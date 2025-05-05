Watch: 'The Ville' Coaching Staff Talk Upcoming TBT Run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While there are still six months until year two of the Pat Kelsey era gets underway, summer hoops in the city of Louisville is just around the corner.
In just a couple months, The Basketball Tournament, a 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all tournament, will make its return to the Derby City. With that, the Louisville men's basketball alumni team known as 'The Ville' will embark on their third run in the event.
This year, former Cardinals sharpshooter Luke Hancock, after being a player-coach and an assistant coach for the team's first two years of existence, moves to the lead chair to assume the role as head coach. His old teammate in Peyton Siva, as well as The Ville's head coach from year one in Mark Lieberman, are his assistants.
"We're very excited to get year three going for The Ville," Hancock said Monday. "Our enthusiasm is in part because of the excitement built from the last two seasons. I think we had a great foundation in those two years, lots of support from the community, and it's definitely put us on the right foot to get year three started."
So far, The Ville has three former Louisville players suiting up to take the court in the 2025 TBT. Russ Smith is returning for his third go-round, while Montrezl Harrell and David Johnson are returning after making their debut last summer. Former Kansas State/ETSU guard David Sloan has also joined the fold.
Once again, The Ville will serve as the host for one of the TBT's eight regional sites, with games taking place at Freedom Hall. The Louisville Regional will take place on July 19-23, and tickets can be purchased at this link.
On Monday, Hancock, Siva and Lieberman took time to meet with the media. They discussed The Ville's third run in the TBT, Hancock's first stab at head coaching, TBT's connection with the community, and more.
Below is the videos from their press conference:
Assistant Coach Peyton Siva, Head Coach Luke Hancock, Assistant Coach Mark Lieberman
(Photo of Luke Hancock: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
