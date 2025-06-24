'The Ville' to Face 'Boston vs. Cancer' in TBT Opener
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program's alumni team taking part in The Basketball Tournament now knows their draw for year three.
On Tuesday, TBT officially unveiled the bracket for the 2025 iteration of the event. This year, "The Ville" will open play against "Boston vs. Cancer," a team consisting primarily of players hailing from the Boston, Mass. area.
Tip-off between The Ville and Boston vs. Cancer is set for Saturday, July 19 at 12:30 p.m. EST. Should The Ville emerge victorious, they will face the Sideline Cancer/Madd Katts winner on Sunday, July 20 at 7:00 p.m. EST.
The Ville is serving as host to one of TBT’s eight regional locations, with play taking place at legendary Freedom Hall. Eight teams will compete in the Louisville Regional, with the regional champion advancing to the TBT quarterfinals to face the winner of the Lexington Regional. The Louisville Regional championship game is set for Wednesday, July 23 at 9:00 p.m. EST.
Just like their first two years in the TBT, The Ville is once again full of multiple notable former Louisville players. Russ Smith, Peyton Siva, Montrezl Harrell and David Johnson are all making return appearances, while Earl Clark and Ray Spalding will be making their debut appearances.
Louisville natives Jay Scrubb and David Sloan have also been signed to this year's roster. Luke Hancock was elevated to head coach for 2025, while Siva and Mark Lieberman are his assistants.
TBT is a 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all tournament that has seen its popularity rise in recent years after it was first established in 2014. While anyone over 18 years old and not currently on an NBA roster can play, teams more often than not consist of former collegiate and professional basketball players.
It is also home to the Elam Ending, which is an alternate way to conclude basketball games without them turning into an intentional foul fest. At the first dead ball under four minutes in the fourth quarter, a target score for both teams is then established by adding eight points to the leading team’s score.
(Photo of David Johnson: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
