reb. Per Game

27.2

27.2

Rebound Margin

11.6

5.3

Defense

Michigan State

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

68.4

72.4

Opp. FG%

41.1

42.2

Opp. 3PT%

32.6

32.0

Steals Per Game

5.1

6.8

Blocks Per Game

4.2

3.3

Turnovers Forced Per Game

10.0

11.8

Ball Handling

Michigan State

Louisville

Assists Per Game

18.7

17.1

Turnovers Per Game

11.5

11.9

Turnover Margin

-1.5

-0.2

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.62

1.43

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Cardinals have a 51 percent chance to win against the Spartans. Louisville has a BPI rating of 18.8 (12th overall), whereas Michigan State has a BPI rating of 18.5 (13th overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 41 percent chance to take down the Spartans, with a projected final score of 77-75 in favor of MSU. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +25.00 (20th overall), whereas Michigan State has an adjusted efficiency margin of +28.48 (9th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 46 percent chance to take down Sparty, with a projected final score of 76-75 in favor of MSU. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9347 (17th overall), whereas Michigan State has a "Barthag" of .9441 (10th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Michigan State 73, Louisville 72.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Sananda Fru: Gregory Fisher - Imagn Images)

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Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. Also an avid video gamer, a bourbon enthusiast, and fierce dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

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